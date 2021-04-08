bengals-1400.jpg

Roster changes and personnel moves are happening all the time in the NFL as the offseason rolls on, and we like doing mock drafts to reflect that. Recently, the Panthers got a new quarterback in Sam Darnold, the Bengals lost a running back in Giovani Bernard, the Ravens got a new receiver in Sammy Watkins and more information continues to come out regarding Deshaun Watson.

In this 0.5 PPR, 12-team mock draft featuring members of our CBS Sports staff, it seems like I selected several players dealing with changes, including Joe Mixon, D.J. Moore, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman and Watson. I didn't plan on this happening, but it worked out that way.

For example, I drafted Mixon in Round 2 at No. 21 overall, and I was excited to select him as my No. 2 running back along with Saquon Barkley. Mixon could be headed for a big year.

Without Bernard, the hope is Mixon will take on more work in the passing game and deliver on being an elite Fantasy option. The offensive line in Cincinnati added takle Riley Reiff this offseason and could get even better in the NFL Draft -- the Bengals pick at No. 5 overall and could select Oregon tackle Penei Sewell or Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater -- and Joe Burrow (knee) should return at 100 percent.

This should be an offense ready for a big season, and Mixon could be a star. He might end up being a steal if you can continue to draft him toward the back end of Round 2.

As for Bernard, he went in Round 11, and hopefully he gets the chance for a bigger role on a new team. Samaje Perine, the likely handcuff for Mixon now in Cincinnati, was drafted in Round 14 here.

Moore was my No. 2 receiver behind Tee Higgins, and I drafted him in Round 5. While Darnold has a lot to prove after struggling with the Jets, I expect him to perform at least on par to what Teddy Bridgewater did last season in Carolina, barring a disaster.

That should allow Moore to post similar stats (66 catches, 1,193 yards and four touchdowns on 118 targets), but hopefully he can do even better if Darnold is an upgrade over Bridgewater. Touchdowns continue to hold Moore back (he has 10 total in three seasons), but the Panthers also lost a key weapon in Curtis Samuel, who had 97 targets last year, and they only replaced him with David Moore.

It would be great if D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, who was drafted in Round 7 here, got even more targets from Darnold in 2021. And again, I'm hopeful Darnold will be good after escaping his disastrous three seasons with the Jets.

Back in New York, the Jets are now expected to replace Darnold with a rookie quarterback, who will likely be BYU's Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft. And his No. 1 receiver will likely be Corey Davis, who signed with the Jets as a free agent from the Titans.

I don't want Davis as a starting Fantasy receiver in 2021 even after a solid campaign in 2020 when he had 65 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns on 92 targets in Tennessee. But I drafted him here in Round 8 as my No. 4 receiver behind Higgins, Moore and Courtland Sutton, and that's fine for how I built this roster. Let's hope Wilson to Davis is a connection we're raving about all year.

In Round 9, I took a flier on Hardman, who will hopefully benefit with Watkins gone. The Chiefs could opt to give Demarcus Robinson more playing time as the starter opposite Tyreek Hill, but Hardman has more upside. If he hits in his third year in the NFL then Hardman could be a borderline Fantasy starter in all leagues.

As for Watkins, he was drafted in Round 12 here. I don't have high expectations for him in Baltimore, but this was a good spot to select him as a Fantasy reserve.

I liked the way I built my Fantasy team with Barkley, Mixon, Antonio Gibson, Benny Snell, Darrel Willams and Todd Gurley at running back, and Higgins, Moore, Sutton, Davis and Hardman at receiver. Dallas Goedert, who I drafted in Round 7, is my tight end, and I love his outlook as long as the Eagles move on from Zach Ertz as expected.

I waited on a quarterback, and Watson was still available in Round 11. It's tricky to determine Watson's Fantasy value right now, and talking about Watson and the serious accusations against him from a Fantasy Football perspective is difficult to do at this time.

Watson has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women, 22 of whom have filed civil lawsuits against him. The NFL is investigating those allegations, and obviously he could face discipline pending that investigation in addition to what might come through the legal system if the claims against him are found to have merit.

There's no point in speculating further than that, but we know you have questions regarding his status for 2021. All we know is that these accusations exist, and that the NFL has been willing to discipline players for off-field misconduct accusations even if the legal system clears them of any wrongdoing.

As such, Watson is going to be a wild card in any Fantasy drafts prior to a ruling or decision made on his playing status for this year. With that in mind, I made sure to draft a second quarterback in Burrow in Round 12.

