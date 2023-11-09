Odighizuwa (hamstring) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
It's not clear at this point when Odighizuwa picked up the hamstring issue nor how severe it might be. Either way, if he can't practice in full Friday, he'll be in danger of missing his first game this season.
