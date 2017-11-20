Cardinals' John Brown: May miss games with turf toe
Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Brown is dealing with a case of turf toe and could miss some time, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It wouldn't be a huge loss for the Arizona offense, considering Brown has caught only seven of 20 targets for 103 yards over the past four games. Per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site, Arians is already talking about getting third-round rookie Chad Williams some opportunities in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. With the team falling out of contention as Brown prepares to hit free agency amid a second straight disappointing season, it makes sense for Arians to give some other players a look over the final six games. Even if he avoids an injury-related absence, Brown doesn't figure to see an uptick from the handful of targets per game he's been getting of late.
