Now that free agency is mostly done, we wanted to see how some of the players who changed teams -- or even stayed home -- impacted their Fantasy value. With that in mind, we held a 12-team, PPR mock draft with members of the CBS Sports staff.

We're well aware that the NFL Draft will change many things that happened here. But we have a month until that takes place -- and we like doing mock drafts.

You can examine the draft results below to scan for the free agents who have been in the news lately. Some of the players to highlight include Aaron Jones in Round 1, Chris Carson in Round 3, JuJu Smith-Schuster in Round 4, Kenny Golladay in Round 5, Will Fuller in Round 6, Curtis Samuel in Round 7 and Corey Davis in Round 8, among others.

Also, you should look for the players who saw a change in their Fantasy value as a result of transactions on their team. For example, Terry McLaurin (Round 3) saw his stock rise with the addition of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Meanwhile, the Raiders added Kenyan Drake (Round 9), which is bad news for Josh Jacobs, who went in Round 4.

Austin Ekeler
I had the No. 8 overall selection, and free agency definitely played a role in how I built my team. I started with Austin Ekeler, who got an upgraded offensive line when the Chargers signed center Corey Linsley from the Packers and right tackle Matt Feiler from the Steelers.

I drafted Cam Akers in Round 2, and he should benefit with the Rams trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. And I went with Antonio Gibson in Round 3, and he should improve with Fitzpatrick coming to Washington.

After getting three of my top 15 running backs to start this draft -- which is something I might do a lot if players of this caliber are available -- I focused on wide receivers. Amari Cooper (Round 4), Diontae Johnson (Round 5) and Courtland Sutton (Round 7) were three of my next four picks, with Dallas Goedert (Round 6) also someone I coveted.

Cooper is reunited with Dak Prescott, who signed a big contract extension to stay in Dallas. Johnson should still be a standout receiver even with Smith-Schuster back in Pittsburgh. And Sutton, who could still get a new quarterback in Denver, should be a steal in Round 7 if he's fully recovered from last year's torn ACL.

As for Goedert, he could be the top receiving option in Philadelphia once the Eagles move on from Zach Ertz, as well as depending on what happens with the rest of their receiving corps. Goedert could easily be a top five Fantasy tight end this year.

Dallas Goedert
I drafted Justin Herbert in Round 8, and like Ekeler, he should benefit from the offensive line upgrades. Herbert was the No. 9 quarterback off the board, and I loved getting him at this spot.

The rest of my team consists of bench players with high upside. Mecole Hardman (Round 9) could be the starting receiver opposite Tyreek Hill this year. Tevin Coleman (Round 10) could be the starting running back for the Jets. Darnell Mooney (Round 11) flashed as a rookie for the Bears in 2020 and should start opposite Allen Robinson. Hopefully, Andy Dalton will help the entire Bears passing game, and I also drafted Cole Kmet as a backup tight end in Round 14.

In Round 12, I drafted Darrel Williams, who stayed with the Chiefs this offseason and is the likely handcuff for Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And in Round 13, I drafted Josh Reynolds, who could replace Corey Davis as the No. 2 receiver in Tennessee after leaving the Rams for the Titans this offseason.

