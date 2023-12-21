The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints

Rams

Derek Carr 6.5 Matthew Stafford 7.3 Alvin Kamara 8.1 Kyren Williams 9.8 Chris Olave 8.9 Cooper Kupp 9.4 Rashid Shaheed 6.2 Puka Nacua 8.7 Taysom Hill 6.1 Demarcus Robinson 5.9 Juwan Johnson 3.2 Tyler Higbee 3.6 Saints DST 4.3 Rams DST 5.5

Bengals

Steelers

Jake Browning 6.9 Mason Rudolph 3.3 Joe Mixon 8.8 Jaylen Warren 6.1 Chase Brown 5.8 Najee Harris 5.5 Tee Higgins 8.1 Diontae Johnson 6.5 Tyler Boyd 5.5 George Pickens 4.8 Trenton Irwin 5.1 Pat Freiermuth 3.4 Bengals DST 4.9 Steelers DST 3.7

Bills

Chargers

Josh Allen 8.9 Easton Stick 4.8 James Cook 9.6 Austin Ekeler 6.5 Stefon Diggs 8.2 Josh Palmer 6.1 Gabe Davis 4.9 Quentin Johnston 5.2 Dalton Kincaid 6.2 Gerald Everett 6.4 Bills DST 7.5 Chargers DST 3.9

Colts

Falcons

Gardner Minshew 6.2 Taylor Heinicke 4.4 Jonathan Taylor 8.7 Bijan Robinson 7.8 Alec Pierce 5.3 Drake London 7.9 Josh Downs 3.4 Kyle Pitts 6.5 Colts DST 7.9 Jonnu Smith 4.3



Falcons DST 7.1

Packers

Panthers

Jordan Love 6.8 Bryce Young 2.9 Aaron Jones 6.6 Chuba Hubbard 6.9 Dontayvion Wicks 6.3 Adam Thielen 6.8 Romeo Doubs 5.8 Jonathan Mingo 4.1 Tucker Kraft 6.0 D.J. Chark 4.0 Packers DST 7.4 Panthers DST 2.9

Browns

Texans

Joe Flacco 7.1 Case Keenum 3.1 Jerome Ford 6.0 Devin Singletary 6.4 Kareem Hunt 5.0 Noah Brown 6.9 Amari Cooper 7.6 Dalton Schultz 6.3 Elijah Moore 4.3 Texans DST 6.9 Cedric Tillman 3.7



David Njoku 8.0



Browns DST 9.0





Lions

Vikings

Jared Goff 7.7 Nick Mullens 7.0 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.9 Ty Chandler 6.7 David Montgomery 7.2 Justin Jefferson 9.7 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.8 Jordan Addison 7.2 Jameson Williams 4.5 T.J. Hockenson 8.2 Sam LaPorta 8.5 Vikings DST 5.9 Lions DST 5.1





Commanders Jets

Sam Howell 5.7 Trevor Siemian 3.5 Antonio Gibson 5.1 Breece Hall 7.7 Curtis Samuel 7.3 Garrett Wilson 7.5 Terry McLaurin 7.1 Tyler Conklin 4.4 Commanders DST 5.3 Jets DST 7.7

Seahawks

Titans

Geno Smith 6.1 Ryan Tannehill 2.7 Kenneth Walker III 8.5 Derrick Henry 7.1 DK Metcalf 8.5 Tyjae Spears 4.9 Tyler Lockett 6.4 DeAndre Hopkins 7.0 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 6.0 Treylon Burks 4.2 Seahawks DST 4.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.2



Titans DST 5.7

Jaguars

Buccaneers C.J. Beathard 4.6 Baker Mayfield 7.8 Travis Etienne 8.0 Rachaad White 9.5 Calvin Ridley 7.4 Mike Evans 9.3 Jamal Agnew 3.6 Chris Godwin 7.8 Evan Engram 7.5 Cade Otton 3.8 Jaguars DST 3.1 Buccaneers DST 4.1

Cardinals

Bears

Kyler Murray 5.9 Justin Fields 7.6 James Conner 7.3 D'Onta Foreman 6.2 Greg Dortch 5.0 Roschon Johnson 4.6 Michael Wilson 3.9 D.J. Moore 9.1 Trey McBride 9.0 Cole Kmet 7.1 Cardinals DST 4.7 Bears DST 8.8

Cowboys

Dolphins

Dak Prescott 8.5 Tua Tagovailoa 7.4 Tony Pollard 7.4 Raheem Mostert 9.3 CeeDee Lamb 9.6 De'Von Achane 7.6 Brandin Cooks 5.7 Tyreek Hill 9.9 Jake Ferguson 7.3 Jaylen Waddle 8.0 Cowboys DST 6.1 Dolphins DST 6.3

Patriots

Broncos

Bailey Zappe 2.3 Russell Wilson 6.6 Ezekiel Elliott 7.0 Javonte Williams 5.9 Demario Douglas 4.7 Samaje Perine 4.2 DeVante Parker 4.6 Courtland Sutton 7.7 Patriots DST 6.7 Jerry Jeudy 5.6



Broncos DST 8.6

Raiders

Chiefs

Aidan O'Connell 5.0 Patrick Mahomes 9.1 Zamir White 6.3 Isiah Pacheco 9.2 Ameer Abdullah 4.7 Jerick McKinnon 5.7 Davante Adams 8.4 Rashee Rice 9.0 Jakobi Meyers 6.7 Travis Kelce 8.6 Tre Tucker 3.5 Chiefs DST 7.0 Michael Mayer 4.0



Raiders DST 3.3





Giants

Eagles

Tommy DeVito 2.5 Jalen Hurts 9.2 Saquon Barkley 8.6 D'Andre Swift 6.8 Wan'Dale Robinson 4.4 A.J. Brown 9.2 Darius Slayton 3.8 DeVonta Smith 8.3 Darren Waller 6.9 Dallas Goedert 5.9 Giants DST 3.5 Eagles DST 7.6

