Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC BAL -3.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 53 TAR 72 REYDS 588 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.9 I like the setup for Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. with Mark Andrews (ankle) out for the Ravens, and both should be considered No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues for Week 12 against the Chargers. Andrews missed Week 1 this season against Houston, and Flowers had a strong NFL debut with nine catches for 78 yards on targets. He only has one game with more than eight PPR points in his past four outings, but I expect him to see more targets with Andrews out. And Beckham has either a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in three games in a row, and he should be a good red-zone target for Lamar Jackson with Andrews off the field. The Chargers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, so look for Flowers and Beckham to have the chance for a big game.

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 43 REYDS 380 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Cooks cooled off in Week 11 at Carolina with three catches for 42 yards on four targets, but I expect him to get back on track in Week 12 against the Commanders. Prior to Week 11, Cooks had scored at least 14.2 PPR points in three of his past four games. This is a dream matchup since Washington struggles with big plays, and the Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. While CeeDee Lamb should go off on Thanksgiving, I would trust Cooks as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NE -3 O/U 34.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 46 REYDS 361 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 As of Wednesday afternoon, we don't know who will be starting at quarterback for the Patriots in Week 12 at the Giants, but it shouldn't matter much for Douglas. Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe should lean on Douglas, and he's coming off a solid game in Week 10 against the Colts prior to New England's bye. Douglas had nine targets against Indianapolis for six catches and 84 yards, and he now has at least six targets in four games in a row. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, and this is a favorable matchup against the Giants, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Consider Douglas a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -7.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 9.5 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 463 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.7 Reed and Romeo Doubs are worth using as No. 3 Fantasy receivers in Week 12 at Detroit on Thanksgiving. Reed has scored at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, including two in a row with at least 19.2 PPR points. And Doubs has scored a touchdown in four of his past five games. Both have the chance for a productive outing against the Lions, who have given up the fifth-most touchdowns (12) to opposing receivers this season. As for Christian Watson, I would avoid him in most leagues this week. Even though he scored a touchdown in Week 11 against the Chargers, he only had two catches for 21 yards on four targets. And he's now had 37 yards or less in five games in a row, and that was his first touchdown since Week 4.