It was fun to react to free agency in building these Fantasy rosters. And it will be fun to react to the NFL Draft once it happens at the end of April. We love doing mock drafts, and this is only the beginning as we continue to get you ready for the start of the upcoming season.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE)  and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 15-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
4. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
5. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
6. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor
7. Ben Schragger, Fantasy Football Today Podcast Producer
8. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
9. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy
12. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Andrew Baumhor A. Kamara RB NO
3 Jack Capotorto D. Cook RB MIN
4 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
5 Chris Towers S. Barkley RB NYG
6 Dan Schneier T. Kelce TE KC
7 Ben Schragger J. Taylor RB IND
8 Jamey Eisenberg A. Ekeler RB LAC
9 Dave Richard D. Adams WR GB
10 Heath Cummings A. Jones RB GB
11 R.J. White E. Elliott RB DAL
12 Adam Aizer T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Adam Aizer N. Chubb RB CLE
14 R.J. White S. Diggs WR BUF
15 Heath Cummings D. Hopkins WR ARI
16 Dave Richard J. Robinson RB JAC
17 Jamey Eisenberg C. Akers RB LAR
18 Ben Schragger G. Kittle TE SF
19 Dan Schneier C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
20 Chris Towers D. Waller TE LV
21 Meron Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN
22 Jack Capotorto M. Sanders RB PHI
23 Andrew Baumhor M. Thomas WR NO
24 George Maselli J. Jefferson WR MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli D. Metcalf WR SEA
26 Andrew Baumhor C. Ridley WR ATL
27 Jack Capotorto A. Brown WR TEN
28 Meron Berkson K. Allen WR LAC
29 Chris Towers J. Jones WR ATL
30 Dan Schneier J. Dobbins RB BAL
31 Ben Schragger D. Swift RB DET
32 Jamey Eisenberg A. Gibson RB WAS
33 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
34 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
35 R.J. White T. McLaurin WR WAS
36 Adam Aizer C. Carson RB SEA
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
38 R.J. White J. Jacobs RB LV
39 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
40 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
41 Jamey Eisenberg A. Cooper WR DAL
42 Ben Schragger M. Evans WR TB
43 Dan Schneier A. Thielen WR MIN
44 Chris Towers R. Woods WR LAR
45 Meron Berkson J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
46 Jack Capotorto M. Gordon RB DEN
47 Andrew Baumhor K. Hunt RB CLE
48 George Maselli T. Higgins WR CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
50 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR
51 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR DAL
52 Meron Berkson T. Lockett WR SEA
53 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
54 Dan Schneier K. Golladay WR NYG
55 Ben Schragger B. Aiyuk WR SF
56 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
57 Dave Richard K. Murray QB ARI
58 Heath Cummings B. Cooks WR HOU
59 R.J. White M. Davis RB ATL
60 Adam Aizer T. Hockenson TE DET
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Aizer L. Jackson QB BAL
62 R.J. White D. Prescott QB DAL
63 Heath Cummings D. Johnson RB HOU
64 Dave Richard J. Wilson RB SF
65 Jamey Eisenberg D. Goedert TE PHI
66 Ben Schragger W. Fuller WR MIA
67 Dan Schneier D. Samuel WR SF
68 Chris Towers C. Edmonds RB ARI
69 Meron Berkson D. Watson QB HOU
70 Jack Capotorto M. Gaskin RB MIA
71 Andrew Baumhor N. Fant TE DEN
72 George Maselli R. Jones RB TB
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 George Maselli L. Fournette RB TB
74 Andrew Baumhor A. Rodgers QB GB
75 Jack Capotorto T. Boyd WR CIN
76 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
77 Chris Towers R. Wilson QB SEA
78 Dan Schneier D. Chark WR JAC
79 Ben Schragger C. Samuel WR WAS
80 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
81 Dave Richard C. Claypool WR PIT
82 Heath Cummings R. Mostert RB SF
83 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR
84 Adam Aizer O. Beckham WR CLE
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Aizer T. Cohen RB CHI
86 R.J. White D. Harris RB NE
87 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
88 Dave Richard R. Tonyan TE GB
89 Jamey Eisenberg J. Herbert QB LAC
90 Ben Schragger J. Conner RB PIT
