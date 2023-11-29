C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 3266 RUYDS 132 TD 22 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.7 Stroud had another big game in Week 12 against Jacksonville with 34.9 Fantasy points, and he now has at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Denver has held seven quarterbacks in a row to fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Patrick Mahomes twice and Josh Allen, but I still like Stroud as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback this week given his recent success. Stroud also has yet to score less than 18.2 Fantasy points in six home games this season, and he's averaging 29.3 Fantasy points per game in Houston.

Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI SF -3 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 17.7 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2871 RUYDS 122 TD 21 INT 6 FPTS/G 21.5 Purdy had a bad Fantasy outing in Week 12 at Seattle with 12.5 points, which snapped a three-game streak of him scoring at least 20 points. While he's struggled on the road this season -- he has four games with fewer than 15 Fantasy points in six games outside of San Francisco -- I still like him in this spot. The Eagles are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.9 points. Philadelphia's defense just played 95 snaps in Week 12 against Buffalo, which is the most of any team this season, so the Eagles should be tired. That's a huge advantage to Purdy and all the 49ers, who last played on Thanksgiving against the Seahawks.

Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 38 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 20.2 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2746 RUYDS 240 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.5 After a down season, Lawrence has rebounded the past two games against Tennessee and Houston, and hopefully he's getting hot at the right time. He scored 36.2 Fantasy points against the Titans and 26.6 points at the Texans, and he should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 13 against the Bengals on Monday night. Cincinnati could be without linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (quad), and the Bengals have allowed four of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20.3 Fantasy points. Lawrence will hopefully add to that total with another strong performance in prime time.