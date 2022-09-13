michael-gallup-1400.jpg
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters to make room for waiver wire adds this week. Speaking of those waiver wire adds, Jamey has you covered with the players here. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player101214
Giovani Bernard, TBXXX
Mike Davis, BALXXX
Chuba Hubbard, CARXXX
Isaiah Spiller, LACXXX
Darrel Williams, ARIXXX
D'Onta Foreman, CARXX
J.D. McKissic, WASX

Damien Williams, ATLX

Kenyan Drake, BALX

Jerick McKinnon, KCX

Wide receivers

Player101214
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Kenny Golladay, NYGXXX
Rondale Moore, ARIXXX
Jalen Tolbert, DALXXX
Michael Gallup, DALXX
DeVante Parker, NEXX
Sammy Watkins, GBXX
Nico Collins, HOUXX
Romeo Doubs, GBX

Mecole Hardman, KCX

Marvin Jones, JACX

Skyy Moore, KCXX

Tight ends

Player101214
Evan Engram, JACXXX
Noah Fant, SEAXXX
Austin Hooper, TENXXX
Mike Gesicki, MIAXX
David Njoku, CLEXX
Irv Smith, MINX

Quarterbacks

Player101214
Mac Jones, NEXXX
Daniel Jones, NYGXXX
Baker Mayfield, CARXXX
Mitchell Trubisky, PITXXX
Jacoby Brissett, CLEXXX
Jared Goff, DETXX
Davis Mills, HOUXX
Ryan Tannehill, TENXX