Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Hurts right ankle
Howard is doubtful to return to Sunday's road game against the Giants due to an ankle injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Howard was forced from the contest when he was tackled from behind on a fourth-quarter reception. Afterward, the Bucs' training staff tended to his lower right leg, which eventually was determined to be an ankle issue. Because he's unlikely to retake the field, Howard will end Week 11 with five catches (on six targets) for 78 yards.
