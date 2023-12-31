Vikings running back Ty Chandler rushed for just 17 yards on eight attempts in a loss to Detroit last week, but a touchdown salvaged his Fantasy performance. Chandler is still the lead back in the offense despite Alexander Mattison returning to action, and he is facing a Packers defense that has allowed the seventh-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. The 25-year-old is just two weeks removed from a 132-yard outing at Cincinnati, which bolstered Fantasy football lineups across the country. Should he be a factor in your Week 17 Fantasy football strategy?

Top Week 17 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. The rookie from SMU has been the top wide receiver in Kansas City's offense this season, catching 74 passes for 811 yards and seven touchdowns. He has gone over 55 receiving yards in five straight games, including a 107-yard outing at Las Vegas at the end of November.

Volume should not be an issue for Rice on Sunday, as he was targeted a season-high 12 times against the Raiders last week. He is facing a shaky Cincinnati pass defense that is No. 28 in the NFL, allowing 256.1 passing yards per game. The model expects another strong outing from Rice on Sunday, listing him as a top-15 wide receiver this week.

And a massive shocker: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL leader in passing yards (4,214) and completion rate (70.5%), stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 20 at his position. Tagovailoa is having an impressive season in the NFL's best offense but he's run into some issues inside the red zone in recent weeks and he's a player to consider leaving on the bench.

He's thrown for one touchdown or less in four of his last five games and Nov. 19 against the Raiders was the last time he managed a 300-yard passing game. Now he'll match up with a Ravens defense that just dominated the 49ers (five turnovers forced) and they'll be hungry to prove another point while locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC in Week 17. For more start/sit Fantasy football advice, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 17 Fantasy football rankings.

How to set Week 17 Fantasy football rankings

