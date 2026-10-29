Waddle (chest) is present for the medica-access portion of Thursday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports.

Waddle was listed as a non-participant despite being seen at the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, so his fantasy managers shouldn't rejoice just yet. That being said, it's likely that the veteran wide receiver will put forth at least some level of participation Thursday, which will be clarified on Thursday's practice report. Waddle faced limitations in practice during Week 7 prep due to a chest injury that he ultimately aggravated in a win over the Cardinals.