Last week in this space, I made the case to trust Tony Pollard despite his recent struggles because of his matchup with the Panthers. It worked, as Pollard scored 18 PPR points against Carolina, which was his best outing since Week 6.
Now, let's do the same thing with Derrick Henry, who could use the Carolina defense to break out of his recent slump. Henry has combined for just 8.4 PPR points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Jacksonville, but I expect him to dominate the Panthers at home.
Carolina is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season. Including Pollard, nine running backs have scored at least 15.4 PPR points against the Panthers, who lead the NFL with 16 total touchdowns allowed to the position.
Henry has been a bust this season as the No. 16 running back, averaging just 13.3 PPR points per game, but he can still help you in a big way in Week 12. This should be a favorable game script for the Titans, who are 3.5-point favorites, and Henry has scored at least 16.2 PPR points in six of the seven games where Tennessee has either won or lost by seven points or less.
I have Henry ranked as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 12. While he's been tough to trust lately, this is a game where he should have one of his vintage dominant outings against the Panthers.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Isiah Pacheco looked good against the Eagles in Week 11. Despite Philadelphia having the No. 1 run defense in the NFL and allowing the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs this season, Pacheco still managed 19 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for 2 yards on one target.
While it wasn't a big Fantasy outing with just 10.1 PPR points, I'm hopeful that level of play -- and amount of work -- carries over to Week 12 at Las Vegas. Pacheco is my Start of the Week with his matchup against the Raiders.
Las Vegas is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past seven games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders. In Week 11 at Miami, Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed combined for 25 carries for 92 yards and four catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on five targets against this defense for 22.4 PPR points.
Pacheco has gone five games in a row without a rushing touchdown, and he's caught one pass in his past two games. But I'm expecting him to break out of this mini-slump against the Raiders. He played at Las Vegas in Week 18 last year and had eight carries for 64 yards and a touchdown, and I'm expecting Pacheco to perform like a top-15 Fantasy running back in this game.
Before we get into the rest of this week's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, check out where Purdy ranks in Heath Cummings' full Week 11 projections for multiple Fantasy formats over at SportsLine.
Quarterbacks
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Goff only scored 17.7 Fantasy points in Week 11 against Chicago, but he had three interceptions against the Bears, which was the first time all season he had multiple turnovers. I'll go right back to Goff at home against the Packers, who have allowed Kirk Cousins and Justin Herbert to score at least 23.8 Fantasy points in the past four games. Goff scored 21.6 Fantasy points on Thanksgiving last year against the Bills and has 411 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in two Thanksgiving starts for the Lions over the past two seasons.
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Purdy was awesome as the Start of the Week in Week 11 with 32.7 Fantasy points against Tampa Bay, and he has 62.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings against the Jaguars and Buccaneers. He should stay hot against the Seahawks, who allowed Sam Howell to score 30.2 Fantasy points in their last home game in Week 10. And Purdy scored 20.5 Fantasy points at Seattle in Week 15 last year with 217 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
C.J. Stroud QB
HOU Houston • #7
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Stroud already faced Jacksonville in Week 3 on the road and had 280 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, along with 14 rushing yards, for 24.6 Fantasy points. That's one of five games this season with at least 21 Fantasy points, and I expect him to remain above that threshold in the rematch with the Jaguars this week. Jacksonville allows an average of 20.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on the season, and the only quarterbacks who failed to top 20 Fantasy points are Desmond Ridder, Gardner Minshew, Derek Carr, Kenny Pickett and Will Levis.
