The 2024 legal tampering period began Monday and although the new NFL league year isn't official, free agents are reportedly agreeing to terms with new teams and there has been a ton of player movement. NFL free agency brings new faces to new teams and ultimately has a massive impact on the outlook of those players and teams from a Fantasy Football standpoint. The 2024 Fantasy season is shaping up as we speak and in some cases -- like the Atlanta Falcons for example -- a massive shift has occurred in the overall landscape of their offense after signing Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

The CBS Sports Fantasy Football Today free agency hub will act as your one-stop shop for all free agent news and how these signings (and trades) will impact the 2024 season with updated outlooks on players, what rounds you should be targeting or avoiding players and more. We'll organize by position and this page will be updated as free agency continues and with the reaction pieces that come in from Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and the rest of the Fantasy Football Today squad.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins signs with Falcons

Jamey broke down the impact of Cousins' move to Atlanta for the quarterback, last year's rookie sensation Bijan Robinson, and a pair of post-hype sleepers in Kyle Pitts and Drake London -- among others. You can find that complete breakdown in the link above in addition to what round you should be looking to target (or avoid) these Falcons players.

One player Jamey is specifically high on after Atlanta added Cousins is Robinson, "As for Robinson, he was going to be a No. 1 Fantasy running back no matter who the quarterback was this season, but Cousins coming to Atlanta solidifies that. He's worth drafting as early as No. 3 overall in all leagues."

Russell Wilson signs with Steelers

Jamey broke down the impact Wilson will have as the likely starter for the Steelers and if he might be able to capture some of the magic he's found with bigger-bodied X receivers D.K. Metcalf and Courtland Sutton but now with George Pickens. He also broke down player outlooks for the rest of the Steelers skill position players in the link above.

Running Backs

D'Andre Swift signs with Bears

Heath broke down the impact of Swift signing with Chicago after revitalizing his career with the Eagles and what this could mean for his Fantasy value and the value of the other Bears backs on the roster. You can find the full breakdown at the link above.

Tony Pollard signs with Titans

Saquon Barkley signs with Eagles

Josh Jacobs signs with Packers

Austin Ekeler signs with Commanders

Aaron Jones signs with Vikings

Derrick Henry signs with Ravens

Bengals sign Zack Moss, trade Joe Mixon

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

