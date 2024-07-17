Watson (shoulder) said Wednesday he's progressed to throwing daily, including with teammate Amari Cooper, as part of his rehab process, Nick Shook of NFL.com reports.

Watson declined to state whether he's yet been fully cleared for training camp, but it's encouraging to hear that his rehab has continued to ramp up without setbacks. He missed all but six games in 2023 due to surgery undergone last November to repair a displaced glenoid fracture in his right shoulder, and took reps in 7-on-7 drills during OTAs. The outlook of Cleveland's passing attack for 2024 depends not only on Watson's health, but also the presence of Cooper, who is negotiating for a new contract. Cooper skipped mandatory minicamp in June, and at this point his full attendance at camp isn't a total guarantee, so it's positive that he and Watson are already working on developing a rapport.