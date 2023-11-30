As of Tuesday evening, it looks as if the Saints are going to go marching in to the Superdome next Sunday without at least two of their top three wide receivers. Michael Thomas is already on injured reserve and Rashid Shaheed is looking doubtful with a quad injury. Chris Olave is still in the concussion protocol, but looks to be moving the right direction. If the names A.T. Perry and Keith Kirkwood don't get you excited, then you should expect a large role for the tight ends.
All of those injuries are enough for me to project Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill both as top-12 tight ends. Hill has been there many times this season, but I expect the increased targets to mean a higher floor than he's typically had. Johnson was a breakout tight end candidate coming into the year before injuries derailed that hype train.
I have Johnson projected for seven targets in Week 13 and that's been more than enough. In the six career games he's seen at least six targets he's averaged 12.3 PPR FPPG and he's never scored fewer than eight Fantasy points. He's a superb bye week replacement as long as the injury picture doesn't change by Sunday.
You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine.
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:
Numbers to Know
- 2.08 -- Trey McBride is averaging 2.08 yards per route run, which ranks third at tight end behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle.
- 120 -- Pat Freiermuth's 120 yards in Week 12 were a career high. No one is happier about the new offense than him.
- 7 -- Juwan Johnson saw a season-high seven targets in Week 12. He may lead the team in targets with all the wide receiver injuries.
- 16 -- The Texans and Broncos are the only two teams allowing more than 16 PPR Fantasy points to tight ends. They're playing each other this week.
- 3.3 -- The Browns see a league-low 3.3 tight end targets per game. Do not expect an encore from Tyler Higbee.
Matchups that matter
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
HOU Houston • #86
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Evan Engram TE
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
NO New Orleans • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
If you miss the Muth, Johnson is the clear top stream this week. In fact, I may like Johnson more than Freiermuth for Week 13 only. As long as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are out, Johnson has top-five upside.
DFS Plays
David Njoku TE
CLE Cleveland • #85
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Njoku dominates targets from every quarterback in Cleveland not names Deshaun Watson. If Joe Flacco takes over I expect that to remain the same with higher quality targets. The fact that Amari Cooper is banged up only helps Njoku's appeal.
Trey McBride TE
ARI Arizona • #85
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
McBride has a terrible matchup against the Steelers and Kyler Murray hasn't looked great as a passer. I could not care less. McBride and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends who rank top three in both yards per route run and targets per route run. He's an elite tight end talent in an elite role and he's in play every week regardless of the matchup.
Heath's Projections
My full set of Week 13 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at Sportsline.