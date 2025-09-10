Wright (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Wright has yet to practice since undergoing right knee surgery late August, and he appears an unlikely candidate to gain clearance in time to return Sunday against the Patriots. The Dolphins haven't yet, however, offered an expected timetable for the 2024 fourth-round pick's return. If Wright is sidelined again Week 2, Ollie Gordon and practice-squad man Jeff Wilson will remain the backups to undersize workhorse De'Von Achane.