I would have no problem drafting Burrow as my No. 1 quarterback this year. His 268.8 passing yards per game was No. 7 in the NFL last year, and I expect him to improve in his second season as long as he's healthy after injuring his knee in Week 11 in 2020.

I never expected to get excited about a Fantasy roster featuring three Bengals, but Mixon, Higgins and potentially Burrow could be key contributors on what should be a highly-competitive Fantasy team.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE)  and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
2. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
3. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
7. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
8. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
11. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
12. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Andrew Baumhor C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Chris Towers A. Kamara RB NO
3 R.J. White D. Cook RB MIN
4 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG
5 Jack Capotorto D. Henry RB TEN
6 Jacob Gibbs D. Adams WR GB
7 Dan Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
8 Frank Stampfl A. Jones RB GB
9 Dave Richard J. Taylor RB IND
10 Meron Berkson E. Elliott RB DAL
11 Adam Aizer A. Ekeler RB LAC
12 Heath Cummings T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Heath Cummings A. Brown WR TEN
14 Adam Aizer S. Diggs WR BUF
15 Meron Berkson N. Chubb RB CLE
16 Dave Richard J. Robinson RB JAC
17 Frank Stampfl D. Hopkins WR ARI
18 Dan Schneier C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
19 Jacob Gibbs J. Jefferson WR MIN
20 Jack Capotorto J. Dobbins RB BAL
21 Jamey Eisenberg J. Mixon RB CIN
22 R.J. White C. Akers RB LAR
23 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF
24 Andrew Baumhor C. Ridley WR ATL
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Andrew Baumhor D. Metcalf WR SEA
26 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
27 R.J. White D. Waller TE LV
28 Jamey Eisenberg A. Gibson RB WAS
29 Jack Capotorto A. Robinson WR CHI
30 Jacob Gibbs D. Swift RB DET
31 Dan Schneier M. Sanders RB PHI
32 Frank Stampfl T. McLaurin WR WAS
33 Dave Richard K. Allen WR LAC
34 Meron Berkson J. Jones WR ATL
35 Adam Aizer P. Mahomes QB KC
36 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Heath Cummings C. Carson RB SEA
38 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
39 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
40 Dave Richard A. Cooper WR DAL
41 Frank Stampfl D. Montgomery RB CHI
42 Dan Schneier A. Thielen WR MIN
43 Jacob Gibbs J. Allen QB BUF
44 Jack Capotorto C. Kupp WR LAR
45 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
46 R.J. White M. Gordon RB DEN
47 Chris Towers C. Edmonds RB ARI
48 Andrew Baumhor K. Golladay WR NYG
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Andrew Baumhor M. Andrews TE BAL
50 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
51 R.J. White C. Lamb WR DAL
52 Jamey Eisenberg D. Moore WR CAR
53 Jack Capotorto T. Lockett WR SEA
54 Jacob Gibbs D. Johnson WR PIT
55 Dan Schneier M. Davis RB ATL
56 Frank Stampfl J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
57 Dave Richard C. Claypool WR PIT
58 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
59 Adam Aizer D. Johnson RB HOU
60 Heath Cummings L. Jackson QB BAL
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Heath Cummings M. Gaskin RB MIA
62 Adam Aizer T. Hockenson TE DET
63 Meron Berkson K. Hunt RB CLE
64 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
65 Frank Stampfl L. Fournette RB TB
66 Dan Schneier B. Aiyuk WR SF
67 Jacob Gibbs R. Jones RB TB
68 Jack Capotorto R. Wilson QB SEA
69 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
70 R.J. White T. Boyd WR CIN
71 Chris Towers B. Cooks WR HOU
72 Andrew Baumhor R. Mostert RB SF
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Andrew Baumhor O. Beckham WR CLE
74 Chris Towers D. Samuel WR SF
