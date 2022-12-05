As of Sunday afternoon, it's not quite clear how serious the injury Lamar Jackson suffered in Week 13 was, but there's reason to be concerned here. Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and while Ravens coach John Harbaugh did tell reporters he does not believe the injury is season-ending, it could be one that causes him to miss some time.
Per Harbaugh, Jackson's timetable is "days to weeks," which doesn't give us much to go on. But it also means we very well could see backup Tyler Huntley starting for the Ravens, including in Week 14 against the Steelers. That can be a tough matchup, but Huntley could be worth using in that one – he had 15.6 points in six-per-pass-TD scoring Sunday in three quarters and averaged 17.2 points while playing most of five games for the Ravens last season.
Those aren't massive numbers, and Huntley has just three pass touchdowns over the six games he has now played, most of them dating back to last season, but his rushing production has kept him Fantasy relevant. And, there's a pretty good chance you might need a QB for Week 14 – Jackson exited Sunday's game, as did Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), while Trevor Lawrence played through a knee/ankle injury that could crop up again. Add in the Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders all on bye in Week 14, and the QB position could be as shallow as we've seen it that week. Huntley could very well end up being in the top-12 discussion if Jackson has to miss some time.
Jackson's injury Sunday was far from the only one we'll have to watch heading into Week 14. Though, of course, as we saw last week, not every injury that looks like a concern on Sunday ends up being enough to keep someone out for the next game. Still, this one looks like a pretty big deal potentially, and one that is going to play a big role in the waiver wire for Week 14 – and in countless playoff races across Fantasy leagues.
Here's who else we'll be looking to add coming out of Sunday's games:
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #35
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
With Michael Carter sidelined by an ankle injury, Knight once again looked like the Jets best back Sunday. He led the team with a 55% snap share, including 11 of 12 plays inside the 10-yard line, rushing for 90 yards on 15 carries. And, though Ty Johnson handled most of the third- and fourth-down snaps, Knight was still plenty involved in the passing game, catching all five passes thrown his way for 28 yards. We don't know what Carter's availability for next week will be, but Knight has likely earned a role moving forward either way, and it may not be entirely out of the question that he could be the lead back for the Jets moving forward. He should be rostered in all leagues at this point, especially with how often Mike White is throwing to his running backs.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #28
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Cook is another young back whose role seems to be growing as the season is going, and he played a season-high 43% of the snaps in Buffalo's 24-10 win over the Patriots Thursday. He led the team with 64 yards on 14 carries, and it wasn't all late in the two-score win – he led the team with eight carries in the first half, while Devin Singletary had just five carries. Cook was also heavily involved in the passing game, catching six of six targets for 41 yards, giving him his first career 100-total-yard game. Devin Singletary is still the lead back here, and that's especially clear in games where the score is close, but Cook's role could continue to grow, and he's clearly worth having around in this offense.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Rams offense has been one of the biggest disappointments in the league this season, and Akers has certainly been a part of that. But both were a pleasant surprise Sunday, as the Rams actually managed to create some opportunities on offense and Akers was actually able to take advantage of them. He wasn't great – 3.5 yards per carry with still basically no passing game role to speak of – but he got 17 carries and scored a couple of touchdowns from in close. This offense is probably going to continue to look pretty mediocre without Matthew Stafford, but with the Raiders on the schedule in a short week for Week 14, Akers could be pretty useful, in a low-end RB2 kind of way, at least.
SEA Seattle • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
One key injury we'll have to keep an eye on coming out of Sunday's games is Kenneth Walker's ankle. Walker left the game after just three carries, and with Travis Homer also hurt, Dallas served as the lead back for the Seahawks Sunday – despite briefly leaving with an ankle injury of his own. Dallas led the team with 37 yards on 10 carries – though he was held without a catch, while Tony Jones had 14 yards on seven carries to go with 18 yards on a couple of catches. We've only ever seen a few opportunities for Dallas to play a significant snap share, including three games prior to Sunday where he played more than 40% of the snaps; he combined for 86 rushing yards on 29 carries plus 13 catches for 55 yards and three total touchdowns in those three games. Dallas has a chance to be the lead back in a pretty good offense, and that would be enough to put him in the RB2 discussion for Week 14 if Walker is out.
D.J. Chark WR
DET Detroit • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Lions got Jameson Williams on the field for the first time Sunday, but Amon-Ra St. Brown and Chark still led the charge in the passing game. Chark hit on a 41-yard reception for much of the heavy lifting on his stat line, but his overall numbers gave him his best game of the season. He's got a pretty solid matchup on the way against a Vikings defense that ranks in the bottom-12 in scoring this season and gave up 277 yards and a touchdown to Jared Goff the last time these two teams squared off. The Lions will probably remain pretty conservative with Williams' usage, and while the rookie deserves to be rostered, don't overlook Chark on waivers if you need WR help.
Greg Dulcich TE
DEN Denver • #80
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Dulcich came charging out of the gates with double-digit Fantasy points in each of his first three games, but he had fallen on hard times of late entering Sunday's games, with just 52 yards on 12 targets in his prior three games combined. Sunday was a bit of a coming out party for him, as he matched his career-high in catches and established a new best in yardage. The Broncos clearly made a point of getting him involved early, as Russell Wilson's first three passes all went his way – and, with Courtland Sutton leaving Sunday's game with a hamstring injury, they could need to lean on Dulcich even more moving forward. He belongs in the top-12 TE territory for Week 14.