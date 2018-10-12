Buccaneers' O.J. Howard: Listed as questionable after full practice
Howard (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Howard followed a pair of limited practices with a full session, hinting that he's on the right track to suit up for Sunday's potential shootout. However, he was still wearing a bulky brace over his knee for the final practice of the week, and he'll be just two weeks removed from suffering an MCL sprain come Sunday. The Bucs may scale Howard's role back if he does indeed end up active ahead of Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff. Cameron Brate would stand to benefit if Howard is limited or unavailable.