91 Dan Schneier Z. Moss RB BUF
92 Chris Towers C. Davis WR NYJ
93 Meron Berkson J. McKissic RB WAS
94 Jack Capotorto D. Parker WR MIA
95 Andrew Baumhor J. Jeudy WR DEN
96 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 George Maselli M. Gesicki TE MIA
98 Andrew Baumhor N. Agholor WR NE
99 Jack Capotorto L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
100 Meron Berkson K. Drake RB LV
101 Chris Towers D. Singletary RB BUF
102 Dan Schneier M. Pittman WR IND
103 Ben Schragger J. Hurts QB PHI
104 Jamey Eisenberg M. Hardman WR KC
105 Dave Richard A. Brown WR TB
106 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
107 R.J. White J. Brown WR LV
108 Adam Aizer J. Reagor WR PHI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Adam Aizer A. Dillon RB GB
110 R.J. White M. Jones WR JAC
111 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
112 Dave Richard G. Bernard RB CIN
113 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF
114 Ben Schragger A. Lazard WR GB
115 Dan Schneier D. Henderson RB LAR
116 Chris Towers L. Perine RB NYJ
117 Meron Berkson L. Thomas TE WAS
118 Jack Capotorto H. Ruggs III WR LV
119 Andrew Baumhor L. Murray RB NO
120 George Maselli B. Snell RB PIT
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND
122 Andrew Baumhor J. White RB NE
123 Jack Capotorto I. Smith TE MIN
124 Meron Berkson S. Shepard WR NYG
125 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
126 Dan Schneier E. Sanders WR BUF
127 Ben Schragger G. Edwards RB BAL
128 Jamey Eisenberg D. Mooney WR CHI
129 Dave Richard T. Pollard RB DAL
130 Heath Cummings A. Mattison RB MIN
131 R.J. White J. Williams RB DET
132 Adam Aizer C. Beasley WR BUF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Adam Aizer T. Brady QB TB
134 R.J. White G. Davis WR BUF
135 Heath Cummings P. Lindsay RB DEN
136 Dave Richard A. McFarland RB PIT
137 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
138 Ben Schragger T. Fulgham WR PHI
139 Dan Schneier A. Green WR ARI
140 Chris Towers T. Williams WR DET
141 Meron Berkson H. Henry TE NE
142 Jack Capotorto M. Boone RB DEN
143 Andrew Baumhor M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
144 George Maselli J. Meyers WR NE
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 George Maselli T. Higbee TE LAR
146 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB CIN
147 Jack Capotorto Z. Ertz TE PHI
148 Meron Berkson J. Smith TE NE
149 Chris Towers B. Perriman WR DET
150 Dan Schneier D. Funchess WR GB
151 Ben Schragger T. Hill QB NO
152 Jamey Eisenberg J. Reynolds WR TEN
153 Dave Richard J. Kelley RB LAC
154 Heath Cummings R. Penny RB SEA
155 R.J. White H. Hurst TE ATL
156 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Adam Aizer D. Mims WR NYJ
158 R.J. White Rams DST LAR
159 Heath Cummings Ravens DST BAL
160 Dave Richard Football Team DST WAS
161 Jamey Eisenberg C. Kmet TE CHI
162 Ben Schragger D. Slayton WR NYG
163 Dan Schneier M. Stafford QB LAR
164 Chris Towers K. Vaughn RB TB
165 Meron Berkson C. Kirk WR ARI
166 Jack Capotorto R. Tannehill QB TEN
167 Andrew Baumhor Steelers DST PIT
168 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 George Maselli D. Jones QB NYG
170 Andrew Baumhor T. Patrick WR DEN
171 Jack Capotorto 49ers DST SF
172 Meron Berkson Colts DST IND
173 Chris Towers Buccaneers DST TB
174 Dan Schneier Chiefs DST KC
175 Ben Schragger Bills DST BUF
176 Jamey Eisenberg Dolphins DST MIA
177 Dave Richard R. Gronkowski TE TB
178 Heath Cummings D. Dallas RB SEA
179 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
180 Adam Aizer Falcons DST ATL
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 J. Jefferson WR MIN
3 25 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 48 T. Higgins WR CIN
5 49 J. Allen QB BUF
6 72 R. Jones RB TB
7 73 L. Fournette RB TB
8 96 J. Landry WR CLE
9 97 M. Gesicki TE MIA
10 120 B. Snell RB PIT
11 121 N. Hines RB IND
12 144 J. Meyers WR NE
13 145 T. Higbee TE LAR
14 168 Patriots DST NE
15 169 D. Jones QB NYG
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 2 A. Kamara RB NO
2 23 M. Thomas WR NO
3 26 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 47 K. Hunt RB CLE
5 50 D. Moore WR CAR
6 71 N. Fant TE DEN
7 74 A. Rodgers QB GB
8 95 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 98 N. Agholor WR NE
10 119 L. Murray RB NO
11 122 J. White RB NE
12 143 M. Valdes-Scantling WR GB
13 146 J. Burrow QB CIN
14 167 Steelers DST PIT
15 170 T. Patrick WR DEN
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 3 D. Cook RB MIN
