Watson (shoulder), who will be listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, didn't appear to be restricted with his throwing and took every rep with the first-team offense in the portion of the session that was open to the media, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Watson has sat out three of the Browns' past four games due to a rotator cuff strain in his right shoulder, with his lone appearance coming in a Week 7 loss to the Colts and lasting less than one quarter after he was shut down for the day when his ability to throw at full velocity appeared to be compromised. After sitting out all three of the Browns' Week 8 practices while focusing on rehabbing his throwing shoulder, Watson is seemingly in much better condition physically as Cleveland begins Week 9 prep. Jackson was one of several Browns beat writers that came away convinced about Watson's health in his return to practice Wednesday, with Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram going as far to say that Watson "threw with more zip than at any point since he was injured Sept. 24 during a win over the Titans." Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that he wasn't yet ready to make a decision on Watson's status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, though Stefanski noted that PJ Walker will draw a second straight start if Watson remains sidelined this weekend. The Browns will likely wait and see how Watson fares during practices Thursday and Friday before providing an update on their plans at quarterback for Week 9.