LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC East said in the media session.

Buffalo Bills

Damien Harris retired Monday, and now Buffalo has a void at running back behind James Cook. Prior to Harris' announcement, Bills coach Sean McDermott spoke about managing Cook's workload this season.

"Because of the durability factor of the running back position overall, you have to be aware of his touches," McDermott said. "He had a heck of a second season for us. I know he's committed to working his tail off this offseason to get himself ready to go and improve on what he did a year ago."

Cook had a breakout season in 2023 when he averaged 13.7 PPR points per game. He had 237 carries for 1,122 yards and two touchdowns and 44 catches for 445 yards and four touchdowns on 54 targets.

Buffalo can add a veteran running back to replace Harris or, more likely, draft a rookie. Either way, Cook is headed for another season with 250-plus total touches, and he's worth drafting as early as Round 3 in the majority of leagues.

McDermott also touched on the offseason addition of Curtis Samuel, who will help the Bills replace the departed Gabe Davis (Jacksonville). Samuel joins Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir as one of the top three receivers in Buffalo.

"Curtis Samuel is a good addition," McDermott said. "He certainly has the speed you're looking for and the ability to line up in different spots."

Over the last two seasons in Washington, Samuel combined for 126 catches, 1,269 yards and eight touchdowns on 183 targets in 33 games. I still like Shakir better than Samuel -- both are well behind Diggs -- and Samuel is worth a late-round flier in all leagues.