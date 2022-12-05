As of Sunday afternoon, it's not quite clear how serious the injury Lamar Jackson suffered in Week 13 was, but there's reason to be concerned here. Jackson left Sunday's game with a knee injury, and while Ravens coach John Harbaugh did tell reporters he does not believe the injury is season-ending, it could be one that causes him to miss some time.

Per Harbaugh, Jackson's timetable is "days to weeks," which doesn't give us much to go on. But it also means we very well could see backup Tyler Huntley starting for the Ravens, including in Week 14 against the Steelers. That can be a tough matchup, but Huntley could be worth using in that one – he had 15.6 points in six-per-pass-TD scoring Sunday in three quarters and averaged 17.2 points while playing most of five games for the Ravens last season.

Those aren't massive numbers, and Huntley has just three pass touchdowns over the six games he has now played, most of them dating back to last season, but his rushing production has kept him Fantasy relevant. And, there's a pretty good chance you might need a QB for Week 14 – Jackson exited Sunday's game, as did Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), while Trevor Lawrence played through a knee/ankle injury that could crop up again. Add in the Falcons, Bears, Packers, Colts, Saints, and Commanders all on bye in Week 14, and the QB position could be as shallow as we've seen it that week. Huntley could very well end up being in the top-12 discussion if Jackson has to miss some time.

Jackson's injury Sunday was far from the only one we'll have to watch heading into Week 14. Though, of course, as we saw last week, not every injury that looks like a concern on Sunday ends up being enough to keep someone out for the next game. Still, this one looks like a pretty big deal potentially, and one that is going to play a big role in the waiver wire for Week 14 – and in countless playoff races across Fantasy leagues.

Here's who else we'll be looking to add coming out of Sunday's games: