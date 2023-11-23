Last week in this space, I made the case to trust Tony Pollard despite his recent struggles because of his matchup with the Panthers. It worked, as Pollard scored 18 PPR points against Carolina, which was his best outing since Week 6.

Now, let's do the same thing with Derrick Henry, who could use the Carolina defense to break out of his recent slump. Henry has combined for just 8.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, but I expect him to dominate the Panthers at home.

Carolina is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season. Including Pollard, nine running backs have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against the Panthers, who lead the NFL with 16 total touchdowns allowed to the position.

Henry has been a bust this season as the No. 16 running back, averaging just 13.3 PPR points per game, but he can still help you in a big way in Week 12. This should be a favorable game script for the Titans, who are 3.5-point favorites, and Henry has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in six of the seven games where Tennessee has either won or lost by seven points or less.

I have Henry ranked as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 12. While he's been tough to trust lately, this is a game where he should have one of his vintage dominant outings against the Panthers.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV KC -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 14.4 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 614 REC 25 REYDS 162 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.7

Isiah Pacheco looked good against the Eagles in Week 11. Despite Philadelphia having the No. 1 run defense in the NFL and allowing the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, Pacheco still managed 19 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for 2 yards on one target.



While it wasn't a big Fantasy outing with just 10.1 PPR points, I'm hopeful that level of play -- and amount of work -- carries over to Week 12 at Las Vegas. Pacheco is my Start of the Week with his matchup against the Raiders.



Las Vegas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past seven games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders. In Week 11 at Miami, Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed combined for 25 carries for 92 yards and four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on five targets against this defense for 22.4 PPR points.



Pacheco has gone five games in a row without a rushing touchdown, and he's caught one pass in his past two games. But I'm expecting him to break out of this mini-slump against the Raiders. He played at Las Vegas in Week 18 last year and had eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, and I'm expecting Pacheco to perform like a top-15 Fantasy running back in this game.

Before we get into the rest of this week's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, check out where Purdy ranks in Heath Cummings' full Week 11 projections for multiple Fantasy formats over at SportsLine.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2743 RUYDS 14 TD 18 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.5 Goff only scored 17.7 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Chicago, but he had three interceptions against the Bears, which was the first time all season he had multiple turnovers. I'll go right back to Goff at home against the Packers, who have allowed Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert to score at least 23.8 Fantasy points in the past four games. Goff scored 21.6 Fantasy points on Thanksgiving last year against the Bills and has 411 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in two Thanksgiving starts for the Lions over the past two seasons. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2662 RUYDS 121 TD 20 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.4 Purdy was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 11 with 32.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and he has 62.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. He should stay hot against the Seahawks, who allowed Sam Howell to score 30.2 Fantasy points in their last home game in Week 10. And Purdy scored 20.5 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 15 last year with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 19.1 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2962 RUYDS 85 TD 19 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.6 Stroud already faced Jacksonville in Week 3 on the road and had 280 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 14 rushing yards, for 24.6 Fantasy points. That's one of five games this season with at least 21 Fantasy points, and I expect him to remain above that threshold in the rematch with the Jaguars this week. Jacksonville allows an average of 20.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season, and the only quarterbacks who failed to top 20 Fantasy points are Desmond Ridder, Gardner Minshew, Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett and Will Levis. Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2216 RUYDS 389 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.6 Dobbs' three-game streak of scoring at least 26.9 Fantasy points ended in Week 11 at Denver when he scored just 18.9 Fantasy points. It feels like that's the floor for his production, which makes him a safe starter in all leagues. And you've clearly seen the ceiling, which gives him top-five upside in this matchup with the Bears. Dobbs has now rushed for a touchdown in five games in a row, and he's averaging 40 yards per game on the ground over that span. Chicago allows an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I expect Dobbs to put on a show again Monday night. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1370 RUYDS 341 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.5 Fields returned from his four-game absence with a thumb injury in Week 11 at Detroit with a strong performance of 23.2 Fantasy points. He was 16-of-23 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown, and he added 18 carries for 104 yards. The last time he faced the Vikings in Week 6 is when he injured his thumb, but if you remove that game since he was unable to finish, Fields is now averaging 33.3 Fantasy points in his past three full games. Minnesota hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16.5 Fantasy points since Week 5, but I expect Fields to stay hot. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 463 RUYDS 84 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.4 Murray seems all the way back from last year's torn ACL, and he just scored 23.7 Fantasy points at Houston in Week 11. He's now run for 84 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games this season, and that's a great sign that there's no restrictions on his movement. This week, Murray faces a Rams defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks, as Anthony Richardson, Jalen Hurts and Joshua Dobbs, when he was starting for the Cardinals in Week 6, all had at least 47 yards on the ground. Richardson and Hurts each scored at least 29.3 Fantasy points against the Rams, and Los Angeles is tied for the NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 18.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2389 RUYDS 139 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.9 Mayfield struggled as expected in Week 11 at San Francisco with 12.3 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should get back on track in Week 12 against the Colts, who have allowed six quarterbacks to score at least 18.1 Fantasy points this season. The only quarterbacks who failed to top 18 Fantasy points are Ryan Tannehill, P.J. Walker, Bryce Young and Mac Jones. Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 1721 RUYDS 44 TD 10 INT 6 FPTS/G 11.3 Minshew has the chance for a big game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 32.7 Fantasy points. For the season, Tampa Bay allows 22.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully Minshew will take advantage of this matchup. He's due for a quality outing after scoring 18.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful the Colts will be ready to go coming off their bye, especially with a healthy Josh Downs. Minshew is my favorite streaming quarterback for Week 12.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 27th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 2382 RUYDS 240 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 17.7 Lawrence had his best game of the season in Week 11 against the Titans with 36.2 Fantasy points, and I hope it's a sign of things to come. But I'm still hesitant to trust him in Week 12 against the Texans, who held Lawrence to 16.4 Fantasy points at home in Week 3. He's also averaging just 10.4 Fantasy points in his past four games against Houston going back to his rookie year in 2021, and the Texans allow just 19.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Lawrence has only topped 20 Fantasy points three times this season, and I consider him a bust alert for Week 12. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -1.5 O/U 35 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2065 RUYDS 232 TD 19 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.5 Wilson passed for more than 200 yards in Week 11 against Minnesota for the first time since Week 4, but he scored just 16.5 Fantasy points against the Vikings. They held him to one touchdown and 1 rushing yard, and he's been thriving this year with multiple touchdowns and using his legs. I'm expecting another down game from Wilson in Week 12 against the Browns, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson in Week 4 and Gardner Minshew in Week 7 are the only quarterbacks with more than 17 Fantasy points this season against the Browns, and Wilson is just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 10 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2404 RUYDS 65 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 16 Smith is expected to play in Week 12 against the 49ers despite injuring his elbow in Week 11 against the Rams. He finished the game after leaving in the second half, but he's been able to practice leading up to Thursday's game. I'm only using Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week against the 49ers, who allow an average of just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Smith only has two games this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, and he combined for just 23.4 Fantasy points in two games against San Francisco last year. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2260 RUYDS 69 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.4 The matchup against the Cardinals this week is actually great for Stafford, but he's still only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He might not have Cooper Kupp (ankle), and Stafford only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, which was in Week 5 against Philadelphia. While Arizona does allow an average of 20.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the Cardinals had three interceptions against C.J. Stroud in Week 11. And the Rams might lean on Kyren Williams in Week 12 since he's coming back from his ankle injury, which could further limit Stafford's already limited upside.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -10 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2934 RUYDS 39 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.5 It's tough to sit Tagovailoa this week, but there are some things working against him. For starters, he's been bad on the road this season. After scoring 33.1 Fantasy points at the Chargers in Week 1, Tagovailoa has scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four-consecutive road games against New England, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City. The Jets also allow an average of just 16.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and held Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to under 17 Fantasy points this season. Now, Allen got the Jets for 28.3 Fantasy points in the rematch in Week 11, but this defense should make things tough on Tagovailoa. Most Fantasy managers aren't benching Tagovailoa this week, but just lower expectations for him on the road in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -PK O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 13.5 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 456 REC 13 REYDS 105 TD 7 FPTS/G 18.5 Williams will hopefully be 100 percent ready to go after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and the Rams seem confident in his availability after waiving Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. The last time we saw Williams was in Week 6 against Arizona, and he tore up the Cardinals for 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. He had 21.8 PPR points in that game, and he scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games to open the season. The Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona in every game this year. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 33.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 482 REC 32 REYDS 229 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.1 Stevenson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should have another productive outing in Week 12 against the Giants. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in four games in a row against the Giants, including three with at least 20.1 PPR points (Breece Hall in Week 8, Josh Jacobs in Week 9 and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 11). Stevenson should remain a factor in the passing game for the Patriots since he's averaging four catches a game over his past five outings, and I also like Ezekiel Elliott as a sleeper in this matchup as well. Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 563 REC 23 REYDS 149 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.4 Ford has proven to have a safe floor of at least 11 PPR points, which he's hit in five of the past six games, including three in a row. This week, we could see Ford go off against the Broncos, and I also like Kareem Hunt as a sleeper in all leagues. Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos this season, including three in the past two games against Buffalo (Latavius Murray and James Cook) and Minnesota (Ty Chandler). Hunt has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, with six total scores over that span. Gus Edwards RB BAL Baltimore • #35

