The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.
What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.
To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.
And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.
Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.
|Patriots
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Steelers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bailey Zappe
|1.8
|Mitch Trubisky
|2.6
|Ezekiel Elliott
|6.6
|Jaylen Warren
|6.3
|DeVante Parker
|4.4
|Najee Harris
|6.2
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|4.2
|Diontae Johnson
|6.3
|Patriots DST
|6.8
|George Pickens
|5.1
|Pat Freiermuth
|4.9
|Steelers DST
|9.5
|Buccaneers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Falcons
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Baker Mayfield
|6.6
|Desmond Ridder
|3.4
|Rachaad White
|9.1
|Bijan Robinson
|8.6
|Mike Evans
|9.0
|Drake London
|7.1
|Chris Godwin
|5.2
|Kyle Pitts
|5.7
|Cade Otton
|3.9
|Jonnu Smith
|2.1
|Buccaneers DST
|5.5
|Falcons DST
|5.7
|Rams
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Ravens
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Matthew Stafford
|6.0
|Lamar Jackson
|7.7
|Kyren Williams
|8.8
|Keaton Mitchell
|7.1
|Puka Nacua
|8.6
|Gus Edwards
|5.9
|Cooper Kupp
|7.2
|Zay Flowers
|7.3
|Tutu Atwell
|3.6
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|5.7
|Rams DST
|4.7
|Isaiah Likely
|5.3
|Ravens DST
|8.2
|Lions
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bears
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jared Goff
|7.3
|Justin Fields
|7.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|8.4
|D'Onta Foreman
|5.7
|David Montgomery
|7.9
|Roschon Johnson
|5.6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|9.7
|Khalil Herbert
|4.4
|Jameson Williams
|4.6
|D.J. Moore
|9.6
|Sam LaPorta
|8.1
|Cole Kmet
|6.3
|Lions DST
|5.9
|Bears DST
|6.6
|Colts
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bengals
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Gardner Minshew
|6.9
|Jake Browning
|5.1
|Zack Moss
|8.7
|Joe Mixon
|8.5
|Michael Pittman
|8.9
|Chase Brown
|3.3
|Josh Downs
|5.5
|Ja'Marr Chase
|8.8
|Alec Pierce
|3.5
|Tee Higgins
|5.8
|Kylen Granson
|4.3
|Tyler Boyd
|3.4
|Colts DST
|7.9
|Tanner Hudson
|2.5
|Bengals DST
|3.7
|Jaguars
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Browns
|RTG (MAX 10)
|C.J. Beathard
|3.8
|Joe Flacco
|6.3
|Travis Etienne
|8.9
|Jerome Ford
|6.8
|Calvin Ridley
|6.7
|Kareem Hunt
|5.4
|Parker Washington
|4.5
|Elijah Moore
|6.6
|Zay Jones
|2.9
|Cedric Tillman
|3.3
|Evan Engram
|6.7
|David Njoku
|5.5
|Jaguars DST
|6.5
|Browns DST
|8.0
|Panthers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Saints
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Bryce Young
|3.1
|Jameis Winston
|5.7
|Chuba Hubbard
|7.0
|Alvin Kamara
|9.7
|Adam Thielen
|5.9
|Chris Olave
|8.7
|Jonathan Mingo
|4.9
|Taysom Hill
|6.8
|D.J. Chark
|4.1
|Juwan Johnson
|2.2
|Panthers DST
|3.3
|Saints DST
|7.5
|Texans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jets
|RTG (MAX 10)
|C.J. Stroud
|7.1
|Zach Wilson
|3.0
|Devin Singletary
|5.8
|Breece Hall
|7.8
|Dameon Pierce
|5.0
|Garrett Wilson
|7.5
|Nico Collins
|8.4
|Xavier Gipson
|4.3
|Noah Brown
|5.6
|Tyler Conklin
|4.8
|Dalton Schultz
|6.6
|Jets DST
|7.6
|Texans DST
|7.7
|Vikings
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Raiders
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Joshua Dobbs
|7.4
|Aidan O'Connell
|3.2
|Alexander Mattison
|6.0
|Josh Jacobs
|8.3
|Ty Chandler
|3.2
|Davante Adams
|8.3
|Justin Jefferson
|9.3
|Jakobi Meyers
|6.2
|Jordan Addison
|6.4
|Michael Mayer
|2.0
|T.J. Hockenson
|8.0
|Raiders DST
|4.5
|Vikings DST
|6.7
|Seahawks
|RTG (MAX 10)
|49ers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Geno Smith
|5.0
|Brock Purdy
|8.5
|Zach Charbonnet
|6.1
|Christian McCaffrey
|9.9
|DK Metcalf
|8.2
|Deebo Samuel
|8.5
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|6.1
|Brandon Aiyuk
|8.1
|Tyler Lockett
|6.0
|George Kittle
|7.0
|Seahawks DST
|3.0
|49ers DST
|8.9
|Bills
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chiefs
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Josh Allen
|9.5
|Patrick Mahomes
|8.4
|James Cook
|7.6
|Isiah Pacheco
|9.6
|Latavius Murray
|4.1
|Rashee Rice
|7.8
|Stefon Diggs
|9.4
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|3.1
|Gabe Davis
|7.0
|Travis Kelce
|8.4
|Khalil Shakir
|4.8
|Chiefs DST
|6.2
|Dalton Kincaid
|7.3
|Bills DST
|4.3
|Broncos
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Chargers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Russell Wilson
|6.8
|Justin Herbert
|7.2
|Javonte Williams
|6.7
|Austin Ekeler
|7.5
|Samaje Perine
|2.6
|Joshua Kelley
|4.0
|Courtland Sutton
|7.6
|Keenan Allen
|9.5
|Jerry Jeudy
|5.3
|Quentin Johnston
|3.7
|Broncos DST
|7.4
|Gerald Everett
|6.0
|Chargers DST
|5.1
|Eagles
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Cowboys
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jalen Hurts
|9.6
|Dak Prescott
|9.2
|D'Andre Swift
|6.9
|Tony Pollard
|7.3
|Kenneth Gainwell
|2.5
|Rico Dowdle
|2.7
|DeVonta Smith
|9.2
|CeeDee Lamb
|9.9
|A.J. Brown
|9.1
|Brandin Cooks
|6.9
|Dallas Goedert
|6.2
|Jake Ferguson
|7.2
|Eagles DST
|4.9
|Cowboys DST
|6.4
|Titans
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Dolphins
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Will Levis
|3.6
|Tua Tagovailoa
|8.2
|Derrick Henry
|6.4
|De'Von Achane
|9.5
|Tyjae Spears
|4.9
|Raheem Mostert
|8.2
|DeAndre Hopkins
|7.4
|Tyreek Hill
|9.8
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|3.2
|Jaylen Waddle
|7.7
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|4.2
|Dolphins DST
|9.3
|Titans DST
|1.5
|Packers
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Giants
|RTG (MAX 10)
|Jordan Love
|7.5
|Tommy DeVito
|5.2
|A.J. Dillon
|6.5
|Saquon Barkley
|9.2
|Patrick Taylor
|1.0
|Jalin Hyatt
|5.0
|Jayden Reed
|6.5
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|3.0
|Romeo Doubs
|5.4
|Giants DST
|5.3
|Dontayvion Wicks
|4.7
|Tucker Kraft
|2.7
|Packers DST
|6.9