Joshua Dobbs QB
MIN Minnesota • #15
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Dobbs' three-game streak of scoring at least 26.9 Fantasy points ended in Week 11 at Denver when he scored just 18.9 Fantasy points. It feels like that's the floor for his production, which makes him a safe starter in all leagues. And you've clearly seen the ceiling, which gives him top-five upside in this matchup with the Bears. Dobbs has now rushed for a touchdown in five games in a row, and he's averaging 40 yards per game on the ground over that span. Chicago allows an average of 21.1 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and I expect Dobbs to put on a show again Monday night.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fields returned from his four-game absence with a thumb injury in Week 11 at Detroit with a strong performance of 23.2 Fantasy points. He was 16-of-23 passing for 169 yards and a touchdown, and he added 18 carries for 104 yards. The last time he faced the Vikings in Week 6 is when he injured his thumb, but if you remove that game since he was unable to finish, Fields is now averaging 33.3 Fantasy points in his past three full games. Minnesota hasn't allowed a quarterback to score more than 16.5 Fantasy points since Week 5, but I expect Fields to stay hot. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 12.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Murray seems all the way back from last year's torn ACL, and he just scored 23.7 Fantasy points at Houston in Week 11. He's now run for 84 yards and two touchdowns in his first two games this season, and that's a great sign that there's no restrictions on his movement. This week, Murray faces a Rams defense that has struggled with mobile quarterbacks, as Anthony Richardson, Jalen Hurts and Joshua Dobbs, when he was starting for the Cardinals in Week 6, all had at least 47 yards on the ground. Richardson and Hurts each scored at least 29.3 Fantasy points against the Rams, and Los Angeles is tied for the NFL lead with four rushing touchdowns allowed to quarterbacks.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield struggled as expected in Week 11 at San Francisco with 12.3 Fantasy points, but prior to that he scored at least 22.3 Fantasy points in three games in a row. He should get back on track in Week 12 against the Colts, who have allowed six quarterbacks to score at least 18.1 Fantasy points this season. The only quarterbacks who failed to top 18 Fantasy points are Ryan Tannehill, P.J. Walker, Bryce Young and Mac Jones.
IND Indianapolis • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Minshew has the chance for a big game against the Buccaneers, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 32.7 Fantasy points. For the season, Tampa Bay allows 22.4 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and hopefully Minshew will take advantage of this matchup. He's due for a quality outing after scoring 18.8 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row, but I'm hopeful the Colts will be ready to go coming off their bye, especially with a healthy Josh Downs. Minshew is my favorite streaming quarterback for Week 12.
JAC Jacksonville • #16
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Lawrence had his best game of the season in Week 11 against the Titans with 36.2 Fantasy points, and I hope it's a sign of things to come. But I'm still hesitant to trust him in Week 12 against the Texans, who held Lawrence to 16.4 Fantasy points at home in Week 3. He's also averaging just 10.4 Fantasy points in his past four games against Houston going back to his rookie year in 2021, and the Texans allow just 19.2 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks this year. Lawrence has only topped 20 Fantasy points three times this season, and I consider him a bust alert for Week 12.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Wilson passed for more than 200 yards in Week 11 against Minnesota for the first time since Week 4, but he scored just 16.5 Fantasy points against the Vikings. They held him to one touchdown and 1 rushing yard, and he's been thriving this year with multiple touchdowns and using his legs. I'm expecting another down game from Wilson in Week 12 against the Browns, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson in Week 4 and Gardner Minshew in Week 7 are the only quarterbacks with more than 17 Fantasy points this season against the Browns, and Wilson is just an option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Smith is expected to play in Week 12 against the 49ers despite injuring his elbow in Week 11 against the Rams. He finished the game after leaving in the second half, but he's been able to practice leading up to Thursday's game. I'm only using Smith in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues this week against the 49ers, who allow an average of just 14.3 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Smith only has two games this season with more than 18 Fantasy points, and he combined for just 23.4 Fantasy points in two games against San Francisco last year.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
The matchup against the Cardinals this week is actually great for Stafford, but he's still only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. He might not have Cooper Kupp (ankle), and Stafford only has one game this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, which was in Week 5 against Philadelphia. While Arizona does allow an average of 20.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, the Cardinals had three interceptions against C.J. Stroud in Week 11. And the Rams might lean on Kyren Williams in Week 12 since he's coming back from his ankle injury, which could further limit Stafford's already limited upside.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's tough to sit Tagovailoa this week, but there are some things working against him. For starters, he's been bad on the road this season. After scoring 33.1 Fantasy points at the Chargers in Week 1, Tagovailoa has scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four-consecutive road games against New England, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Kansas City. The Jets also allow an average of just 16.7 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and held Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert to under 17 Fantasy points this season. Now, Allen got the Jets for 28.3 Fantasy points in the rematch in Week 11, but this defense should make things tough on Tagovailoa. Most Fantasy managers aren't benching Tagovailoa this week, but just lower expectations for him on the road in this matchup.