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 564 REC 9 REYDS 119 TD 10 FPTS/G 12.7 It will likely be a problem for Edwards' stat line when he fails to score a touchdown, but the Gus Bus continues to roll into the end zone on a weekly basis of late. He's scored a touchdown in five games in a row, with nine total touchdowns over that span, and he has at least 17.2 PPR points in four of his past five outings. This week, Edwards has a favorable matchup against the Chargers, who allowed three rushing touchdowns to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10. For the season, the Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I like Keaton Mitchell as a sleeper also in all leagues. Devin Singletary RB HOU Houston • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 471 REC 12 REYDS 59 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.3 We'll see if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is able to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars, but I can't imagine the Texans taking Singletary off the field for any significant amount of time. He's on fire coming into this game with at least 19.8 PPR points in consecutive games against the Bengals and Cardinals with 52 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 17 yards on four targets over that span. The Jaguars have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 17.9 PPR points, and Singletary should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN PIT -1 O/U 34.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 493 REC 34 REYDS 234 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.5 I'm curious to see how the Steelers offense looks with coordinator Matt Canada fired, and now quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will be calling plays. Warren will likely continue to split work with Najee Harris, and both are worth using as at least flex options against the Bengals in Week 12. But I'll give Warren the nod over Harris if you have to decide between the two, and Warren is hot coming into this matchup. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, and he's rushed for a touchdown in each of the past two games. He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each game over that span, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 17.9 PPR points in four of the past five games. Ty Chandler RB MIN Minnesota • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 5.7 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 160 REC 9 REYDS 80 TD 1 FPTS/G 3.5 Chandler was impressive in Week 11 at Denver with 14 total touches (four catches on four targets), and he finished with 15 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 73 yards, but 31 of those yards came off a fake punt, so take that into consideration. Still, he's going to continue to work in tandem with Alexander Mattison, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues against the Bears in Week 12. Chicago is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit just had two running backs score at least 17.8 PPR points against the Bears in Week 11. Mattison and Chandler should both be considered flex options in all leagues for Week 12. Samaje Perine RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -1.5 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 5.5 RB RNK 41st YTD Stats RUYDS 118 REC 32 REYDS 326 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2 I'm not expecting Javonte Williams to have a big game running the ball against the Browns in Week 12, which means Perine could be heavily involved in the passing game. We saw that play out in Week 11 against Minnesota, and Perine had seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least three catches, and I like Perine as a flex option in PPR against Cleveland.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 405 REC 16 REYDS 146 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Dillon was worth adding in all leagues with Aaron Jones (knee) injured, but I don't want to start Dillon as anything more than a flex in Week 12 at Detroit. We already saw this play out for Dillon when he filled in for Jones earlier this season, including three starts in Week 2 at Atlanta, Week 3 against New Orleans and Week 5 at Las Vegas. He scored 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders but 7.3 PPR points or less in the other two outings. Dillon also had five carries for 11 yards and no catches on one target in Week 4 against Detroit when Jones was playing hurt. The touchdown against the Raiders is the lone score for Dillon this year, and the Lions are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season. Zach Charbonnet RB SEA Seattle • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 261 REC 19 REYDS 92 TD 0 FPTS/G 6 Charbonnet was worth adding in all leagues with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) injured, but I don't want to start Charbonnet as anything more than a flex in Week 12 against the 49ers. I love what Charbonnet did against the Rams in Week 11 when Walker got hurt with 21 total touches, including six catches for 22 yards on six targets. He now has 11 targets in his past two games for 10 catches, and I hope he stays in the pass-catching role with Walker out. Seattle could opt to make Charbonnet the main rusher and use DeeJay Dallas or Kenny McIntosh on passing downs, which would limit Charbonnet's upside. This is also a tough matchup against the 49ers, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 30th Cook has played well in the past two games against Denver and the Jets with at least 12 PPR points in each outing, including scoring just his third touchdown of the season against the Jets in Week 12. But this matchup against the Eagles is daunting since Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Cook might be sharing touches with Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson. Cook is still useful as a flex option in all leagues, but I don't have high expectations for him playing at Philadelphia this week. James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR ARI -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 25th Conner has posted two empty stat lines against the Falcons in Week 10 and the Texans in Week 11 since coming back from a four-game absence with a knee injury. He's scored 8.3 PPR points in each outing with a combined 30 carries for 135 yards and two catches for 1 yard on three targets. His lack of work in the passing game is a concern since he only has five catches on eight targets in his past six games, and the Cardinals only have three rushing touchdowns on the season from their running backs. The Rams are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year, so Conner is just a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 12.