75 R.J. White C. Samuel WR WAS
76 Jamey Eisenberg D. Goedert TE PHI
77 Jack Capotorto D. Parker WR MIA
78 Jacob Gibbs R. Anderson WR CAR
79 Dan Schneier D. Chark WR JAC
80 Frank Stampfl M. Brown WR BAL
81 Dave Richard J. Wilson RB SF
82 Meron Berkson W. Fuller WR MIA
83 Adam Aizer M. Pittman WR IND
84 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Heath Cummings J. Jeudy WR DEN
86 Adam Aizer A. Dillon RB GB
87 Meron Berkson J. Landry WR CLE
88 Dave Richard Z. Moss RB BUF
89 Frank Stampfl K. Drake RB LV
90 Dan Schneier L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
91 Jacob Gibbs D. Harris RB NE
92 Jack Capotorto E. Engram TE NYG
93 Jamey Eisenberg C. Davis WR NYJ
94 R.J. White J. Conner RB PIT
95 Chris Towers A. Brown WR TB
96 Andrew Baumhor J. Herbert QB LAC
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF
98 Chris Towers A. Rodgers QB GB
99 R.J. White T. Coleman RB NYJ
100 Jamey Eisenberg M. Hardman WR KC
101 Jack Capotorto C. Beasley WR BUF
102 Jacob Gibbs G. Edwards RB BAL
103 Dan Schneier J. McKissic RB WAS
104 Frank Stampfl J. Hurts QB PHI
105 Dave Richard T. Cohen RB CHI
106 Meron Berkson R. Tonyan TE GB
107 Adam Aizer J. Kelley RB LAC
108 Heath Cummings J. White RB NE
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Heath Cummings N. Fant TE DEN
110 Adam Aizer J. Brown WR LV
111 Meron Berkson N. Agholor WR NE
112 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
113 Frank Stampfl I. Smith TE MIN
114 Dan Schneier H. Ruggs III WR LV
115 Jacob Gibbs J. Meyers WR NE
116 Jack Capotorto N. Hines RB IND
117 Jamey Eisenberg B. Snell RB PIT
118 R.J. White M. Jones WR JAC
119 Chris Towers D. Mims WR NYJ
120 Andrew Baumhor M. Gallup WR DAL
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Andrew Baumhor J. Reagor WR PHI
122 Chris Towers L. Perine RB NYJ
123 R.J. White G. Bernard RB CIN
124 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU
125 Jack Capotorto D. Henderson RB LAR
126 Jacob Gibbs G. Everett TE SEA
127 Dan Schneier M. Williams WR LAC
128 Frank Stampfl J. Williams RB DET
129 Dave Richard M. Gesicki TE MIA
130 Meron Berkson L. Murray RB NO
131 Adam Aizer O. Howard TE TB
132 Heath Cummings A. McFarland RB PIT
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
134 Adam Aizer J. Reynolds WR TEN
135 Meron Berkson D. Mooney WR CHI
136 Dave Richard J. Smith TE NE
137 Frank Stampfl J. Crowder WR NYJ
138 Dan Schneier Q. Cephus WR DET
139 Jacob Gibbs H. Henry TE NE
140 Jack Capotorto S. Shepard WR NYG
141 Jamey Eisenberg J. Burrow QB CIN
142 R.J. White G. Davis WR BUF
143 Chris Towers S. Watkins WR BAL
144 Andrew Baumhor P. Lindsay RB HOU
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Andrew Baumhor R. Penny RB SEA
146 Chris Towers S. Michel RB NE
147 R.J. White T. Brady QB TB
148 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
149 Jack Capotorto T. Higbee TE LAR
150 Jacob Gibbs W. Gallman RB NYG
151 Dan Schneier J. Jackson RB LAC
152 Frank Stampfl L. Thomas TE WAS
153 Dave Richard C. Kirk WR ARI
154 Meron Berkson M. Ingram RB HOU
155 Adam Aizer Rams DST LAR
156 Heath Cummings A. Green WR ARI
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Heath Cummings Z. Ertz TE PHI
158 Adam Aizer M. Mack RB IND
159 Meron Berkson R. Gage WR ATL
160 Dave Richard S. Perine RB CIN
161 Frank Stampfl D. Robinson WR KC
162 Dan Schneier T. Hill QB NO
163 Jacob Gibbs Football Team DST WAS
164 Jack Capotorto Ravens DST BAL
165 Jamey Eisenberg 49ers DST SF
166 R.J. White Colts DST IND
167 Chris Towers A. Miller WR CHI
168 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Andrew Baumhor Steelers DST PIT
170 Chris Towers Buccaneers DST TB
171 R.J. White M. Stafford QB LAR
172 Jamey Eisenberg T. Gurley RB ATL
173 Jack Capotorto R. Tannehill QB TEN
174 Jacob Gibbs S. Ahmed RB MIA
175 Dan Schneier Chiefs DST KC
176 Frank Stampfl Dolphins DST MIA
177 Dave Richard Patriots DST NE
178 Meron Berkson Bills DST BUF
179 Adam Aizer J. Winston QB NO
180 Heath Cummings Falcons DST ATL
