mccaffrey.jpg
USATSI

There aren't a ton of updates we're waiting on at the RB position as of Sunday morning, with the biggest lingering question mark probably coming in the form of Aaron Jones, who is questionable with a knee injury after a full week of limited practices. The Packers tend to be pretty conservative, especially with a veteran like Jones, so I'm leaning toward sitting him unless I have a viable alternative to pivot to on Monday night in case he's inactive -- in the one league where I have Jones, my only Monday alternative is Jeff Wilson, so I'm just going with Joshua Kelley unless we get a positive report about Jones today. 

Otherwise, the biggest news here is that Isiah Pacheco (shoulder) won't play against the Bills. Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire are both healthy and will pick up the slack with Pacheco out, and there's obvious upside with both. The Chiefs have been a bit more run-heavy than expected this season, which could benefit Edwards-Helaire, while McKinnon has been a must-start back in this offense as recently as the second half of last season and could be a focal point near the goal line. Both are in the RB3 conversation for me, but there's obviously upside here. 

The Seahawks are also an interesting situation worth considering, with both Kenneth Walker (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) expected to play, per reports. Both got up to a full practice Friday, and should return to a split backfield like they had before Walker's injury. Given a tough matchup against the 49ers, I'm not sure either is much more than a fringe starter, in a similar RB3 range as the Chiefs guys.

Travis Etienne (ribs) is questionable for the matchup against the Browns, and I'd lean toward him continuing to play through this issue. He's an RB2, as is Breece Hall (ankle), who seems likely to play despite missing most of the week of practice due to the injury. Both are going to get plenty of opportunities, though maybe not the 20 touches you hope for in their best games. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 14 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 14 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. SEA
  2. Alvin Kamara vs. CAR
  3. Jahmyr Gibbs @CHI
  4. Rachaad White @ATL
  5. Bijan Robinson vs. TB
  6. Kyren Williams @BAL
  7. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  8. Zack Moss @CIN
  9. De'Von Achane @TEN
  10. Josh Jacobs vs. MIN
  11. Saquon Barkley vs. GB
  12. D'Andre Swift @DAL
  13. Travis Etienne @CLE
  14. Raheem Mostert @TEN
  15. Austin Ekeler vs. DEN
  16. Derrick Henry @MIA
  17. Breece Hall vs. HOU
  18. James Cook @KC
  19. David Montgomery @CHI
  20. Chuba Hubbard @NO
  21. Joe Mixon vs. IND
  22. Javonte Williams @LAC
  23. Alexander Mattison @LV
  24. Jerome Ford vs. JAX
  25. Gus Edwards vs. LAR
  26. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  27. AJ Dillon @NYG
  28. Kenneth Walker @SF
  29. Devin Singletary @NYJ
  30. Dameon Pierce @NYJ
  31. Tyjae Spears @MIA
  32. Tyler Allgeier vs. TB
  33. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  34. Roschon Johnson vs. DET
  35. Keaton Mitchell vs. LAR
  36. Jerick McKinnon vs. BUF
  37. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. BUF
  38. Miles Sanders @NO
  39. Ty Chandler @LV
  40. Zach Charbonnet @SF
  41. D'Ernest Johnson @CLE
  42. Kenneth Gainwell @DAL
  43. Latavius Murray @KC
  44. Rico Dowdle vs. PHI
  45. Kareem Hunt vs. JAX
  46. Dalvin Cook vs. HOU
  47. Justice Hill vs. LAR
  48. Khalil Herbert vs. DET
  49. Samaje Perine @LAC
  50. Jaleel McLaughlin @LAC