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -1.5 O/U 35 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 473 REC 23 REYDS 125 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.8 We saw the downside for Williams in Week 11 against Minnesota with 11 carries for 37 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. He didn't catch a touchdown for the third game in a row, and his Fantasy production clearly suffered. He's yet to run for a touchdown this year, and the Broncos only have one rushing touchdown from their running backs this season. The Browns are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams should be limited in his production again, especially if he fails to find the end zone. I would only use Williams as a flex option in most leagues in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TB IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 66 TAR 98 REYDS 677 TD 3 FPTS/G 15.4 I like Pittman and Josh Downs in this matchup with the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Pittman has been a beast all season and has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in five games in a row. And Downs, who has battled a knee injury the past two games, will hopefully be healthy coming off the Colts bye in Week 11. Prior to Week 9, Downs had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. Pittman is a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Downs is a starter in all three-receiver formats against Tampa Bay. Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -3.5 O/U 36.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 15.6 WR RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 76 TAR 97 REYDS 726 TD 4 FPTS/G 17.5 After two down games prior to Week 11 against Dallas, Thielen bounced back against the Cowboys last week with eight catches for 74 yards on 11 targets for 15.4 PPR points. That's now seven games this season for Thielen scoring at least 15.2 PPR points, and we like Frank Reich calling plays when it comes to Thielen's production. This week, Thielen faces a Titans secondary that is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Thielen has top-10 upside in PPR for this week. DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF PHI -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 68 REYDS 632 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.5 In the Eagles first game without Dallas Goedert (forearm) in Week 11 at Kansas City, Smith led the team in targets with eight, and he hauled in six catches for 99 yards. The eight targets were the most for him since Week 6, and he should continue to be more involved moving forward as long as Goedert is out. I'm expecting A.J. Brown to go nuclear against the Bills in Week 12 after he was held in check in Week 11 by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, but Smith should also do well against Buffalo. Smith should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 64 REYDS 696 TD 4 FPTS/G 15.2 Collins didn't have a big game at Jacksonville in Week 3 with two catches for 34 yards on three targets, but I'm expecting him to fare better in the rematch in Week 12. Collins has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Arizona, and he had seven catches for 65 yards on 11 targets against the Cardinals in Week 11. Nathaniel Dell has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans, and he has top-10 upside in this matchup with the Jaguars. But Collins should be considered a top-20 receiver in all leagues, and I hope he gets double digits in targets for the second game in a row in this huge AFC South matchup in Week 12. Christian Kirk WR JAC Jacksonville • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 77 REYDS 672 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Kirk was overshadowed by Calvin Ridley in Week 11 against Tennessee with three catches for 48 yards on six targets. Ridley, meanwhile, had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and I hope he can stay hot this week against the Texans. But I'm going back to Kirk as the preferred Fantasy receiver in Jacksonville this week, and Kirk had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on six targets against Houston in Week 3. He's scored at least 13.9 PPR points in seven of his past nine games, and I expect Trevor Lawrence to lean on Kirk once again in this key divisional game. Consider Kirk a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with Ridley right behind him as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy option. Ridley only had three catches for 40 yards on seven targets against Houston in Week 3.