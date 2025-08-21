Dolphins' Jaylen Wright: Exits Thursday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wright walked off the practice field slowly Thursday with apparent injury, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Per Wolfe, Wright subsequently headed into the Dolphins' medical facility for more evaluation. With De'Von Achane managing a calf injury and Wright having left the session, Ollie Gordon is handling added running back reps Thursday.
