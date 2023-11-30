If you drafted Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, or Cooper Kupp you probably thought you would be free of lineup decisions in at least one position this season. And honesty, after the way Adam Thielen played the first two months of the season, he gave off that same vibe. As we prepare for the Fantasy playoffs that doesn't appear to be the case.

None of the above are must-sit players (well besides Jefferson since he has a bye in Week 13) but none are surefire starters either. For me, Kupp is the riskiest. He has two good games all season and is playing through an ankle injury that was clearly hampering him on Sunday. He projects outside of my top-20 for Week 13 and if we see another single-digit performance, he may not be a top-30 wide receiver in Week 14.

While most people would expect Thielen to be the guy I'm most concerned about, I'm giving him at least one more week with a new regime. He's healthy and the QB has given him all of these targets is healthy, so I'm mostly ignoring last week's blip.

The guy I am surprisingly concerned about is Chase. No, I'm not benching him this week (unless you happen to have three of my top-10 wide receivers), but I'm watching him very closely. He only caught four passes in his first full game with Jake Browning and two of those bounced off of someone else's hands first. As bad as things were for Browning and Bengals in Week 12, they could have been much worse.

As for Jefferson, I don't expect him to be himself, but I will view him as a must-start in Week 14 when he returns and likely in Week 15 no matter what happens in that game. Joshua Dobbs was awful on Monday night, but he's a better passer than Bryce Young or Browning right now. Once Jefferson is healthy, he's in my lineup.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Rashid Shaheed is also expected to be out. A.T. Perry could be the teams No. 1 wide receiver. Both Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill are top-12 tight ends. Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie DeVante Parker would be the Patriots No. 1 wide receiver if Douglas is out.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

WR Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jaylen Waddle WR MIA Miami • #17

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS MIA -9.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 52 TAR 74 REYDS 691 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Tyler Lockett WR SEA Seattle • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -9 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 79 REYDS 575 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.5 Christian Watson WR GB Green Bay • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 42 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 8.4 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 44 REYDS 351 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Drake London WR ATL Atlanta • #5

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ ATL -2.5 O/U 34 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 67 REYDS 565 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.4 Adam Thielen WR CAR Carolina • #19

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 77 TAR 100 REYDS 728 TD 4 FPTS/G 16

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Adds (WR Preview) Demario Douglas WR NE New England • #81

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 410 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 If Douglas is cleared to play in Week 13 I will rank him as a borderline top-25 wide receiver this week and rest of season. If he's not, DeVante Parker is pretty interesting in deeper leagues. Douglas' 27% TPRR ranks top-10 on the season. Curtis Samuel WR WAS Washington • #4

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -9.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 63 REYDS 443 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 There is no clear pecking order for the Commanders, but with a matchup against the high-flying Dolphins there may be enough targets for everyone to eat. Samuel has five games this season with at least six targets. He's scored at least 12 PPR Fantasy points in three of them and just hung 25 on the Cowboys. Jonathan Mingo WR CAR Carolina • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -5.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 15% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 57 REYDS 286 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.7 Mingo has seen 19 targets in his last three games and has a very good matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Expect somewhere around 10 PPR Fantasy points with an upside around 16.

Stashes (WR Preview) Odell Beckham Jr. WR BAL Baltimore • #3

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR BAL -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 56% Beckham's 41.4% TPRR leads the NFL and ranks sixth in the NFL over the past two weeks. If the bye week allowed him to get healthy he could be a full-time player and a must-start receiver in the Fantasy playoffs.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Keenan Allen WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE LAC -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 18.3 WR RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 97 TAR 129 REYDS 1117 TD 8 FPTS/G 23.4 Tyreek Hill is the only wide receiver I have projected to score more FanDuel points than Allen this week and Hill is $1,000 more. There is no safer cash game in Fantasy right now as Allen has three straight games with at least 10 targets and at least 17 FanDuel points. He's scored in the single digits just once all season.

Contrarian DFS Play (WR Preview) Projections powered by Sportsline Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 73 REYDS 800 TD 5 FPTS/G 16 Collins was a great play last week because his teammate Tank Dell was so much more popular. This week it's because he's nearly the same price as Jaylen Waddle, who will be a staple due to a great matchup with Washington. The upside and floor is similar with these two players, but the roster rate will strongly favor Waddle due to the matchup and pedigree.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