2 22 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 27 A. Brown WR TEN
4 46 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 51 C. Lamb WR DAL
6 70 M. Gaskin RB MIA
7 75 T. Boyd WR CIN
8 94 D. Parker WR MIA
9 99 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
10 118 H. Ruggs III WR LV
11 123 I. Smith TE MIN
12 142 M. Boone RB DEN
13 147 Z. Ertz TE PHI
14 166 R. Tannehill QB TEN
15 171 49ers DST SF
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Henry RB TEN
2 21 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 28 K. Allen WR LAC
4 45 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 52 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 69 D. Watson QB HOU
7 76 M. Brown WR BAL
8 93 J. McKissic RB WAS
9 100 K. Drake RB LV
10 117 L. Thomas TE WAS
11 124 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 141 H. Henry TE NE
13 148 J. Smith TE NE
14 165 C. Kirk WR ARI
15 172 Colts DST IND
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 5 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 20 D. Waller TE LV
3 29 J. Jones WR ATL
4 44 R. Woods WR LAR
5 53 C. Kupp WR LAR
6 68 C. Edmonds RB ARI
7 77 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 92 C. Davis WR NYJ
9 101 D. Singletary RB BUF
10 116 L. Perine RB NYJ
11 125 M. Williams WR LAC
12 140 T. Williams WR DET
13 149 B. Perriman WR DET
14 164 K. Vaughn RB TB
15 173 Buccaneers DST TB
Dan Schneier
Rd Pk Player
1 6 T. Kelce TE KC
2 19 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
3 30 J. Dobbins RB BAL
4 43 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 54 K. Golladay WR NYG
6 67 D. Samuel WR SF
7 78 D. Chark WR JAC
8 91 Z. Moss RB BUF
9 102 M. Pittman WR IND
10 115 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 126 E. Sanders WR BUF
12 139 A. Green WR ARI
13 150 D. Funchess WR GB
14 163 M. Stafford QB LAR
15 174 Chiefs DST KC
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 7 J. Taylor RB IND
2 18 G. Kittle TE SF
3 31 D. Swift RB DET
4 42 M. Evans WR TB
5 55 B. Aiyuk WR SF
6 66 W. Fuller WR MIA
7 79 C. Samuel WR WAS
8 90 J. Conner RB PIT
9 103 J. Hurts QB PHI
10 114 A. Lazard WR GB
11 127 G. Edwards RB BAL
12 138 T. Fulgham WR PHI
13 151 T. Hill QB NO
14 162 D. Slayton WR NYG
15 175 Bills DST BUF
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 17 C. Akers RB LAR
3 32 A. Gibson RB WAS
4 41 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 56 D. Johnson WR PIT
6 65 D. Goedert TE PHI
7 80 C. Sutton WR DEN
8 89 J. Herbert QB LAC
9 104 M. Hardman WR KC
10 113 T. Coleman RB SF
11 128 D. Mooney WR CHI
12 137 D. Williams RB KC
13 152 J. Reynolds WR TEN
14 161 C. Kmet TE CHI
15 176 Dolphins DST MIA
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 16 J. Robinson RB JAC
3 33 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 40 D. Montgomery RB CHI
5 57 K. Murray QB ARI
6 64 J. Wilson RB SF
7 81 C. Claypool WR PIT
8 88 R. Tonyan TE GB
9 105 A. Brown WR TB
10 112 G. Bernard RB CIN
11 129 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 136 A. McFarland RB PIT
13 153 J. Kelley RB LAC
14 160 Football Team DST WAS
15 177 R. Gronkowski TE TB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Jones RB GB
2 15 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 34 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 39 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 58 B. Cooks WR HOU
6 63 D. Johnson RB HOU
7 82 R. Mostert RB SF
8 87 T. Hilton WR IND
9 106 M. Gallup WR DAL
10 111 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 130 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 135 P. Lindsay RB DEN
13 154 R. Penny RB SEA
14 159 Ravens DST BAL
15 178 D. Dallas RB SEA
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 11 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 14 S. Diggs WR BUF
3 35 T. McLaurin WR WAS
4 38 J. Jacobs RB LV
5 59 M. Davis RB ATL
6 62 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 83 R. Anderson WR CAR
8 86 D. Harris RB NE
9 107 J. Brown WR LV
10 110 M. Jones WR JAC
11 131 J. Williams RB DET
12 134 G. Davis WR BUF
13 155 H. Hurst TE ATL
14 158 Rams DST LAR
15 179 S. Michel RB NE
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 36 C. Carson RB SEA
4 37 C. Godwin WR TB
5 60 T. Hockenson TE DET
6 61 L. Jackson QB BAL
7 84 O. Beckham WR CLE
8 85 T. Cohen RB CHI
9 108 J. Reagor WR PHI
10 109 A. Dillon RB GB
11 132 C. Beasley WR BUF
12 133 T. Brady QB TB
13 156 D. Williams RB KC
14 157 D. Mims WR NYJ
15 180 Falcons DST ATL