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 72 REYDS 588 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 I like the setup for Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. with Mark Andrews (ankle) out for the Ravens, and both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues for Week 12 against the Chargers. Andrews missed Week 1 this season against Houston, and Flowers had a strong NFL debut with nine catches for 78 yards on targets. He only has one game with more than eight PPR points in his past four outings, but I expect him to see more targets with Andrews out. And Beckham has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he should be a good red-zone target for Lamar Jackson with Andrews off the field. The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so look for Flowers and Beckham to have the chance for a big game. Brandin Cooks WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 380 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Cooks cooled off in Week 11 at Carolina with three catches for 42 yards on four targets, but I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Commanders. Prior to Week 11, Cooks had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in three of his past four games. This is a dream matchup since Washington struggles with big plays, and the Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. While CeeDee Lamb should go off on Thanksgiving, I would trust Cooks as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 34.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 361 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 As of Wednesday afternoon, we don't know who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 12 at the Giants, but it shouldn't matter much for Douglas. Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe should lean on Douglas, and he's coming off a solid game in Week 10 against the Colts prior to New England's bye. Douglas had nine targets against Indianapolis for six catches and 84 yards, and he now has at least six targets in four games in a row. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, and this is a favorable matchup against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Consider Douglas a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Jayden Reed WR GB Green Bay • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 463 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 Reed and Romeo Doubs are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 12 at Detroit on Thanksgiving. Reed has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row with at least 19.2 PPR points. And Doubs has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games. Both have the chance for a productive outing against the Lions, who have given up the fifth-most touchdowns (12) to opposing receivers this season. As for Christian Watson, I would avoid him in most leagues this week. Even though he scored a touchdown in Week 11 against the Chargers, he only had two catches for 21 yards on four targets. And he's now had 37 yards or less in five games in a row, and that was his first touchdown since Week 4. Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 50 REYDS 525 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.3 Chris Olave is a must-start receiver in Week 12 against the Falcons, but I like Shaheed and A.T. Perry as sleepers with Michael Thomas (knee) out. In Week 10 at Minnesota when Thomas was hurt, Shaheed had a season-high nine targets and finished with five catches for 24 yards. And Perry had his first extended action of the season and caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Derek Carr (concussion) is expected to start against the Falcons, and hopefully he can connect with Shaheed and Perry to make them relevant as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 80 REYDS 749 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Cooper, as expected, struggled in Week 11 against Pittsburgh with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. Cooper had eight targets, but he only had four catches for 34 yards. Thompson-Robinson is starting again in Week 12 at Denver, and Cooper should be considered a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In two games with Thompson-Robinson starting, Cooper has combined for five catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. It doesn't help that the Broncos are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ MIA -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 66 REYDS 577 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.4 Waddle has struggled in consecutive games heading into Week 12 at the Jets, and I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in this matchup. In his past two outings against the Chiefs and Raiders, Waddle has combined for seven catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He only has one touchdown in his past four games, and the Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all season. Tyreek Hill remains a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, but I'm concerned about Waddle in this matchup. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 8.9 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 50 REYDS 429 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.3 Jeudy had a decent outing in Week 11 against Minnesota with five catches for 58 yards on seven targets, and that's the most targets he's got since Week 5. He still only has one touchdown on the season, and he's tough to trust as anything more than a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver. Courtland Sutton has become a borderline must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, and he's scored a touchdown in five games in a row. But Jeudy should struggle in this matchup with the Browns, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this season. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR ARI -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 86 REYDS 486 TD 4 FPTS/G 11 I thought Kyler Murray's return to action would spark Brown to become a must-start Fantasy receiver. Instead, Brown has cratered with his production over the past two games against Atlanta and Houston with three catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets. We'll see if he can get going against the Rams, but he already struggled against this defense in Week 6 with four catches for 34 yards on 11 targets. Joshua Dobbs was the starter for the Cardinals then, and at least he featured Brown in the passing game. Until Murray starts leaning on Brown again, he should be kept on the bench in most Fantasy leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Davante Adams WR LV Las Vegas • #17

