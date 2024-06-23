The new NFL season kicks off in less than 100 days, and the time has come for owners to begin their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Proven veterans like Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes, and Tyreek Hill all headline the 2024 Fantasy football rankings, but the key to success remains finding sleepers and 2024 Fantasy football rookies who outperform their 2024 Fantasy football ADP. In 2023, Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud took the NFL by storm and emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the Fantasy football QB rankings. Stroud is now a proven commodity, and the Texans surrounded the second-year quarterback with even more weapons like Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon this offseason. Should you target Stroud with your 2024 fantasy football draft picks?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The former Florida tight end is one of the most physically gifted players to ever enter the NFL, but after going over 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2021, Pitts has struggled with injuries and inconsistencies. The Falcons added a proven quarterback this offseason in Kirk Cousins, and the model is calling for a massive uptick in Pitts' fantasy production.

New Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson runs a system that is dependent on production from the tight end position. Pitts is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and he is now playing in a system that will prioritize his role in Atlanta's offense. Pitts currently has an ADP of 100 and is going in the ninth round on average.

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The Ohio State product is the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer and it shows in just about every aspect of his game. He's a quality route runner with a prototypical frame (6-foot-3 and 209 pounds) and elite body control. He's also been one of the most productive wide receivers in football the last two seasons.

Harrison caught 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns over his final two seasons and was a two-time unanimous First-Team All-American. He was also awarded the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2023 as the nation's top receiver. Now he'll head to Arizona as the top option in a Cardinals passing offense that should be improved with Kyler Murray healthy again and those are big reasons why the model ranks him as a top-10 receiver in his rookie season.

As for players to avoid, the model lists Bears receiver Keenan Allen as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. The Bears haven't had an explosive passing attack in recent years, but this Chicago offense is loaded with weapons heading into the 2024 season. Rookie Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, has already been named the starting quarterback and he'll have some serious threats on the outside that will eat up Allen's targets.

Williams will have Allen, D.J. Moore, rookie Rome Odunze, Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift at his disposal in what could be a dynamic Chicago offense. And while Allen is coming off another productive campaign in Los Angeles, he could find himself in an offensive scheme that doesn't necessarily fit his style of play. Allen prefers working out of the slot and Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has a long history of utilizing two tight end sets, which doesn't bode well for Allen's Fantasy production in 2024.

