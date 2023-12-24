The injury news at quarterback for Week 16 is a bit of a mixed bag. C.J. Stroud (concussion) wasn't able to get cleared and will miss his second game in a row, though there is some hope he'll be able to return next week. Case Keenum will start for the Texans again, and it's a downgrade for the offense, but not a bottoming-out. The situation is similar in Tennessee, where Will Levis (ankle) is out, but will be replaced by the capable Ryan Tannehill -- who might not even be a downgrade for the offense at this point. Zach Wilson (concussion) is also out for Sunday, with Trevor Siemian replacing him. I wouldn't be shocked if Siemian was at least decent this week against a Commanders defense that seems to leave a guy wide open 30 yards down the field at least once every week.

The good news at QB comes in Seattle and Jacksonville, where Geno Smith (groin) and Trevor Lawrence (concussion/ankle) have both been cleared. Smith has a solid matchup against the Titans and should be an upgrade on Drew Lock, while Lawrence received clearance Saturday and traveled with the team. Barring an unexpected setback, he should be in there against a very good matchup with the Buccaneers -- both Smith and Lawrence are on the cusp of QB1 status, and their presence is good news for their entire offenses.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 16:

Week 16 QB Rankings