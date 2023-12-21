jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Los Angeles Rams
Thu, Dec 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
LAR -4, O/U 45.5
Saints
Rams
Derek Carr6.5Matthew Stafford7.3
Alvin Kamara7.8Kyren Williams9.6
Chris Olave8.8Cooper Kupp9.2
Rashid Shaheed5.9Puka Nacua8.4
Taysom Hill6.9Demarcus Robinson5.7
Juwan Johnson4.6Rams DST 5.5
Saints DST 4.3

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sat, Dec 23 at 4:30 pm ET •
PIT +2, O/U 38
Bengals
Steelers
Jake Browning6.9Mason Rudolph3.3
Joe Mixon8.6Jaylen Warren5.6
Chase Brown5.3Najee Harris5.5
Tee Higgins7.6Diontae Johnson6.7
Tyler Boyd4.1George Pickens3.9
Trenton Irwin4.5Steelers DST 3.7
Bengals DST 4.9

Buffalo Bills
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sat, Dec 23 at 8:00 pm ET •
LAC +12, O/U 44
Bills
Chargers
Josh Allen8.9Easton Stick4.8
James Cook9.4Austin Ekeler6.4
Stefon Diggs8.1Josh Palmer5.8
Gabe Davis4.9Quentin Johnston4.6
Dalton Kincaid6.2Gerald Everett5.9
Bills DST 7.5Chargers DST 3.9
Indianapolis Colts
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -1, O/U 44.5
Colts
Falcons
Gardner Minshew6.2Taylor Heinicke4.4
Jonathan Taylor8.9Bijan Robinson7.5
Alec Pierce4.7Drake London7.8
Colts DST 7.9Kyle Pitts6.1


Jonnu Smith5.5


Falcons DST 7.1
Green Bay Packers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +5, O/U 37.5
Packers
Panthers
Jordan Love6.8Bryce Young2.9
Aaron Jones6.6Chuba Hubbard6.9
Dontayvion Wicks6.2Adam Thielen6.1
Romeo Doubs4.2D.J. Chark3.4
Tucker Kraft5.7Panthers DST 2.9
Packers DST 7.4

Cleveland Browns
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +3, O/U 40
Browns
Texans
Joe Flacco7.1Case Keenum3.1
Jerome Ford6.0Devin Singletary6.3
Kareem Hunt4.9Noah Brown6.6
Amari Cooper7.5Dalton Schultz6.3
David Njoku7.8Texans DST 6.9
Browns DST 9.0

Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN +3, O/U 47
Lions
Vikings
Jared Goff7.7Nick Mullens7.0
Jahmyr Gibbs8.5Ty Chandler6.7
David Montgomery7.2Justin Jefferson9.5
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.6Jordan Addison7.2
Jameson Williams4.3T.J. Hockenson7.9
Sam LaPorta8.6Vikings DST 5.9
Lions DST 5.1

Washington Commanders
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -3, O/U 37
CommandersJets
Sam Howell5.7Trevor Siemian3.5
Antonio Gibson4.7Breece Hall7.7
Curtis Samuel6.5Garrett Wilson7.0
Terry McLaurin6.9Tyler Conklin3.8
Commanders DST 5.3Jets DST 7.7
Seattle Seahawks
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2.5, O/U 41.5
Seahawks
Titans
Geno Smith6.1Ryan Tannehill2.7
Kenneth Walker III8.3Derrick Henry7.1
DK Metcalf8.5Tyjae Spears4.4
Tyler Lockett6.4DeAndre Hopkins7.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.6Treylon Burks3.8
Seahawks DST 4.5Chigoziem Okonkwo4.7


Titans DST 5.7
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
TB -2, O/U 41.5
Jaguars
Buccaneers
C.J. Beathard4.6Baker Mayfield7.8
Travis Etienne7.9Rachaad White9.3
Calvin Ridley7.1Mike Evans9.3
Evan Engram7.2Chris Godwin7.4
Jaguars DST 3.1Cade Otton3.3


Buccaneers DST 4.1
Arizona Cardinals
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
CHI -4, O/U 43
Cardinals
Bears
Kyler Murray5.9Justin Fields7.6
James Conner7.3D'Onta Foreman6.1
Greg Dortch3.7Roschon Johnson4.5
Michael Wilson3.5D.J. Moore8.9
Trey McBride7.5Cole Kmet7.1
Cardinals DST 4.7Bears DST 8.8
Dallas Cowboys
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Dec 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIA -1, O/U 50
Cowboys
Dolphins
Dak Prescott8.5Tua Tagovailoa7.4
Tony Pollard7.4Raheem Mostert9.1
CeeDee Lamb9.4De'Von Achane7.6
Brandin Cooks5.2Tyreek Hill9.9
Jake Ferguson7.3Jaylen Waddle7.7
Cowboys DST 6.1Dolphins DST 6.3
New England Patriots
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 24 at 8:15 pm ET •
DEN -6.5, O/U 34.5
Patriots
Broncos
Bailey Zappe2.3Russell Wilson6.6
Ezekiel Elliott6.5Javonte Williams5.9
Demario Douglas3.6Courtland Sutton7.9
Patriots DST 6.7Jerry Jeudy4.4


Broncos DST 8.6
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Dec 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -10, O/U 41.5
Raiders
Chiefs
Aidan O'Connell5.0Patrick Mahomes9.1
Zamir White6.2Isiah Pacheco8.8
Davante Adams8.0Jerick McKinnon5.0
Jakobi Meyers6.3Rashee Rice9.0
Michael Mayer4.8Travis Kelce8.5
Raiders DST 3.3Chiefs DST 7.0
New York Giants
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Mon, Dec 25 at 4:30 pm ET •
PHI -13.5, O/U 42.5
Giants
Eagles
Tommy DeVito2.5Jalen Hurts9.2
Saquon Barkley8.4D'Andre Swift6.8
Darren Waller6.7A.J. Brown9.1
Giants DST 3.5DeVonta Smith8.2


Dallas Goedert6.0


Eagles DST 7.6
Baltimore Ravens
@
San Francisco 49ers
Mon, Dec 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -5, O/U 47
Ravens
49ers
Lamar Jackson8.4Brock Purdy8.8
Gus Edwards5.8Christian McCaffrey9.7
Justice Hill4.6Deebo Samuel9.8
Zay Flowers6.8Brandon Aiyuk8.6
Odell Beckham Jr.4.8George Kittle7.4
Isaiah Likely7.049ers DST 7.8
Ravens DST 6.5