There are no byes this week but there are a bevy of injuries you'll need to keep track of in order to light up Fantasy scoreboards this week. Significant injuries to true RB1s have shaken the foundation of several Fantasy rosters and you'll need to know which backs you can trust as we approach the back nine of the season.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at running back ahead of Week 12, right here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 12 projections over at SportsLine.
Running Backs
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams will hopefully be 100 percent ready to go after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and the Rams seem confident in his availability after waiving Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. The last time we saw Williams was in Week 6 against Arizona, and he tore up the Cardinals for 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. He had 21.8 PPR points in that game, and he scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games to open the season. The Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona in every game this year.
NE New England • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Stevenson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should have another productive outing in Week 12 against the Giants. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in four games in a row against the Giants, including three with at least 20.1 PPR points (Breece Hall in Week 8, Josh Jacobs in Week 9 and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 11). Stevenson should remain a factor in the passing game for the Patriots since he's averaging four catches a game over his past five outings, and I also like Ezekiel Elliott as a sleeper in this matchup as well.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford has proven to have a safe floor of at least 11 PPR points, which he's hit in five of the past six games, including three in a row. This week, we could see Ford go off against the Broncos, and I also like Kareem Hunt as a sleeper in all leagues. Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos this season, including three in the past two games against Buffalo (Latavius Murray and James Cook) and Minnesota (Ty Chandler). Hunt has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, with six total scores over that span.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It will likely be a problem for Edwards' stat line when he fails to score a touchdown, but the Gus Bus continues to roll into the end zone on a weekly basis of late. He's scored a touchdown in five games in a row, with nine total touchdowns over that span, and he has at least 17.2 PPR points in four of his past five outings. This week, Edwards has a favorable matchup against the Chargers, who allowed three rushing touchdowns to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10. For the season, the Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I like Keaton Mitchell as a sleeper also in all leagues.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll see if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is able to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars, but I can't imagine the Texans taking Singletary off the field for any significant amount of time. He's on fire coming into this game with at least 19.8 PPR points in consecutive games against the Bengals and Cardinals with 52 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 17 yards on four targets over that span. The Jaguars have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 17.9 PPR points, and Singletary should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm curious to see how the Steelers offense looks with coordinator Matt Canada fired, and now quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will be calling plays. Warren will likely continue to split work with Najee Harris, and both are worth using as at least flex options against the Bengals in Week 12. But I'll give Warren the nod over Harris if you have to decide between the two, and Warren is hot coming into this matchup. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, and he's rushed for a touchdown in each of the past two games. He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each game over that span, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 17.9 PPR points in four of the past five games.
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chandler was impressive in Week 11 at Denver with 14 total touches (four catches on four targets), and he finished with 15 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 73 yards, but 31 of those yards came off a fake punt, so take that into consideration. Still, he's going to continue to work in tandem with Alexander Mattison, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues against the Bears in Week 12. Chicago is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit just had two running backs score at least 17.8 PPR points against the Bears in Week 11. Mattison and Chandler should both be considered flex options in all leagues for Week 12.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm not expecting Javonte Williams to have a big game running the ball against the Browns in Week 12, which means Perine could be heavily involved in the passing game. We saw that play out in Week 11 against Minnesota, and Perine had seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least three catches, and I like Perine as a flex option in PPR against Cleveland.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dillon was worth adding in all leagues with Aaron Jones (knee) injured, but I don't want to start Dillon as anything more than a flex in Week 12 at Detroit. We already saw this play out for Dillon when he filled in for Jones earlier this season, including three starts in Week 2 at Atlanta, Week 3 against New Orleans and Week 5 at Las Vegas. He scored 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders but 7.3 PPR points or less in the other two outings. Dillon also had five carries for 11 yards and no catches on one target in Week 4 against Detroit when Jones was playing hurt. The touchdown against the Raiders is the lone score for Dillon this year, and the Lions are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Charbonnet was worth adding in all leagues with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) injured, but I don't want to start Charbonnet as anything more than a flex in Week 12 against the 49ers. I love what Charbonnet did against the Rams in Week 11 when Walker got hurt with 21 total touches, including six catches for 22 yards on six targets. He now has 11 targets in his past two games for 10 catches, and I hope he stays in the pass-catching role with Walker out. Seattle could opt to make Charbonnet the main rusher and use DeeJay Dallas or Kenny McIntosh on passing downs, which would limit Charbonnet's upside. This is also a tough matchup against the 49ers, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cook has played well in the past two games against Denver and the Jets with at least 12 PPR points in each outing, including scoring just his third touchdown of the season against the Jets in Week 12. But this matchup against the Eagles is daunting since Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Cook might be sharing touches with Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson. Cook is still useful as a flex option in all leagues, but I don't have high expectations for him playing at Philadelphia this week.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Conner has posted two empty stat lines against the Falcons in Week 10 and the Texans in Week 11 since coming back from a four-game absence with a knee injury. He's scored 8.3 PPR points in each outing with a combined 30 carries for 135 yards and two catches for 1 yard on three targets. His lack of work in the passing game is a concern since he only has five catches on eight targets in his past six games, and the Cardinals only have three rushing touchdowns on the season from their running backs. The Rams are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year, so Conner is just a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 12.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We saw the downside for Williams in Week 11 against Minnesota with 11 carries for 37 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. He didn't catch a touchdown for the third game in a row, and his Fantasy production clearly suffered. He's yet to run for a touchdown this year, and the Broncos only have one rushing touchdown from their running backs this season. The Browns are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams should be limited in his production again, especially if he fails to find the end zone. I would only use Williams as a flex option in most leagues in Week 12.