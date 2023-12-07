jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Thu, Dec 7 at 8:15 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 30
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Bailey Zappe1.8Mitch Trubisky2.6
Ezekiel Elliott6.6Jaylen Warren6.3
DeVante Parker4.4Najee Harris6.2
JuJu Smith-Schuster4.2Diontae Johnson6.3
Patriots DST 6.8George Pickens5.1


Pat Freiermuth4.9


Steelers DST 9.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1.5, O/U 41
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.6Desmond Ridder3.4
Rachaad White9.1Bijan Robinson8.6
Mike Evans9.0Drake London7.1
Chris Godwin5.2Kyle Pitts5.7
Cade Otton3.9Jonnu Smith2.1
Buccaneers DST 5.5Falcons DST 5.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -7.5, O/U 40
RamsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford6.0Lamar Jackson7.7
Kyren Williams8.8Keaton Mitchell7.1
Puka Nacua8.6Gus Edwards5.9
Cooper Kupp7.2Zay Flowers7.3
Tutu Atwell3.6Odell Beckham Jr.5.7
Rams DST 4.7Isaiah Likely5.3


Ravens DST 8.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +3, O/U 43
LionsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.3Justin Fields7.8
Jahmyr Gibbs8.4D'Onta Foreman5.7
David Montgomery7.9Roschon Johnson5.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7Khalil Herbert4.4
Jameson Williams4.6D.J. Moore9.6
Sam LaPorta8.1Cole Kmet6.3
Lions DST 5.9Bears DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -1.5, O/U 44
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew6.9Jake Browning5.1
Zack Moss8.7Joe Mixon8.5
Michael Pittman8.9Chase Brown3.3
Josh Downs5.5Ja'Marr Chase8.8
Alec Pierce3.5Tee Higgins5.8
Kylen Granson4.3Tyler Boyd3.4
Colts DST 7.9Tanner Hudson2.5


Bengals DST 3.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3, O/U 31
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Beathard3.8Joe Flacco6.3
Travis Etienne8.9Jerome Ford6.8
Calvin Ridley6.7Kareem Hunt5.4
Parker Washington4.5Elijah Moore6.6
Zay Jones2.9Cedric Tillman3.3
Evan Engram6.7David Njoku5.5
Jaguars DST 6.5Browns DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -5, O/U 38
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young3.1Jameis Winston5.7
Chuba Hubbard7.0Alvin Kamara9.7
Adam Thielen5.9Chris Olave8.7
Jonathan Mingo4.9Taysom Hill6.8
D.J. Chark4.1Juwan Johnson2.2
Panthers DST 3.3Saints DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 10 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +3.5, O/U 33
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud7.1Zach Wilson3.0
Devin Singletary5.8Breece Hall7.8
Dameon Pierce5.0Garrett Wilson7.5
Nico Collins8.4Xavier Gipson4.3
Noah Brown5.6Tyler Conklin4.8
Dalton Schultz6.6Jets DST 7.6
Texans DST 7.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +3, O/U 40.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs7.4Aidan O'Connell3.2
Alexander Mattison6.0Josh Jacobs8.3
Ty Chandler3.2Davante Adams8.3
Justin Jefferson9.3Jakobi Meyers6.2
Jordan Addison6.4Michael Mayer2.0
T.J. Hockenson8.0Raiders DST 4.5
Vikings DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -10.5, O/U 46.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith5.0Brock Purdy8.5
Zach Charbonnet6.1Christian McCaffrey9.9
DK Metcalf8.2Deebo Samuel8.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba6.1Brandon Aiyuk8.1
Tyler Lockett6.0George Kittle7.0
Seahawks DST 3.049ers DST 8.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -1.5, O/U 48.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.5Patrick Mahomes8.4
James Cook7.6Isiah Pacheco9.6
Latavius Murray4.1Rashee Rice7.8
Stefon Diggs9.4Marquez Valdes-Scantling3.1
Gabe Davis7.0Travis Kelce8.4
Khalil Shakir4.8Chiefs DST 6.2
Dalton Kincaid7.3

Bills DST 4.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Dec 10 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -2.5, O/U 44
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.8Justin Herbert7.2
Javonte Williams6.7Austin Ekeler7.5
Samaje Perine2.6Joshua Kelley4.0
Courtland Sutton7.6Keenan Allen9.5
Jerry Jeudy5.3Quentin Johnston3.7
Broncos DST 7.4Gerald Everett6.0


Chargers DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sun, Dec 10 at 8:20 pm ET •
DAL -3.5, O/U 51.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.6Dak Prescott9.2
D'Andre Swift6.9Tony Pollard7.3
Kenneth Gainwell2.5Rico Dowdle2.7
DeVonta Smith9.2CeeDee Lamb9.9
A.J. Brown9.1Brandin Cooks6.9
Dallas Goedert6.2Jake Ferguson7.2
Eagles DST 4.9Cowboys DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Miami Dolphins
Mon, Dec 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
MIA -13, O/U 46.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis3.6Tua Tagovailoa8.2
Derrick Henry6.4De'Von Achane9.5
Tyjae Spears4.9Raheem Mostert8.2
DeAndre Hopkins7.4Tyreek Hill9.8
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.2Jaylen Waddle7.7
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.2Dolphins DST 9.3
Titans DST 1.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
New York Giants
Mon, Dec 11 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG +6.5, O/U 37
PackersRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.5Tommy DeVito5.2
A.J. Dillon6.5Saquon Barkley9.2
Patrick Taylor1.0Jalin Hyatt5.0
Jayden Reed6.5Wan'Dale Robinson3.0
Romeo Doubs5.4Giants DST 5.3
Dontayvion Wicks4.7

Tucker Kraft2.7

Packers DST 6.9