Running Backs
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Williams will hopefully be 100 percent ready to go after missing the past four games with an ankle injury, and the Rams seem confident in his availability after waiving Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. The last time we saw Williams was in Week 6 against Arizona, and he tore up the Cardinals for 20 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown. He had 21.8 PPR points in that game, and he scored at least 17.4 PPR points in four of six games to open the season. The Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 12.7 PPR points against Arizona in every game this year.
NE New England • #38
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Stevenson has scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five games, and he should have another productive outing in Week 12 against the Giants. A running back has scored at least 13.9 PPR points in four games in a row against the Giants, including three with at least 20.1 PPR points (Breece Hall in Week 8, Josh Jacobs in Week 9 and Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 11). Stevenson should remain a factor in the passing game for the Patriots since he's averaging four catches a game over his past five outings, and I also like Ezekiel Elliott as a sleeper in this matchup as well.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford has proven to have a safe floor of at least 11 PPR points, which he's hit in five of the past six games, including three in a row. This week, we could see Ford go off against the Broncos, and I also like Kareem Hunt as a sleeper in all leagues. Denver is No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and nine running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos this season, including three in the past two games against Buffalo (Latavius Murray and James Cook) and Minnesota (Ty Chandler). Hunt has scored a touchdown in five of his past six games, with six total scores over that span.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
It will likely be a problem for Edwards' stat line when he fails to score a touchdown, but the Gus Bus continues to roll into the end zone on a weekly basis of late. He's scored a touchdown in five games in a row, with nine total touchdowns over that span, and he has at least 17.2 PPR points in four of his past five outings. This week, Edwards has a favorable matchup against the Chargers, who allowed three rushing touchdowns to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10. For the season, the Chargers are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I like Keaton Mitchell as a sleeper also in all leagues.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll see if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is able to play in Week 12 against the Jaguars, but I can't imagine the Texans taking Singletary off the field for any significant amount of time. He's on fire coming into this game with at least 19.8 PPR points in consecutive games against the Bengals and Cardinals with 52 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 17 yards on four targets over that span. The Jaguars have allowed three running backs in their past five games to score at least 17.9 PPR points, and Singletary should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I'm curious to see how the Steelers offense looks with coordinator Matt Canada fired, and now quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will be calling plays. Warren will likely continue to split work with Najee Harris, and both are worth using as at least flex options against the Bengals in Week 12. But I'll give Warren the nod over Harris if you have to decide between the two, and Warren is hot coming into this matchup. He has over 100 total yards in three games in a row, and he's rushed for a touchdown in each of the past two games. He's scored at least 14.3 PPR points in each game over that span, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 17.9 PPR points in four of the past five games.
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chandler was impressive in Week 11 at Denver with 14 total touches (four catches on four targets), and he finished with 15 PPR points. He had 10 carries for 73 yards, but 31 of those yards came off a fake punt, so take that into consideration. Still, he's going to continue to work in tandem with Alexander Mattison, and Chandler should be considered a flex option in all leagues against the Bears in Week 12. Chicago is No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Detroit just had two running backs score at least 17.8 PPR points against the Bears in Week 11. Mattison and Chandler should both be considered flex options in all leagues for Week 12.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm not expecting Javonte Williams to have a big game running the ball against the Browns in Week 12, which means Perine could be heavily involved in the passing game. We saw that play out in Week 11 against Minnesota, and Perine had seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets. That's now three games in his past four outings with at least three catches, and I like Perine as a flex option in PPR against Cleveland.
A.J. Dillon RB
GB Green Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Dillon was worth adding in all leagues with Aaron Jones (knee) injured, but I don't want to start Dillon as anything more than a flex in Week 12 at Detroit. We already saw this play out for Dillon when he filled in for Jones earlier this season, including three starts in Week 2 at Atlanta, Week 3 against New Orleans and Week 5 at Las Vegas. He scored 13.6 PPR points against the Raiders but 7.3 PPR points or less in the other two outings. Dillon also had five carries for 11 yards and no catches on one target in Week 4 against Detroit when Jones was playing hurt. The touchdown against the Raiders is the lone score for Dillon this year, and the Lions are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season.
SEA Seattle • #26
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Charbonnet was worth adding in all leagues with Kenneth Walker III (oblique) injured, but I don't want to start Charbonnet as anything more than a flex in Week 12 against the 49ers. I love what Charbonnet did against the Rams in Week 11 when Walker got hurt with 21 total touches, including six catches for 22 yards on six targets. He now has 11 targets in his past two games for 10 catches, and I hope he stays in the pass-catching role with Walker out. Seattle could opt to make Charbonnet the main rusher and use DeeJay Dallas or Kenny McIntosh on passing downs, which would limit Charbonnet's upside. This is also a tough matchup against the 49ers, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cook has played well in the past two games against Denver and the Jets with at least 12 PPR points in each outing, including scoring just his third touchdown of the season against the Jets in Week 12. But this matchup against the Eagles is daunting since Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Cook might be sharing touches with Latavius Murray and Ty Johnson. Cook is still useful as a flex option in all leagues, but I don't have high expectations for him playing at Philadelphia this week.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Conner has posted two empty stat lines against the Falcons in Week 10 and the Texans in Week 11 since coming back from a four-game absence with a knee injury. He's scored 8.3 PPR points in each outing with a combined 30 carries for 135 yards and two catches for 1 yard on three targets. His lack of work in the passing game is a concern since he only has five catches on eight targets in his past six games, and the Cardinals only have three rushing touchdowns on the season from their running backs. The Rams are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this year, so Conner is just a flex option at best in most leagues for Week 12.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We saw the downside for Williams in Week 11 against Minnesota with 11 carries for 37 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. He didn't catch a touchdown for the third game in a row, and his Fantasy production clearly suffered. He's yet to run for a touchdown this year, and the Broncos only have one rushing touchdown from their running backs this season. The Browns are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Williams should be limited in his production again, especially if he fails to find the end zone. I would only use Williams as a flex option in most leagues in Week 12.
Wide Receivers
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I like Pittman and Josh Downs in this matchup with the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Pittman has been a beast all season and has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in five games in a row. And Downs, who has battled a knee injury the past two games, will hopefully be healthy coming off the Colts bye in Week 11. Prior to Week 9, Downs had scored at least 13.1 PPR points in four games in a row. Pittman is a top-10 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and Downs is a starter in all three-receiver formats against Tampa Bay.
Adam Thielen WR
CAR Carolina • #19
Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs.
After two down games prior to Week 11 against Dallas, Thielen bounced back against the Cowboys last week with eight catches for 74 yards on 11 targets for 15.4 PPR points. That's now seven games this season for Thielen scoring at least 15.2 PPR points, and we like Frank Reich calling plays when it comes to Thielen's production. This week, Thielen faces a Titans secondary that is No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and Thielen has top-10 upside in PPR for this week.
PHI Philadelphia • #6
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
In the Eagles first game without Dallas Goedert (forearm) in Week 11 at Kansas City, Smith led the team in targets with eight, and he hauled in six catches for 99 yards. The eight targets were the most for him since Week 6, and he should continue to be more involved moving forward as long as Goedert is out. I'm expecting A.J. Brown to go nuclear against the Bills in Week 12 after he was held in check in Week 11 by Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, but Smith should also do well against Buffalo. Smith should be considered a borderline No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Collins didn't have a big game at Jacksonville in Week 3 with two catches for 34 yards on three targets, but I'm expecting him to fare better in the rematch in Week 12. Collins has scored at least 13.5 PPR points in each of his past two games against Tampa Bay and Arizona, and he had seven catches for 65 yards on 11 targets against the Cardinals in Week 11. Nathaniel Dell has emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Texans, and he has top-10 upside in this matchup with the Jaguars. But Collins should be considered a top-20 receiver in all leagues, and I hope he gets double digits in targets for the second game in a row in this huge AFC South matchup in Week 12.
