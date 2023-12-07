jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Dec 7 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 30
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Bailey Zappe1.8Mitch Trubisky2.6
Ezekiel Elliott6.3Jaylen Warren5.8
DeVante Parker4.0Najee Harris6.2
JuJu Smith-Schuster4.1Diontae Johnson6.1
Patriots DST 6.8George Pickens4.8


Pat Freiermuth4.9


Steelers DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1.5, O/U 41
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.6Desmond Ridder3.4
Rachaad White9.0Bijan Robinson8.7
Mike Evans9.1Drake London6.5
Chris Godwin5.0Kyle Pitts5.5
Cade Otton3.1Falcons DST 5.7
Buccaneers DST 5.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -7.5, O/U 40
RamsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford6.0Lamar Jackson7.7
Kyren Williams8.8Keaton Mitchell7.0
Puka Nacua7.8Gus Edwards5.7
Cooper Kupp6.7Zay Flowers7.2
Tutu Atwell3.2Odell Beckham Jr.5.9
Rams DST 4.7Isaiah Likely5.0


Ravens DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +3, O/U 43
LionsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.3Justin Fields7.8
Jahmyr Gibbs8.5D'Onta Foreman5.6
David Montgomery7.9Roschon Johnson5.4
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.4Khalil Herbert4.4
Jameson Williams4.5D.J. Moore9.7
Sam LaPorta7.7Cole Kmet6.2
Lions DST 5.9Bears DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -1.5, O/U 44
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew6.9Jake Browning5.1
Zack Moss9.2Joe Mixon7.6
Michael Pittman8.0Ja'Marr Chase8.8
Josh Downs5.1Tee Higgins5.7
Alec Pierce4.3Tyler Boyd3.9
Kylen Granson3.8Bengals DST 3.7
Colts DST 7.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3, O/U 31
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Beathard3.8Joe Flacco6.3
Travis Etienne8.6Jerome Ford6.7
Calvin Ridley6.8Kareem Hunt5.3
Parker Washington3.5Elijah Moore6.2
Evan Engram6.3Cedric Tillman3.7
Jaguars DST 6.5David Njoku5.4


Browns DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -5, O/U 38
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young3.1Jameis Winston5.7
Chuba Hubbard6.9Alvin Kamara9.6
Adam Thielen5.3Chris Olave9.0
Jonathan Mingo4.7Taysom Hill6.7
D.J. Chark4.2Saints DST 7.5
Panthers DST 3.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3.5, O/U 33
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud7.1Zach Wilson3.0
Devin Singletary5.5Breece Hall7.5
Dameon Pierce4.9Garrett Wilson7.1
Nico Collins7.3Xavier Gipson3.8
Noah Brown5.5Tyler Conklin4.0
Dalton Schultz5.8Jets DST 7.6
Texans DST 7.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +3, O/U 40.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs7.4Aidan O'Connell3.2
Alexander Mattison6.1Josh Jacobs8.4
Justin Jefferson9.2Davante Adams7.7
Jordan Addison6.4Jakobi Meyers5.6
T.J. Hockenson7.1Michael Mayer2.9
Vikings DST 6.7Raiders DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -10.5, O/U 46.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith5.0Brock Purdy8.5
Zach Charbonnet5.9Christian McCaffrey9.8
DK Metcalf7.9Deebo Samuel8.9
Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.8Brandon Aiyuk8.4
Tyler Lockett6.0George Kittle6.6
Seahawks DST 3.049ers DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -1.5, O/U 48.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.5Patrick Mahomes8.4
James Cook7.4Isiah Pacheco9.5
Latavius Murray4.5Rashee Rice7.6
Stefon Diggs9.3Travis Kelce7.8
Gabe Davis6.9Chiefs DST 6.2
Khalil Shakir4.6

Dalton Kincaid6.8

Bills DST 4.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -2.5, O/U 44
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.8Justin Herbert7.2
Javonte Williams6.5Austin Ekeler7.3
Courtland Sutton7.5Joshua Kelley4.0
Jerry Jeudy5.2Keenan Allen8.5
Broncos DST 7.4Quentin Johnston3.4


Gerald Everett5.9


Chargers DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL -3.5, O/U 51.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.6Dak Prescott9.2
D'Andre Swift6.8Tony Pollard7.1
Kenneth Gainwell3.6CeeDee Lamb9.8
DeVonta Smith9.6Brandin Cooks7.0
A.J. Brown9.5Jake Ferguson7.0
Dallas Goedert6.0Cowboys DST 6.4
Eagles DST 4.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Miami Dolphins
Mon, Dec 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIA -13, O/U 46.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis3.6Tua Tagovailoa8.2
Derrick Henry6.4De'Von Achane9.4
Tyjae Spears4.8Raheem Mostert8.3
DeAndre Hopkins6.6Tyreek Hill9.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.6Jaylen Waddle7.4
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.1Dolphins DST 9.3
Titans DST 1.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
New York Giants
Mon, Dec 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG +6.5, O/U 37
PackersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.5Tommy DeVito5.2
A.J. Dillon6.6Saquon Barkley9.1
Patrick Taylor1.0Jalin Hyatt4.9
Jayden Reed6.3Giants DST 5.3
Romeo Doubs5.4

Dontayvion Wicks4.4

Tucker Kraft2.5

Packers DST 6.9


