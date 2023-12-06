Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -10.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 3185 RUYDS 131 TD 25 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.9 Purdy is making a strong case for NFL MVP with his play of late for the surging 49ers. He's scored at least 29.8 Fantasy points in three of his past four games and has at least 296 passing yards in four of his past five outings. His worst outing over that stretch was Week 12 at Seattle when he passed for just 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception and only scored 12.5 Fantasy points. But he'll do much better in the rematch with the Seahawks this week. Purdy has never scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in all eight home games he's started in San Francisco going back to last season.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG GB -6.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2866 RUYDS 231 TD 24 INT 10 FPTS/G 22.1 Love is on fire right now with at least 20.7 Fantasy points in four games in a row, including his past two outings at Detroit and against Kansas City where he's averaging 31.2 points per game. I'm hopeful Christian Watson (hamstring) can play this week, but I'll still start Love with confidence even if Watson is out. The Giants only allow 17.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks and will throw a lot at Love coming off their bye. But based on his recent level of play, I expect Love to handle it and post a top-10 stat line in Week 14.

Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 22.7 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3038 RUYDS 228 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.7 The matchup with the Broncos is tough, and Herbert has struggled of late with three games in his past five outings with fewer than 16 Fantasy points. But I have a feeling Herbert shows up in this game at home. Despite not having much home-field advantage in Los Angeles, Herbert has scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in five of six games at home this season. He's also making plays with his legs of late, rushing for 47 yards in two of his past three outings. It might not be one of his best outings, but Hebert will be the first quarterback to crack 20 Fantasy points against Denver since Week 4.