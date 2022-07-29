The New England Patriots have a reputation as a team that trips up Fantasy football rankings with the unpredictability of its rushing attack. When Damien Harris was healthy last season, he turned in a number of top Fantasy performances, but Rhamondre Stevenson loomed over him during the back half the year, frustrating players who didn't know which one to play as the regular season was in its home stretch. How should you approach every running back during your 2022 Fantasy football draft prep? Where should they be in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings?

Harris missed two games last season and had fewer than 12 carries in seven others. Although he finished 2021 averaging 4.6 yards per carry, he could be one of the 2022 Fantasy football busts due to the presence of Stevenson, James White and 2022 Fantasy football rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris.

Top 2022 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Broncos running back Javonte Williams. Enthusiasm for the Broncos is much higher this season with coaching changes geared towards improving the offense and the addition of quarterback Russell Wilson. Furthermore, part of last season's offensive strategy was shaped by the absence of receiver Jerry Jeudy during the first half of the year.

While Denver's offense as a whole figures to be much more productive, that may also come with the caveat that Williams won't see an uptick in usage. Williams and Melvin Gordon formed an effective tandem in the backfield last season, but the Broncos were limited in their offensive capabilities. Additionally, the Broncos should know that Williams is the long-term answer at running back, but Gordon is in the final year of his contract. That may lead to a situation where Denver will focus on squeezing the last bit of juice out of him before completely turning the role over to Williams next season.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. He is coming off a breakout season in 2021, totaling 103 receptions for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. Renfrow will see his targets cut in 2022, though, after the Raiders added former Green Bay star Davante Adams to go along with talented tight end Darren Waller.

Only three wide receivers drafted in the fifth round or later since 2000 have produced more receiving yards in their first three NFL seasons than Renfrow. He caught 80.5 percent of his 128 targets last year; the only receiver to garner 100-plus targets and post a better catch rate is Michael Thomas. Renfrow had an impressive breakout campaign, but it is almost impossible for him to be undervalued this year, especially due to the addition of Adams to the offense.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football rankings

