We got a bit of a scare Saturday when Buccaneers RB Rachaad White was added to the injury report with a knee injury, but subsequent reports have indicated that was a precautionary move -- White's knee locked up on him during a walkthrough but is not expected to limited him. I've moved White down a few spots in my rankings on the risk of a setback in-game, but I'd have to be pretty stacked to consider sitting a guy averaging 14.5 carries and 5.3 targets over the past four games, especially with a good matchup against the Colts on the way. 

Dameon Pierce is expected to make his return from a three-game absence with an ankle injury, which is bad news for Devin Singletary, who has been a significant Fantasy contributor the past two games, with 262 yards and two touchdowns. Singletary may have done enough to make himself the lead back in Houston moving forward, but there's no guarantees of that, and I expect a committee regardless of who the No. 1 is. Which makes Singletary and Pierce both RB3s, though I do prefer Singletary if I had to pick one. 

Kyren Williams is cleared to make his return from IR and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cardinals, so he should be back to the role that made him a top-five RB before his injury. I don't necessarily expect him to be quite that good in his first game back, but the upside is absolutely that high if the Rams go back to giving him 75% of the snaps -- and I'm not sure Sean McVay will really be able to help himself, given how he rode Williams prior to the injury. 

The messy Bears backfield has a little clarity heading into Monday's game, with Roschon Johnson considered doubtful with an ankle injury. Khalil Herbert was splitting work with Foreman before the injury last week, but ultimately ended up with 18 touches, so he should remain the lead back, and he's a fringe RB2 against the Vikings. Roschon Johnson should get a few carries and will run a decent amount of routes, but Justin Fields never really throws to his running backs much, so Johnson is more like a desperation RB4 at this point. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 12 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 12 Running Back Rankings

  1. Alvin Kamara @ATL
  2. Jonathan Taylor vs. TB
  3. Travis Etienne @HOU
  4. Austin Ekeler vs. BAL
  5. Bijan Robinson vs. NO
  6. Derrick Henry vs. CAR
  7. Rachaad White @IND
  8. D'Andre Swift vs. BUF
  9. Saquon Barkley vs. NE
  10. Isiah Pacheco @LV
  11. Kyren Williams @ARI
  12. Joe Mixon vs. PIT
  13. Rhamondre Stevenson @NYG
  14. James Conner vs. LAR
  15. Javonte Williams vs. CLE
  16. James Cook @PHI
  17. Jaylen Warren @CIN
  18. Josh Jacobs vs. KC
  19. Gus Edwards @LAC
  20. Jerome Ford @DEN
  21. Khalil Herbert @MIN
  22. Chuba Hubbard @TEN
  23. Najee Harris @CIN
  24. Tyler Allgeier vs. NO
  25. Alexander Mattison vs. CHI
  26. Ty Chandler vs. CHI
  27. Kareem Hunt @DEN
  28. Devin Singletary vs. JAX
  29. Dameon Pierce vs. JAX
  30. Roschon Johnson @MIN
  31. Tyjae Spears vs. CAR
  32. Miles Sanders @TEN
  33. Royce Freeman @ARI
  34. Justice Hill @LAC
  35. Zack Moss vs. TB
  36. Ezekiel Elliott @NYG
  37. Kenneth Gainwell vs. BUF
  38. Chase Edmonds @IND
  39. Latavius Murray @PHI
  40. Keaton Mitchell @LAC
  41. Mike Boone vs. JAX
  42. Jerick McKinnon @LV
  43. Trayveon Williams vs. PIT
  44. Samaje Perine vs. CLE
  45. Jamaal Williams @ATL
  46. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. CLE
  47. Ty Johnson @PHI
  48. Tank Bigsby @HOU