JAC Jacksonville • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Kirk was overshadowed by Calvin Ridley in Week 11 against Tennessee with three catches for 48 yards on six targets. Ridley, meanwhile, had seven catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets, and I hope he can stay hot this week against the Texans. But I'm going back to Kirk as the preferred Fantasy receiver in Jacksonville this week, and Kirk had four catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on six targets against Houston in Week 3. He's scored at least 13.9 PPR points in seven of his past nine games, and I expect Trevor Lawrence to lean on Kirk once again in this key divisional game. Consider Kirk a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, with Ridley right behind him as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy option. Ridley only had three catches for 40 yards on seven targets against Houston in Week 3.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I like the setup for Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. with Mark Andrews (ankle) out for the Ravens, and both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues for Week 12 against the Chargers. Andrews missed Week 1 this season against Houston, and Flowers had a strong NFL debut with nine catches for 78 yards on targets. He only has one game with more than eight PPR points in his past four outings, but I expect him to see more targets with Andrews out. And Beckham has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he should be a good red-zone target for Lamar Jackson with Andrews off the field. The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so look for Flowers and Beckham to have the chance for a big game.
DAL Dallas • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Cooks cooled off in Week 11 at Carolina with three catches for 42 yards on four targets, but I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Commanders. Prior to Week 11, Cooks had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in three of his past four games. This is a dream matchup since Washington struggles with big plays, and the Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. While CeeDee Lamb should go off on Thanksgiving, I would trust Cooks as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
NE New England • #81
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
As of Wednesday afternoon, we don't know who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 12 at the Giants, but it shouldn't matter much for Douglas. Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe should lean on Douglas, and he's coming off a solid game in Week 10 against the Colts prior to New England's bye. Douglas had nine targets against Indianapolis for six catches and 84 yards, and he now has at least six targets in four games in a row. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, and this is a favorable matchup against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Consider Douglas a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Jayden Reed WR
GB Green Bay • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Reed and Romeo Doubs are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 12 at Detroit on Thanksgiving. Reed has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row with at least 19.2 PPR points. And Doubs has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games. Both have the chance for a productive outing against the Lions, who have given up the fifth-most touchdowns (12) to opposing receivers this season. As for Christian Watson, I would avoid him in most leagues this week. Even though he scored a touchdown in Week 11 against the Chargers, he only had two catches for 21 yards on four targets. And he's now had 37 yards or less in five games in a row, and that was his first touchdown since Week 4.
NO New Orleans • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Chris Olave is a must-start receiver in Week 12 against the Falcons, but I like Shaheed and A.T. Perry as sleepers with Michael Thomas (knee) out. In Week 10 at Minnesota when Thomas was hurt, Shaheed had a season-high nine targets and finished with five catches for 24 yards. And Perry had his first extended action of the season and caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown on four targets. Derek Carr (concussion) is expected to start against the Falcons, and hopefully he can connect with Shaheed and Perry to make them relevant as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in deeper leagues.
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooper, as expected, struggled in Week 11 against Pittsburgh with Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center. Cooper had eight targets, but he only had four catches for 34 yards. Thompson-Robinson is starting again in Week 12 at Denver, and Cooper should be considered a borderline No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. In two games with Thompson-Robinson starting, Cooper has combined for five catches for 50 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. It doesn't help that the Broncos are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers.