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -9 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 111 REYDS 741 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.7 Adams rebounded the past two games against the Jets and Dolphins with at least 14.6 PPR points in each outing. He had 26 targets over that span with 13 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown, and this was after he scored 7.4 PPR points or less in two games against the Lions in Week 8 and the Giants in Week 9. But I'm expecting him to struggle in Week 12 against the Chiefs with a tough matchup against Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. He's been stellar of late and helped limit No. 1 receivers like A.J. Brown (1.8 PPR points), Tyreek Hill (14.5 PPR points), Courtland Sutton (10.9 PPR points) and Keenan Allen (9.5 PPR points) in the past four games. Adams is still a borderline starter in all leagues, but he should struggle in this matchup with the Chiefs.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR ARI -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 56 REYDS 461 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.5 McBride only scored 9.3 PPR points in Week 11 at Houston, but he still got seven targets and now has 16 targets in two games with Kyler Murray. He's also scored at least 21.1 PPR points in two of his past four games overall, and he did well against the Rams in Week 6 with four catches for 62 yards on five targets when Zach Ertz (quadriceps) was still healthy. This is a good matchup against the Rams, who have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in two of the past three games. Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 4th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 59 TAR 74 REYDS 475 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 I expected Engram to struggle in Week 11 against Tennessee, and he managed just four catches for 29 yards on six targets. He's now scored 6.9 PPR points or less in two games in a row, but he should rebound this week against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. In Week 3 against Houston, Engram had seven catches for 67 yards on eight targets for 13.7 PPR points, and I expect him to perform in that range in the rematch. David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 69 REYDS 433 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.8 Njoku has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games, and he's been a target hog in his past two outings against Baltimore and Pittsburgh with 24. He has 13 catches over that span for 114 yards, but those are solid numbers in PPR. Njoku should continue to be a quality PPR tight end in Week 12 against the Broncos, who are without safety Kareem Jackson (suspension). The Broncos have also allowed three tight ends in a row to score at least 11.8 PPR points with Travis Kelce in Week 8, Dalton Kincaid in Week 10 and T.J. Hockenson in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 9.9 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 72 RUYDS 261 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 9.7 The last time we saw Hill in Week 10 prior to the Saints bye was a dud for him against Minnesota with two catches for 17 yards on four targets and one carry for 6 yards. Prior to that, Hill had scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and I'm hopeful he can get back to that level of production. He's scored a touchdown against the Falcons in three games in a row (two passing and one rushing), and Hill will hopefully get the chance for some goal-line carries this week at Atlanta. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS DAL -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 55 REYDS 386 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.2 Ferguson snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 12.6 PPR points in Week 11 at Carolina when he finished with just 6.2 PPR points. Luke Schoonmaker caught a touchdown for the Cowboys, so at least a Dallas tight end has scored in four games in a row. I'm hopeful Dak Prescott goes back to Ferguson this week against the Commanders, and he remains a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues on Thanksgiving. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE NR PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 46 REYDS 303 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Otton has been a reliable Fantasy tight end of late with at least 8.7 PPR points in four of his past five games. I'm expecting him to stay in that range again in Week 12 at the Colts, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Indianapolis is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and this game has some sneaky shootout appeal. Otton should see five-plus targets in this matchup, which should help him maintain his recent level of play.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 58 REYDS 419 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Pitts has one touchdown this season and two games with more than 9.6 PPR points. With Desmond Ridder back under center for the Falcons, it's hard to trust Pitts as a starter in most leagues. In three career games against New Orleans, Pitts has combined for seven catches for 89 yards and no touchdowns. Jonnu Smith is also a risky starter against the Saints, and this should be another frustrating week for Pitts this season. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -13.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 58 REYDS 409 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 I don't mind Thomas as a low-end starter in PPR since he has three games in his past four outings with at least five catches, and he's scored at least 8.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. But he only has one touchdown since Week 5, and the Dallas defense should make things tough on Sam Howell on Thanksgiving. Thomas has been over 50 receiving yards just three times this year, and hopefully his volume will remain intact to help his Fantasy value in PPR in Week 12 if you're starting him. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 13th PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 45 REYDS 381 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 Conklin flopped in Week 11 at Buffalo with two catches for 18 yards, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 12 against Miami with Tim Boyle under center. Prior to Week 11, Conklin had scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two games in a row against the Raiders and Chargers, but he's yet to score a touchdown this season. Jeremy Ruckert is starting to get more action at tight end for the Jets, and Conklin's target share could start to decrease moving forward.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isaiah Likely TE BAL Baltimore • #80

