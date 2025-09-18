Waddle (shoulder) will determine his availability for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Bills via a pre-game workout, though the Dolphins are optimistic he will play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Waddle is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's road matchup at Buffalo after having popped up as a limited participant at Tuesday's practice. After posting a dud in the regular-season opener, Miami's offense bounced back nicely versus the Patriots in Week 2, a contest that saw Waddle haul in five of six targets for 68 yards and a score. Managing similar production on a short week versus a Bills defense that held the Jets to a combined 154 yards on offense will be a difficult task, so even if cleared to play Thursday night, Waddle has to be considered a volatile fantasy option. His status will be made official no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.