MIA Miami • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Waddle has struggled in consecutive games heading into Week 12 at the Jets, and I would only start him in three-receiver leagues in this matchup. In his past two outings against the Chiefs and Raiders, Waddle has combined for seven catches for 97 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He only has one touchdown in his past four games, and the Jets have allowed just two touchdowns to receivers all season. Tyreek Hill remains a must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, but I'm concerned about Waddle in this matchup.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jeudy had a decent outing in Week 11 against Minnesota with five catches for 58 yards on seven targets, and that's the most targets he's got since Week 5. He still only has one touchdown on the season, and he's tough to trust as anything more than a low-end No. 3 PPR receiver. Courtland Sutton has become a borderline must-start Fantasy option in all leagues, and he's scored a touchdown in five games in a row. But Jeudy should struggle in this matchup with the Browns, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers this season.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
I thought Kyler Murray's return to action would spark Brown to become a must-start Fantasy receiver. Instead, Brown has cratered with his production over the past two games against Atlanta and Houston with three catches for 46 yards and no touchdowns on nine targets. We'll see if he can get going against the Rams, but he already struggled against this defense in Week 6 with four catches for 34 yards on 11 targets. Joshua Dobbs was the starter for the Cardinals then, and at least he featured Brown in the passing game. Until Murray starts leaning on Brown again, he should be kept on the bench in most Fantasy leagues.
LV Las Vegas • #17
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Adams rebounded the past two games against the Jets and Dolphins with at least 14.6 PPR points in each outing. He had 26 targets over that span with 13 catches for 168 yards and a touchdown, and this was after he scored 7.4 PPR points or less in two games against the Lions in Week 8 and the Giants in Week 9. But I'm expecting him to struggle in Week 12 against the Chiefs with a tough matchup against Kansas City cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. He's been stellar of late and helped limit No. 1 receivers like A.J. Brown (1.8 PPR points), Tyreek Hill (14.5 PPR points), Courtland Sutton (10.9 PPR points) and Keenan Allen (9.5 PPR points) in the past four games. Adams is still a borderline starter in all leagues, but he should struggle in this matchup with the Chiefs.
Tight End
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McBride only scored 9.3 PPR points in Week 11 at Houston, but he still got seven targets and now has 16 targets in two games with Kyler Murray. He's also scored at least 21.1 PPR points in two of his past four games overall, and he did well against the Rams in Week 6 with four catches for 62 yards on five targets when Zach Ertz (quadriceps) was still healthy. This is a good matchup against the Rams, who have allowed a tight end to score a touchdown in two of the past three games.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I expected Engram to struggle in Week 11 against Tennessee, and he managed just four catches for 29 yards on six targets. He's now scored 6.9 PPR points or less in two games in a row, but he should rebound this week against the Texans, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. In Week 3 against Houston, Engram had seven catches for 67 yards on eight targets for 13.7 PPR points, and I expect him to perform in that range in the rematch.
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Njoku has scored at least 10.4 PPR points in six of his past seven games, and he's been a target hog in his past two outings against Baltimore and Pittsburgh with 24. He has 13 catches over that span for 114 yards, but those are solid numbers in PPR. Njoku should continue to be a quality PPR tight end in Week 12 against the Broncos, who are without safety Kareem Jackson (suspension). The Broncos have also allowed three tight ends in a row to score at least 11.8 PPR points with Travis Kelce in Week 8, Dalton Kincaid in Week 10 and T.J. Hockenson in Week 11.
Taysom Hill QB
NO New Orleans • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The last time we saw Hill in Week 10 prior to the Saints bye was a dud for him against Minnesota with two catches for 17 yards on four targets and one carry for 6 yards. Prior to that, Hill had scored at least 12.3 PPR points in four games in a row, and I'm hopeful he can get back to that level of production. He's scored a touchdown against the Falcons in three games in a row (two passing and one rushing), and Hill will hopefully get the chance for some goal-line carries this week at Atlanta.
DAL Dallas • #87
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ferguson snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 12.6 PPR points in Week 11 at Carolina when he finished with just 6.2 PPR points. Luke Schoonmaker caught a touchdown for the Cowboys, so at least a Dallas tight end has scored in four games in a row. I'm hopeful Dak Prescott goes back to Ferguson this week against the Commanders, and he remains a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues on Thanksgiving.
Cade Otton TE
TB Tampa Bay • #88
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Otton has been a reliable Fantasy tight end of late with at least 8.7 PPR points in four of his past five games. I'm expecting him to stay in that range again in Week 12 at the Colts, and he should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Indianapolis is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and this game has some sneaky shootout appeal. Otton should see five-plus targets in this matchup, which should help him maintain his recent level of play.