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 89 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.6 Likely has a big opportunity and a great matchup in Week 12 at the Chargers, but I'm not ready to trust him as a starter yet in the majority of leagues, even with Mark Andrews (ankle) out. While Likely averaged 13.9 PPR points in two starts for Andrews last season, he only had one catch for 4 yards on one target in Week 1 against Houston when Andrews missed the game. The Ravens have a better receiving corps this season to help Lamar Jackson, and Likely might not get enough targets to succeed, even against the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'm hopeful Likely can step up with Andrews out, but I need to see it first before starting him.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Dolphins (at NYJ)

The Dolphins defense will hopefully take advantage of Tim Boyle and the Jets in this matchup, and the Dolphins DST has top-five upside in all leagues. The Jets have surrendered at least four sacks in five of the past six games, and they have 18 turnovers on the season. The Jets have also scored fewer than 15 points in four games in a row. Boyle has more career interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (three), and this should be a big week for the Dolphins DST in Week 12.

Sleepers

Broncos (vs. CLE)

Patriots (at NYG)

Saints (at ATL)

DST to Sit

Jaguars (at HOU)

The Jaguars defense had a miserable game in Week 3 against the Texans with no sacks or turnovers in a 37-17 loss. That's the only time this season where the Jaguars failed to sack the quarterback or cause a turnover, and we'll see what happens in the rematch. Now, C.J. Stroud was sacked four times and had three interceptions in Week 11 against the Cardinals, so maybe the Jaguars defense has a chance to perform well this week. But I'm expecting Stroud to correct his mistakes, and I would sit the Jaguars DST in most leagues in Week 12.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Prater K ARI Arizona • #5

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR ARI -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS K 14th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 5th Prater made three field goals at the Rams in Week 6 but no PATs, and he scored nine Fantasy points. Only two kickers this season have failed to make multiple field goals against the Rams, and five guys have made at least three field goals against Los Angeles. Prater has 24 Fantasy points in two games with Kyler Murray, and he has top-five upside in the rematch with the Rams in Week 12.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Blake Grupe K NO New Orleans • #19

Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL NO -1 O/U 42 OPP VS K 9th PROJ PTS 8.3 K RNK 12th Wil Lutz K DEN Denver • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE DEN -1.5 O/U 35.5 OPP VS K 16th PROJ PTS 6.1 K RNK 11th Greg Joseph K MIN Minnesota • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3.5 O/U 43 OPP VS K 11th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 13th