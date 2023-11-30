Dak Prescott is doing it again. In his last five games, he has thrown for 1,602 yards, 17 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He's added 66 yards and a touchdown on the ground. In the five weeks, he's outscored every other QB in football by at least 30 Fantasy points. Maybe the most galling thing is that this isn't unprecedented for him.

In 2020, Prescott came out of the booth with 1,690 passing yards, 86 rushing yards, and 12 total touchdowns in the first four weeks of the season. Then a Week 5 injury cost him the rest of the year. He started the 2021 campaign with 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns in his first six games, cooled off, and then finished the year with 851 yards and 12 scores in the final three weeks of the season. Prescott is prone to hot streaks and the only question is when this one will end.

Or maybe, if it will end.

Prescott projects as my No. 1 QB this week against the Seahawks. After that, he has potential shootouts against the Eagles, Bills, Dolphins and Lions left on his Fantasy schedule. In other words, the guy who has been the best QB in Fantasy Football the past five weeks may just be the best QB in Fantasy Football for the next five. And those weeks are much more important to his managers.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 13:

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

3 -- Trevor Lawrence has three rushing touchdowns in his last two games. He had two in the 19 games before that.

-- Trevor Lawrence has three rushing touchdowns in his last two games. He had two in the 19 games before that. 9.4 -- Brock Purdy is averaging 9.4 yards per pass attempt. Only seven QBs have done that over a full season since 2000.

-- Brock Purdy is averaging 9.4 yards per pass attempt. Only seven QBs have done that over a full season since 2000. 47.3 -- Sam Howell is averaging 47.3 dropbacks per game, five more than any QB in the league. I would not expect that to change as he chases the score against the Dolphins.

-- Sam Howell is averaging 47.3 dropbacks per game, five more than any QB in the league. I would not expect that to change as he chases the score against the Dolphins. 14% -- 14% of Matthew Stafford throws have been off target this season. Only Deshaun Watson and Aidan O'Connell have a higher rate.

-- 14% of Matthew Stafford throws have been off target this season. Only Deshaun Watson and Aidan O'Connell have a higher rate. 54 -- C.J. Stroud has 54 completions of 20 yards or more, no other QB has more than 49.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 15.6 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 1972 RUYDS 50 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 11.6 Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 13.2 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1877 RUYDS 161 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.3 Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 14.9 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2584 RUYDS 86 TD 12 INT 8 FPTS/G 15.2 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2489 RUYDS 71 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 17

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -1 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 1972 RUYDS 50 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 11.6 The bar is extremely low at QB this week, that is one of two reasons to consider streaming Minshew. The other is that it is easier to throw on Tennessee than run, and two of the last three QBs to face the Titans have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 2nd QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 1877 RUYDS 161 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.3 Young has been even worse than Minshew this season but the matchup against Tampa Bay is even better. The Buccaneers have given up the fourth-most Fantasy points to opposing QBs and they've given up 32 or more points to QBs in three of their last five.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Joe Flacco QB CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 5% Flacco needs to be rostered in two-QB leagues just in case the Browns decide to turn to him instead of P.J. Walker.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 23.1 QB RNK 2nd YTD Stats PAYDS 3177 RUYDS 40 TD 22 INT 10 FPTS/G 21.4 I don't want to get cute this week at QB. We have arguably the most explosive pass offense in the league facing arguably the worst pass defense in the league. This game doesn't have to be as hard as we make it sometimes.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Stroud is actually $400 less than Tua Tagovailoa and I project him for more Fantasy points. The bonus is that he'll be lower rostered because his matchup is much worse on paper. I am just not sure how much matchups matter against this offense.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.