Kyle Pitts TE
ATL Atlanta • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Pitts has one touchdown this season and two games with more than 9.6 PPR points. With Desmond Ridder back under center for the Falcons, it's hard to trust Pitts as a starter in most leagues. In three career games against New Orleans, Pitts has combined for seven catches for 89 yards and no touchdowns. Jonnu Smith is also a risky starter against the Saints, and this should be another frustrating week for Pitts this season.
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
I don't mind Thomas as a low-end starter in PPR since he has three games in his past four outings with at least five catches, and he's scored at least 8.8 PPR points in three of his past four games. But he only has one touchdown since Week 5, and the Dallas defense should make things tough on Sam Howell on Thanksgiving. Thomas has been over 50 receiving yards just three times this year, and hopefully his volume will remain intact to help his Fantasy value in PPR in Week 12 if you're starting him.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Conklin flopped in Week 11 at Buffalo with two catches for 18 yards, and he'll be tough to trust in Week 12 against Miami with Tim Boyle under center. Prior to Week 11, Conklin had scored at least 12.6 PPR points in two games in a row against the Raiders and Chargers, but he's yet to score a touchdown this season. Jeremy Ruckert is starting to get more action at tight end for the Jets, and Conklin's target share could start to decrease moving forward.
BAL Baltimore • #80
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Likely has a big opportunity and a great matchup in Week 12 at the Chargers, but I'm not ready to trust him as a starter yet in the majority of leagues, even with Mark Andrews (ankle) out. While Likely averaged 13.9 PPR points in two starts for Andrews last season, he only had one catch for 4 yards on one target in Week 1 against Houston when Andrews missed the game. The Ravens have a better receiving corps this season to help Lamar Jackson, and Likely might not get enough targets to succeed, even against the Chargers, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. I'm hopeful Likely can step up with Andrews out, but I need to see it first before starting him.
DST
Dolphins (at NYJ)
The Dolphins defense will hopefully take advantage of Tim Boyle and the Jets in this matchup, and the Dolphins DST has top-five upside in all leagues. The Jets have surrendered at least four sacks in five of the past six games, and they have 18 turnovers on the season. The Jets have also scored fewer than 15 points in four games in a row. Boyle has more career interceptions (nine) than touchdowns (three), and this should be a big week for the Dolphins DST in Week 12.
Broncos (vs. CLE)
Patriots (at NYG)
Saints (at ATL)
Jaguars (at HOU)
The Jaguars defense had a miserable game in Week 3 against the Texans with no sacks or turnovers in a 37-17 loss. That's the only time this season where the Jaguars failed to sack the quarterback or cause a turnover, and we'll see what happens in the rematch. Now, C.J. Stroud was sacked four times and had three interceptions in Week 11 against the Cardinals, so maybe the Jaguars defense has a chance to perform well this week. But I'm expecting Stroud to correct his mistakes, and I would sit the Jaguars DST in most leagues in Week 12.
KICKERS
ARI Arizona • #5
Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Prater made three field goals at the Rams in Week 6 but no PATs, and he scored nine Fantasy points. Only two kickers this season have failed to make multiple field goals against the Rams, and five guys have made at least three field goals against Los Angeles. Prater has 24 Fantasy points in two games with Kyler Murray, and he has top-five upside in the rematch with the Rams in Week 12.
NO New Orleans • #19
Age: 25 • Experience: Rookie
MIN Minnesota • #1
Age: 29 • Experience: 4 yrs.
LV Las Vegas • #2
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Carlson has scored at least eight Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two outings with 14 Fantasy points over that span. He's 8-of-8 on field goals and 5-of-5 on PATs in those three games, but I expect him to struggle in Week 12 against the Chiefs. No kicker has scored double digits in Fantasy points against Kansas City this season, and only Brandon McManus in Week 2 and Greg Joseph in Week 5 have made multiple field goals against the Chiefs.