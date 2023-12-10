We've got a handful of injuries to worry about at the QB position this week, but it looks like most of those affected are going to play. The biggest concern here is with Geno Smith, who missed practice with a groin injury and seems to be at real risk of missing Sunday's game against the 49ers. With the tough matchup, you should have already been leaning toward sitting Smith, but with Sunday reports indicating there's a decent chance Smith won't play Sunday afternoon, you should definitely make sure you have an alternative ready to go. In 2QB leagues, that might mean Drew Lock, who at least has plenty of weapons and a likely trail script that could lead to decent numbers. Smith is going to test it out in pre-game warmups, and if you can avoid this situation entirely, that's probably best.

Otherwise, it sounds like Trevor Lawrence (ankle) and Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/shoulder) are going to play through their injuries. Lawrence will warm up before the game with the expectation he'll be cleared, while Carr already made it through the concussion protocol and is expected to start against the Panthers. It's a great matchup for Carr and the Saints, but he's also left three separate games early this season, so he's a significant risk to trust. Lawrence has a much tougher matchup against the Browns, and I'd be trying to avoid him if I can, given the injury and the matchup.

On the other side of that game, the Browns haven't revealed who their starting quarterback will be, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson clearing the concussion protocol. My gut feel is they'll go with Joe Flacco, but neither is really worth much of a look outside of a 2QB, and even then, you'd have to be pretty desperate.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 14:

Week 14 QB Rankings