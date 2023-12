Bell logged eight tackles (four solo) in Thursday's 41-35 win against the Seahawks.

Bell played on 84 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps in the victory and led the team in stops. His tackle total has been up and down throughout the campaign, as he's recorded seven or more stops in five games but has also posted four or fewer six times. Bell's role does seem to be growing, as he's logged at least 73 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps each of the past three weeks.