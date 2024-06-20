Owners everywhere are beginning their 2024 Fantasy football draft prep. Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert was primarily a reserve in six seasons with 49ers, but a move to Miami has helped make him one of the most productive backs the last two years. He managed over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2022 and had his first 1,000-yard rushing season while scoring 21 touchdowns in 2023 to finish as a top-10 running back. Can anyone follow Mostert's example and use a change of scenery to find themselves among the top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers?

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Jets running back Breece Hall would significantly outperform his sixth-round Fantasy football ADP in 10-team PPR leagues. The result: Hall rushed 223 times for 994 yards and five scores and was also a dynamic receiver out of the backfield, catching 76 passes for 591 yards and four more scores. He'd wind up finishing as the No. 2 running back in CBS Sports PPR leagues behind only Christian McCaffrey.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown. A first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver in Baltimore before two injury-plagued seasons in Arizona. Now, he'll have a chance to play with the gold standard for modern quarterbacking with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

The Chief quickly reworked their wide receivers room by signing Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy. That's a big reason why the model ranks Brown as a top-12 wide receiver ahead of stars like D.J. Moore and Mike Evans.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2024 have identified: Texans wide receiver Nico Collins. The 25-year-old agreed to a three-year, $72.75 million contract extension at the end of May following his breakout 2023 season. Collins racked up 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns on 109 targets.

However, he is still flying under the radar after Houston signed Stefon Diggs to a one-year deal. Offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has plenty of reasons to keep Collins as the featured wideout in the offense though, especially after he signed the huge contract extension. SportsLine's model has Collins ranked ahead of wide receivers like DJ Moore and Deebo Samuel, who are both popular Fantasy football picks. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2024 to pick here.

