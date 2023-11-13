Watson (ankle) believes the left ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens won't force him to miss any time, Michael Baca of NFL.com reports. "Right now I'm not feeling well, but I'll be fine, I'll be ready to go," Watson said after the game while wearing a walking boot.

Watson elaborated that his left ankle was rolled up on by a Baltimore defender just before halftime. The quarterback went to the locker room late in the second quarter to have his ankle re-taped, and he never felt he was in danger of being ruled out. Watson played the second half of the comeback win and expects to be available when the Browns host the Steelers in a pivotal Week 11 clash between AFC North rivals.