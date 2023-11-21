ty-chandler-minnesota-vikings.jpg
The rule we generally follow at CBS is a roster rate of 65% or lower for waiver wire guys. We don't want to spend too much time on guys who are unavailable to the vast majority of you. But the later we get in the season the less roster rate tells us. And we have some really important backs who are available in 20-to-35% of leagues. Maybe I can help you with whether or not to start them if they're already rostered. If they aren't go get them

Zach Charbonnet is the most interesting. The rookie is still available in 30% of leagues and despite a terrible matchup against the 49ers, he projects as a top-15 back on Thanksgiving against the 49ers. Charbonnet saw 22 touches and totaled 15.9 PPR Fantasy points in Week 11 despite not scoring a TD. I am adding Charbonnet anywhere he's available and starting him in most instances.

A.J. Dillon is available in 24% of league and likely starting against the Lions this week due to Aaron Jones' injury. I am less enthused about Dillon, though I'd still call him a must-roster and borderline RB2 in another tough matchup. Dillon has at least 15 touches in each of his last two games, and last week was his third game with at least three targets. I wouldn't expect good efficiency, but 12 PPR Fantasy points certainly seems reasonable. 

Ty Chandler is the other guy. He is less appealing than Charbonnet and Dillon, but it's much easier to pass against the Bears than run against them and Chandler looks to be the primary pass-catching back for Minnesota. There is also an outside shot that Mattison finally fumbles enough to lose his job and Chandler starts seeing 15-to-20 touches regularly. He's anothr must-add, but he only projects as a flex this week.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now let's get to the rest of the Week 12 RB Preview:

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 12 at this time. Here's what it means:

player headshot
De'Von Achane RB
MIA Miami • #28
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Raheem Mostert is a must-start running back if Achane is out.
player headshot
Kenneth Walker III RB
SEA Seattle • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Zach Charbonnet ranks as a top-15 running back if Walker is out.
player headshot
D'Onta Foreman RB
CHI Chicago • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Khalil Herbert is a more appealing flex if Foreman can't go.
player headshot
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Consider A.J. Dillon a No. 2 running back without Aaron Jones.
Numbers to know
  • 83.1% -- Kyren Williams played 83.1% of the Rams offensive snaps before his injury. No back has played a higher rate this season. 
  • 60.9 -- Per fantasypoints.com, Rachaad White's 60.9 expected Fantasy points over the last three weeks is tied with Austin Ekeler for the highest amongst running backs since Week 9. His role is fantastic.
  • 2.05 -- D'Andre Swift leads all running backs with 2.05 yards before contact per rush. 
  • 4.44 -- Jaylen Warren's 4.44 yards after contact per rush leads the NFL and is a full yard and a half better than Najee Harris.
  • 26.9% -- Khalil Herbert's 26.9% avoid rate is second only to Warren.
  • 11.6 -- Brian Robinson's 11.6 yards per reception leads all running backs with at least 30 targets this season.
  • 1.74 -- Breece Hall ranks third amongst running backs at 1.74 yards per route run. His receiving production is saving his season.
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Matchups that Matter
player headshot
Isiah Pacheco RB
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LV KC -9 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
14.5
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
614
REC
25
REYDS
162
TD
4
FPTS/G
12.7
player headshot
Rhamondre Stevenson RB
NE New England • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5
OPP VS RB
25th
PROJ PTS
11.7
RB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
482
REC
32
REYDS
229
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.1
player headshot
Chuba Hubbard RB
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 36.5
OPP VS RB
4th
PROJ PTS
9.7
RB RNK
35th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
408
REC
23
REYDS
118
TD
1
FPTS/G
8.2
player headshot
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAR -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
14th
PROJ PTS
13.6
RB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
456
REC
13
REYDS
105
TD
7
FPTS/G
18.5
player headshot
Javonte Williams RB
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE DEN -2.5 O/U 35.5
OPP VS RB
28th
PROJ PTS
13
RB RNK
29th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
473
REC
23
REYDS
125
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.8
player headshot
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PHI PHI -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
11th
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
30th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
688
REC
27
REYDS
251
TD
3
FPTS/G
12.5
player headshot
Alexander Mattison RB
MIN Minnesota • #2
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
26th
PROJ PTS
9.6
RB RNK
33rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
542
REC
25
REYDS
163
TD
3
FPTS/G
10
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 12 Adds (RB Preview)
player headshot
Ezekiel Elliott RB
NE New England • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5
OPP VS RB
1st
RB RNK
38th
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
331
REC
18
REYDS
108
TD
2
FPTS/G
7.2
If you need a Week 12 flex, you should be looking to the wide receiver waiver wire. If you need an RB2, Elliott is the best option available in more than a third of leagues. Elliott had 88 total yards and 10.8 PPR Fantasy points in Week 10 and should have fresh legs coming off a bye. The Patriots should be able to win this game on the ground against Tommy DeVito and the Giants. The last time the Patriots held an offense below 20 points was Week 3, when Elliott ran the ball 16 times for 80 yards. That's the kind of game script you're hoping for.
player headshot
Jeff Wilson RB
MIA Miami • #23
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ MIA -10 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
4th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
24%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
29
REC
6
REYDS
50
TD
0
FPTS/G
4.6
If De'Von Achane is out there is a chance that Wilson sees 10-plus touches on Black Friday against the Jets. It's a bad matchup and Wilson hasn't been particularly good on limited touches this season, but this is how slim the pickings are at running back in Week 12.
player headshot
Roschon Johnson RB
CHI Chicago • #30
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
10th
RB RNK
42nd
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
197
REC
19
REYDS
91
TD
1
FPTS/G
6
Johnson should be the No. 2 behind Khalil Herbert once again assuming D'Onta Foreman misses Week 12. His role in the passing game should return as he sees 10-to-12 touches on Monday night. Running backs have had much more success through the air than on the ground against the Vikings. They've allowed 36 receptions to running backs over the last four games.
Stashes (RB Preview)
player headshot
Elijah Mitchell RB
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SF -6.5 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
28th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
47%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
97
REC
3
REYDS
2
TD
0
FPTS/G
1.9
Mitchell is fully healthy and back in his RB2 position in San Francisco. If something happens to McCaffrey during the Fantasy playoffs, Mitchell will be a league winner. He's exactly the type of player first and second place teams should be stashing.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
player headshot
D'Andre Swift RB
PHI Philadelphia
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BUF PHI -3 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
3rd
PROJ PTS
14.1
RB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
690
REC
33
REYDS
197
TD
5
FPTS/G
15
Swift is my second-highest projected back on the main slate, just 0.2 FanDuel points behind Alvin Kamara. However, he's priced $1,500 cheaper than Kamara. I don't fear the matchup against the Bills in what I expect to be a positive game script. It's not often you can get one of the elite backs on a slate at this kind of discount.
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -1 O/U 44.5
OPP VS RB
24th
PROJ PTS
12.8
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
499
REC
10
REYDS
31
TD
2
FPTS/G
10.7
I admit I may be catching a falling knife here. Conner's production has lagged since he returned from IR and the Cardinals are still a bad team. Still, he's been an excellent runner this season and he saw a little bit of work in the passing game last week. I still believe there's 20-touch and 20-Fantasy point upside here. The nice thing is, you'll have very little company if he pays off.
Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 12 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 12. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.  