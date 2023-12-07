It has been a rough stretch for the two best quarterbacks in the AFC West recently. Patrick Mahomes has only topped 21 Fantasy points once in his last five games. Justin Herbert has scored just 23.4 Fantasy points in his last two starts. But I'm starting both without hesitance in Week 14. That's partially because injuries have completely decimated the ability to stream anything better than 18 FPPG at quarterback this season. It's also because I still believe that Mahomes and Herbert have too much upside to bench.

Between the two of them, Mahomes and Herbert have five 30-point games this season, but only one in the last month. Herbert has lost multiple starting receivers to injury and Austin Ekeler hasn't looked like himself. Mahomes' has dealt with some brutal touchdown and drop luck and Travis Kelce may look just a little bit older.

If you still need a little convincing that this could be the week for Mahomes, just look at his history against the Bills. He has played five career games against Buffalo. He's averaged 307 yards passing and 38 yards rushing per game. He's thrown multiple touchdowns in every game against the Bills. Herbert hasn't been quite as impressive against Denver, but he has averaged 20.4 FPPG in his first six starts against them.

I'm not just saying that I'm starting Mahomes and Herbert because the replacement options are so bad, although that is part of it. I'm also considering one of them as a contrarian play in DFS this weekend. See below for more on that.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about tight end in Week 14:

QB Preview Numbers to know

127.6 -- Justin Fields is averaging more than 125 rushing yards in his last three games against the Lions.

-- Justin Fields is averaging more than 125 rushing yards in his last three games against the Lions. 9.6 -- Jake Browning averaged 9.6 yards per attempt in Week 13, the same number that Brock Purdy has averaged for the season.

-- Jake Browning averaged 9.6 yards per attempt in Week 13, the same number that Brock Purdy has averaged for the season. 34 -- Dak Prescott has scored 34 or more Fantasy points in five of his last six games.

-- Dak Prescott has scored 34 or more Fantasy points in five of his last six games. 21.8% -- Tua Tagovailoa has been pressured on just 21.8% of his drop backs, by far the lowest mark in the league.

-- Tua Tagovailoa has been pressured on just 21.8% of his drop backs, by far the lowest mark in the league. 20.5% -- More than a fifth of Will Levis' throws have traveled at least 20 yards. No other QB is above 15%. That makes Levis and his receivers a boom/bust proposition.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2284 RUYDS 52 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.5 Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -1 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 649 RUYDS 70 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 14 Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -7 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 12.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2768 RUYDS 69 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.1 C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ HOU -5.5 O/U 33 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3540 RUYDS 143 TD 23 INT 5 FPTS/G 23.2 Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 17 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2385 RUYDS 310 TD 23 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.2

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Gardner Minshew QB IND Indianapolis • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -0.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 56% YTD Stats PAYDS 2284 RUYDS 52 TD 13 INT 7 FPTS/G 12.5 Minshew finally delivered last week with 312 yards and two touchdowns against the Titans. Now he faces a Bengals defense that has allowed four of the last five QBs they've faced to score at least 20 Fantasy points. I would expect Minshew to be right in that range this week. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND CIN -0.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats PAYDS 649 RUYDS 70 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 14 Browning actually came out higher than Minshew in the first run of my projections, but his floor is much lower. Still, when you have Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd the job isn't as difficult as it is in some places.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -3 O/U 40 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1587 RUYDS 400 TD 13 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.1 Two things the Lions have struggled with on defense this season are defending the pass and defending rushing QBs. Fields should be able to take advantage of both. He's only $7,900 on FanDuel which gives you some roster flexibility and he still has QB1 overall upside every single week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 3038 RUYDS 228 TD 23 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.7 The Broncos have been very good against the pass as of late, but Herbert is too talented to be as low priced and low rostered as he's going to be in this game. Stack him up with Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler, bring it back with Courtland Sutton, and you can go chalk everywhere else.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 14 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 14. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.