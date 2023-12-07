The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Bailey Zappe 1.8 Mitch Trubisky 2.6 Ezekiel Elliott 6.3 Jaylen Warren 5.8 DeVante Parker 4.0 Najee Harris 6.2 JuJu Smith-Schuster 4.1 Diontae Johnson 6.1 Patriots DST 6.8 George Pickens 4.8



Pat Freiermuth 4.9



Steelers DST 9.5

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 6.6 Desmond Ridder 3.4 Rachaad White 9.0 Bijan Robinson 8.7 Mike Evans 9.1 Drake London 6.5 Chris Godwin 5.0 Kyle Pitts 5.5 Cade Otton 3.1 Falcons DST 5.7 Buccaneers DST 5.5





Rams RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 6.0 Lamar Jackson 7.7 Kyren Williams 8.8 Keaton Mitchell 7.0 Puka Nacua 7.8 Gus Edwards 5.7 Cooper Kupp 6.7 Zay Flowers 7.2 Tutu Atwell 3.2 Odell Beckham Jr. 5.9 Rams DST 4.7 Isaiah Likely 5.0



Ravens DST 8.2

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.3 Justin Fields 7.8 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.5 D'Onta Foreman 5.6 David Montgomery 7.9 Roschon Johnson 5.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.4 Khalil Herbert 4.4 Jameson Williams 4.5 D.J. Moore 9.7 Sam LaPorta 7.7 Cole Kmet 6.2 Lions DST 5.9 Bears DST 6.6

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 6.9 Jake Browning 5.1 Zack Moss 9.2 Joe Mixon 7.6 Michael Pittman 8.0 Ja'Marr Chase 8.8 Josh Downs 5.1 Tee Higgins 5.7 Alec Pierce 4.3 Tyler Boyd 3.9 Kylen Granson 3.8 Bengals DST 3.7 Colts DST 7.9





Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Beathard 3.8 Joe Flacco 6.3 Travis Etienne 8.6 Jerome Ford 6.7 Calvin Ridley 6.8 Kareem Hunt 5.3 Parker Washington 3.5 Elijah Moore 6.2 Evan Engram 6.3 Cedric Tillman 3.7 Jaguars DST 6.5 David Njoku 5.4



Browns DST 8.0

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 3.1 Jameis Winston 5.7 Chuba Hubbard 6.9 Alvin Kamara 9.6 Adam Thielen 5.3 Chris Olave 9.0 Jonathan Mingo 4.7 Taysom Hill 6.7 D.J. Chark 4.2 Saints DST 7.5 Panthers DST 3.3





Texans RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 7.1 Zach Wilson 3.0 Devin Singletary 5.5 Breece Hall 7.5 Dameon Pierce 4.9 Garrett Wilson 7.1 Nico Collins 7.3 Xavier Gipson 3.8 Noah Brown 5.5 Tyler Conklin 4.0 Dalton Schultz 5.8 Jets DST 7.6 Texans DST 7.7





Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Joshua Dobbs 7.4 Aidan O'Connell 3.2 Alexander Mattison 6.1 Josh Jacobs 8.4 Justin Jefferson 9.2 Davante Adams 7.7 Jordan Addison 6.4 Jakobi Meyers 5.6 T.J. Hockenson 7.1 Michael Mayer 2.9 Vikings DST 6.7 Raiders DST 4.5

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 5.0 Brock Purdy 8.5 Zach Charbonnet 5.9 Christian McCaffrey 9.8 DK Metcalf 7.9 Deebo Samuel 8.9 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.8 Brandon Aiyuk 8.4 Tyler Lockett 6.0 George Kittle 6.6 Seahawks DST 3.0 49ers DST 8.9

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.5 Patrick Mahomes 8.4 James Cook 7.4 Isiah Pacheco 9.5 Latavius Murray 4.5 Rashee Rice 7.6 Stefon Diggs 9.3 Travis Kelce 7.8 Gabe Davis 6.9 Chiefs DST 6.2 Khalil Shakir 4.6



Dalton Kincaid 6.8



Bills DST 4.3





Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 6.8 Justin Herbert 7.2 Javonte Williams 6.5 Austin Ekeler 7.3 Courtland Sutton 7.5 Joshua Kelley 4.0 Jerry Jeudy 5.2 Keenan Allen 8.5 Broncos DST 7.4 Quentin Johnston 3.4



Gerald Everett 5.9



Chargers DST 5.1

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.6 Dak Prescott 9.2 D'Andre Swift 6.8 Tony Pollard 7.1 Kenneth Gainwell 3.6 CeeDee Lamb 9.8 DeVonta Smith 9.6 Brandin Cooks 7.0 A.J. Brown 9.5 Jake Ferguson 7.0 Dallas Goedert 6.0 Cowboys DST 6.4 Eagles DST 4.9





Titans RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Will Levis 3.6 Tua Tagovailoa 8.2 Derrick Henry 6.4 De'Von Achane 9.4 Tyjae Spears 4.8 Raheem Mostert 8.3 DeAndre Hopkins 6.6 Tyreek Hill 9.9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.6 Jaylen Waddle 7.4 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.1 Dolphins DST 9.3 Titans DST 1.5





