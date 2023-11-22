Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 456 REC 13 REYDS 105 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.5 Williams will hopefully be 100 percent ready to go after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and the Rams seem confident in his availability after waiving Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. The last time we saw Williams was in Week 6 against Arizona, and he tore up the Cardinals for 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. He had 21.8 PPR points in that game, and he scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games to open the season. The Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona in every game this year.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 482 REC 32 REYDS 229 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Stevenson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should have another productive outing in Week 12 against the Giants. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in four games in a row against the Giants, including three with at least 20.1 PPR points (Breece Hall in Week 8, Josh Jacobs in Week 9 and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 11). Stevenson should remain a factor in the passing game for the Patriots since he's averaging four catches a game over his past five outings, and I also like Ezekiel Elliott as a sleeper in this matchup as well.

Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 23 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Ford has proven to have a safe floor of at least 11 PPR points, which he's hit in five of the past six games, including three in a row. This week, we could see Ford go off against the Broncos, and I also like Kareem Hunt as a sleeper in all leagues. Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos this season, including three in the past two games against Buffalo (Latavius Murray and James Cook) and Minnesota (Ty Chandler). Hunt has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, with six total scores over that span.

Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 564 REC 9 REYDS 119 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.7 It will likely be a problem for Edwards' stat line when he fails to score a touchdown, but the Gus Bus continues to roll into the end zone on a weekly basis of late. He's scored a touchdown in five games in a row, with nine total touchdowns over that span, and he has at least 17.2 PPR points in four of his past five outings. This week, Edwards has a favorable matchup against the Chargers, who allowed three rushing touchdowns to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10. For the season, the Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I like Keaton Mitchell as a sleeper also in all leagues.