As of Tuesday evening, it looks as if the Saints are going to go marching in to the Superdome next Sunday without at least two of their top three wide receivers. Michael Thomas is already on injured reserve and Rashid Shaheed is looking doubtful with a quad injury. Chris Olave is still in the concussion protocol, but looks to be moving the right direction. If the names A.T. Perry and Keith Kirkwood don't get you excited, then you should expect a large role for the tight ends.

All of those injuries are enough for me to project Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill both as top-12 tight ends. Hill has been there many times this season, but I expect the increased targets to mean a higher floor than he's typically had. Johnson was a breakout tight end candidate coming into the year before injuries derailed that hype train.

I have Johnson projected for seven targets in Week 13 and that's been more than enough. In the six career games he's seen at least six targets he's averaged 12.3 PPR FPPG and he's never scored fewer than eight Fantasy points. He's a superb bye week replacement as long as the injury picture doesn't change by Sunday.

You can find more in my weekly projections over at SportsLine. Now here is the rest of the Week 13 TE Preview:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

TE Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 13 at this time. Here's what it means:

Rashid Shaheed WR NO New Orleans • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.

TE Preview Numbers to Know

2.08 -- Trey McBride is averaging 2.08 yards per route run, which ranks third at tight end behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

-- Trey McBride is averaging 2.08 yards per route run, which ranks third at tight end behind only Travis Kelce and George Kittle. 120 -- Pat Freiermuth's 120 yards in Week 12 were a career high. No one is happier about the new offense than him.

-- Pat Freiermuth's 120 yards in Week 12 were a career high. No one is happier about the new offense than him. 7 -- Juwan Johnson saw a season-high seven targets in Week 12. He may lead the team in targets with all the wide receiver injuries.

-- Juwan Johnson saw a season-high seven targets in Week 12. He may lead the team in targets with all the wide receiver injuries. 16 -- The Texans and Broncos are the only two teams allowing more than 16 PPR Fantasy points to tight ends. They're playing each other this week.

-- The Texans and Broncos are the only two teams allowing more than 16 PPR Fantasy points to tight ends. They're playing each other this week. 3.3 -- The Browns see a league-low 3.3 tight end targets per game. Do not expect an encore from Tyler Higbee.

TE Preview Matchups that matter

Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.9 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 51 REYDS 332 TD 2 FPTS/G 7 Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN HOU -3.5 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.8 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 455 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.3 Evan Engram TE JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN JAC -8.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 64 TAR 82 REYDS 524 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4

TE Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 13 Streamers (TE Preview) Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -4 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 10th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 142 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 If you miss the Muth, Johnson is the clear top stream this week. In fact, I may like Johnson more than Freiermuth for Week 13 only. As long as Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are out, Johnson has top-five upside.

TE Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Njoku TE CLE Cleveland • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 78 REYDS 492 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 Njoku dominates targets from every quarterback in Cleveland not names Deshaun Watson. If Joe Flacco takes over I expect that to remain the same with higher quality targets. The fact that Amari Cooper is banged up only helps Njoku's appeal.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trey McBride TE ARI Arizona • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 10.9 TE RNK 2nd YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 65 REYDS 521 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.8 McBride has a terrible matchup against the Steelers and Kyler Murray hasn't looked great as a passer. I could not care less. McBride and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends who rank top three in both yards per route run and targets per route run. He's an elite tight end talent in an elite role and he's in play every week regardless of the matchup.

TE Preview Heath's Projections

My full set of Week 13 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 13. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available at Sportsline.