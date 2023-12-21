tee-higgins-cincinnati-bengals-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

New Orleans Saints
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Dec 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -4, O/U 45.5
Saints
Rams
Derek Carr6.5Matthew Stafford7.3
Alvin Kamara8.1Kyren Williams9.8
Chris Olave8.9Cooper Kupp9.4
Rashid Shaheed6.2Puka Nacua8.7
Taysom Hill6.1Demarcus Robinson5.9
Juwan Johnson3.2Tyler Higbee3.6
Saints DST 4.3Rams DST 5.5
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Dec 23 at 4:30 pm ET •
PIT +2, O/U 38
Bengals
Steelers
Jake Browning6.9Mason Rudolph3.3
Joe Mixon8.8Jaylen Warren6.1
Chase Brown5.8Najee Harris5.5
Tee Higgins8.1Diontae Johnson6.5
Tyler Boyd5.5George Pickens4.8
Trenton Irwin5.1Pat Freiermuth3.4
Bengals DST 4.9Steelers DST 3.7
Buffalo Bills
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Dec 23 at 8:00 pm ET •
LAC +12, O/U 44
Bills
Chargers
Josh Allen8.9Easton Stick4.8
James Cook9.6Austin Ekeler6.5
Stefon Diggs8.2Josh Palmer6.1
Gabe Davis4.9Quentin Johnston5.2
Dalton Kincaid6.2Gerald Everett6.4
Bills DST 7.5Chargers DST 3.9
Indianapolis Colts
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1, O/U 44.5
Colts
Falcons
Gardner Minshew6.2Taylor Heinicke4.4
Jonathan Taylor8.7Bijan Robinson7.8
Alec Pierce5.3Drake London7.9
Josh Downs3.4Kyle Pitts6.5
Colts DST 7.9Jonnu Smith4.3


Falcons DST 7.1
Green Bay Packers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +5, O/U 37.5
Packers
Panthers
Jordan Love6.8Bryce Young2.9
Aaron Jones6.6Chuba Hubbard6.9
Dontayvion Wicks6.3Adam Thielen6.8
Romeo Doubs5.8Jonathan Mingo4.1
Tucker Kraft6.0D.J. Chark4.0
Packers DST 7.4Panthers DST 2.9
Cleveland Browns
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +3, O/U 40
Browns
Texans
Joe Flacco7.1Case Keenum3.1
Jerome Ford6.0Devin Singletary6.4
Kareem Hunt5.0Noah Brown6.9
Amari Cooper7.6Dalton Schultz6.3
Elijah Moore4.3Texans DST 6.9
Cedric Tillman3.7

David Njoku8.0

Browns DST 9.0

Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN +3, O/U 47
Lions
Vikings
Jared Goff7.7Nick Mullens7.0
Jahmyr Gibbs8.9Ty Chandler6.7
David Montgomery7.2Justin Jefferson9.7
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.8Jordan Addison7.2
Jameson Williams4.5T.J. Hockenson8.2
Sam LaPorta8.5Vikings DST 5.9
Lions DST 5.1

Washington Commanders
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -3, O/U 37
CommandersJets
Sam Howell5.7Trevor Siemian3.5
Antonio Gibson5.1Breece Hall7.7
Curtis Samuel7.3Garrett Wilson7.5
Terry McLaurin7.1Tyler Conklin4.4
Commanders DST 5.3Jets DST 7.7
Seattle Seahawks
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2.5, O/U 41.5
Seahawks
Titans
Geno Smith6.1Ryan Tannehill2.7
Kenneth Walker III8.5Derrick Henry7.1
DK Metcalf8.5Tyjae Spears4.9
Tyler Lockett6.4DeAndre Hopkins7.0
Jaxon Smith-Njigba6.0Treylon Burks4.2
Seahawks DST 4.5Chigoziem Okonkwo4.2


Titans DST 5.7
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
TB -2, O/U 41.5
Jaguars
Buccaneers
C.J. Beathard4.6Baker Mayfield7.8
Travis Etienne8.0Rachaad White9.5
Calvin Ridley7.4Mike Evans9.3
Jamal Agnew3.6Chris Godwin7.8
Evan Engram7.5Cade Otton3.8
Jaguars DST 3.1Buccaneers DST 4.1
Arizona Cardinals
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI -4, O/U 43
Cardinals
Bears
Kyler Murray5.9Justin Fields7.6
James Conner7.3D'Onta Foreman6.2
Greg Dortch5.0Roschon Johnson4.6
Michael Wilson3.9D.J. Moore9.1
Trey McBride9.0Cole Kmet7.1
Cardinals DST 4.7Bears DST 8.8
Dallas Cowboys
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIA -1, O/U 50
Cowboys
Dolphins
Dak Prescott8.5Tua Tagovailoa7.4
Tony Pollard7.4Raheem Mostert9.3
CeeDee Lamb9.6De'Von Achane7.6
Brandin Cooks5.7Tyreek Hill9.9
Jake Ferguson7.3Jaylen Waddle8.0
Cowboys DST 6.1Dolphins DST 6.3
New England Patriots
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -6.5, O/U 34.5
Patriots
Broncos
Bailey Zappe2.3Russell Wilson6.6
Ezekiel Elliott7.0Javonte Williams5.9
Demario Douglas4.7Samaje Perine4.2
DeVante Parker4.6Courtland Sutton7.7
Patriots DST 6.7Jerry Jeudy5.6


Broncos DST 8.6
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -10, O/U 41.5
Raiders
Chiefs
Aidan O'Connell5.0Patrick Mahomes9.1
Zamir White6.3Isiah Pacheco9.2
Ameer Abdullah4.7Jerick McKinnon5.7
Davante Adams8.4Rashee Rice9.0
Jakobi Meyers6.7Travis Kelce8.6
Tre Tucker3.5Chiefs DST 7.0
Michael Mayer4.0

Raiders DST 3.3

New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
PHI -13.5, O/U 42.5
Giants
Eagles
Tommy DeVito2.5Jalen Hurts9.2
Saquon Barkley8.6D'Andre Swift6.8
Wan'Dale Robinson4.4A.J. Brown9.2
Darius Slayton3.8DeVonta Smith8.3
Darren Waller6.9Dallas Goedert5.9
Giants DST 3.5Eagles DST 7.6
Baltimore Ravens
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Dec 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -5, O/U 47
Ravens
49ers
Lamar Jackson8.4Brock Purdy8.8
Gus Edwards5.6Christian McCaffrey9.9
Justice Hill4.8Deebo Samuel9.5
Zay Flowers6.6Brandon Aiyuk8.6
Odell Beckham Jr.5.4George Kittle7.2
Isaiah Likely7.049ers DST 7.8
Ravens DST 6.5