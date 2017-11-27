Early Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: It might be Jimmy Garoppolo time in San Francisco, but Case Keenum is still the guy to target

61% Case Keenum Minnesota Vikings QB

Keenum has at least two passing touchdowns in three of his last four and a minimum of 280 yards in each game. He's making great throws and has a terrific group of receivers to lean on. A pair of major tests are on the horizon at Atlanta and at Carolina, however. The Falcons have been outstanding against the pass – only one of the last four passers they've faced has delivered 20 Fantasy points – but two of Atlanta's top three cornerbacks got hurt on Sunday, which could alter the strength of that unit. Plus, it figures that Minnesota will have to make waves throwing the ball in what could be a high-scoring game next week. Keenum will be the first quarterback nabbed off waivers this week.

50% Josh McCown New York Jets QB

After a two-game skid, McCown reappeared on Fantasy radars with an outstanding 307-yard, three-score showing at home against a good Panthers defense. He was helped along by two long touchdowns to Robby Anderson, one of which was in tight double coverage on the edge of the boundary. There's plenty to like about his Week 13 matchup at home versus the Chiefs, who have given up 29-plus Fantasy points to quarterbacks in three of their last four on the road.

21% Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB

If the 66 seconds Jimmy Garoppolo played in mop-up duty against the Seahawks is any indication, he's going to be a good one for the 49ers. Garoppolo replaced an injured C.J. Beathard and completed two pass attempts for 18 yards including a 10-yard strike to Louis Murphy. The score was meaningless for the outcome of the game but whets the appetite for what might be coming soon. Coach Kyle Shanahan did not rule out starting Garoppolo in Week 13 at Chicago, his hometown. Already gobbled up in two-quarterback leagues, intrigued Fantasy owners looking to invest a bench spot on a potential starter will find him on waivers this week.

7% Jacquizz Rodgers Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB

Peyton Barber got some short-yardage touches after Doug Martin got hurt, scoring on two of them, but it was Rodgers who truly led the run game. He played 25 snaps, locking up eight carries and a catch on them. If Martin is to miss the Bucs' next game at home against the Packers, Rodgers should pick up at least 12 touches. Desperate Fantasy owners who need running back help will consider Quizz.

30% Rod Smith Dallas Cowboys RB

(And Eddie Lacy, 27%) These guys will get plenty of attention – Lacy for getting 17 carries and Smith for scoring a touchdown – but neither one will help your Fantasy squad dominate. Lacy had the dream matchup against the 49ers and a solid workload to boot and came up with 46 rush yards and a 15-yard catch. Smith has been dominating playing time in the Cowboys backfield because he's better suited for passing down, but appears to be a touchdown-or-bust runner. A lot of people might consider adding these guys but they're both no better than bench depth. Frankly, Seahawks running back/wide receiver J.D. McKissic is the more appealing option in PPR leagues.

56% Josh Gordon

At the beginning of this month, I was against adding Gordon in Fantasy leagues. He hadn't practiced, wasn't guaranteed a chance to play and – hello? – he was coming back to that putrid Browns offense. But I cannot deny the appeal of adding him to rosters now that he's been practicing regularly and appears on track to get cleared to play as soon as Week 13 at the Chargers. If you have the bench space to speculate, put in a claim for Gordon this week – but don't rush him into lineups. Remember, the last time he came back from a suspension (2014) he had one excellent game and four very disappointing ones. He is no sure thing, exciting as he is.

28% Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 49ers WR

It's another decent week for Goodwin, who turned six targets into four catches and 78 yards against the Seahawks. Between his modest production (at least six Fantasy points in four of his last five) and that potential upgrade at quarterback coming his way, Goodwin could figure into lineups as a boom-or-bust receiver on a team that's probably going to end up playing from behind most weeks. He's worth some consideration off waivers.

56% Jermaine Kearse New York Jets WR

Touchdowns have propelled Kearse's numbers this season, but his first 100-yard game is worth taking notice of. Also of note: He had 11 targets against the Panthers and has 19 in his last two after a dip in looks from McCown in Weeks 5 through 9. The combination of the Jets' dismal run game and Josh McCown's great play put Kearse in play as a potential third receiver given the matchup. You might opt to carry Kearse for decent depth moving forward.

11% Zay Jones Buffalo Bills WR

We thought Jones was turning the corner when he caught 10 of 14 targets heading into Week 12, but he came up with just three grabs on 10 targets against the Chiefs. He did score for the second time in three games, however, which will naturally make people curious. Jones is a staple in the Buffalo offense at this point but is hard to trust given his 48 percent catch rate, even over his most recent trio of relatively productive contests.

19% Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR

Williams will draw interest because he scored on Thanksgiving and takes on the Browns in Week 13. No doubt, the matchup is great, but Williams has just four targets in his last two games and 21 targets in his last seven games overall. Even with Mike Williams sidelined, will Tyrell get more opportunities? Only in deeper leagues is he considered a must-add – owners in smaller formats figure to be more cautious.

64% Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers TE

He's on our rosters, he's off our rosters. Hunter Henry has ultimately disappointed in 2017 but it's games like the one he had against the Cowboys that immediately make us race back to him. Can he find some consistency for Fantasy purposes? Probably not, but back-to-back spectacular matchups at home against the Browns and Redskins will make him a priority for those Fantasy owners struggling with the position.

44% Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE

We're still looking for tons of targets for Clay from Taylor. On Sunday he caught all four his quarterback slung at him for 60 yards. It's not exactly great, but it does keep Clay in the streaming conversation, particularly since the yardage led all Bills receivers and ranked fairly high among his peers at the position this week. We know the Bills figure to throw a lot against the Patriots next week. Even though his track record against New England is ugly, he should still be in a spot to help your team then and in future weeks down the line.