Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt.

Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.

Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder, and while it isn't considered a long-term issue, it's going to keep him out of Week 16 against the Cowboys. And, with the Eagles needing just one win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there may not be much reason to push him until he's 100% -- which could mean Gardner Minshew starts the final three games of the season for the Eagles.

Which might not be the worst thing in the world. Minshew isn't on Hurts' level as a Fantasy performer, so this is obviously a massive blow to those of you who have been riding Hurts' MVP-caliber performance all season. However, given the weapons around him, Minshew has a pretty good chance of being a viable starting option for the next few weeks if he's needed, and he should be good enough to keep those weapons relevant for Fantasy.

I wrote about Hurts' injury and what to expect here, and I know Heath Cummings agrees that Minshew is a viable starter this week, at least. I'm sure we'll have plenty of debates about how high to rank Minshew, A.J. Brown, and the rest all week, so make you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET every day this week.

Plus, if you have other questions you need to be answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:

➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets

📈Week 16 Rankings First Look📉

📈Week 16 Rankings📉

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my rankings for Week 16 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Patrick Mahomes vs. SEA Josh Allen @CHI Justin Fields vs. BUF Justin Herbert @IND Joe Burrow @NE Tua Tagovailoa vs. GB Kirk Cousins vs. NYG Geno Smith @KC Dak Prescott vs. PHI Trevor Lawrence @NYJ Tom Brady @ARI Gardner Minshew @DAL Derek Carr @PIT Daniel Jones @MIN Deshaun Watson vs. NO Aaron Rodgers @MIA Jared Goff @CAR Brock Purdy vs. WAS Taylor Heinicke @SF Russell Wilson @LAR Mitchell Trubisky vs. LV Baker Mayfield vs. DEN Mac Jones vs. CIN Trace McSorley vs. TB Zach Wilson vs. JAX Nick Foles vs. LAC Davis Mills @TEN Tyler Huntley vs. ATL Malik Willis vs. HOU Sam Darnold vs. DET Andy Dalton @CLE Desmond RIdder @BAL

Austin Ekeler @IND Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN Josh Jacobs @PIT Derrick Henry vs. HOU Dalvin Cook vs. NYG Saquon Barkley @MIN Aaron Jones @MIA Tony Pollard vs. PHI Joe Mixon @NE Nick Chubb vs. NO David Montgomery vs. BUF Alvin Kamara @CLE Najee Harris vs. LV James Conner vs. TB Travis Etienne @NYJ Kenneth Walker @KC Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA Miles Sanders @DAL Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI Raheem Mostert vs. GB Leonard Fournette @ARI J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL Latavius Murray @LAR D'Andre Swift @CAR Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA Zonovan Knight vs. JAX Rachaad White @ARI Zack Moss vs. LAC Devin Singletary @CHI AJ Dillon @MIA Cam Akers vs. DEN D'Onta Foreman vs. DET Antonio Gibson @SF Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL Deon Jackson vs. LAC Tyler Allgeier @BAL Jamaal Williams @CAR Chuba Hubbard vs. DET Brian Robinson Jr. @SF Gus Edwards vs. ATL Michael Carter vs. JAX Royce Freeman @TEN James Cook @CHI Kareem Hunt vs. NO Kyren Williams vs. DEN Samaje Perine @NE Dare Ogunbowale vs. WAS Joshua Kelley @IND Jordan Mason vs. WAS Khalil Herbert vs. BUF Rex Burkhead @TEN Alexander Mattison vs. NYG Justin Jackson @CAR Hassan Haskins vs. HOU Jamycal Hasty @NYJ Nyheim Hines @CHI Kenneth Gainwell @DAL Salvon Ahmed vs. GB Jaylen Warren vs. LV

Justin Jefferson vs. NYG Tyreek Hill vs. GB Ja'Marr Chase @NE Davante Adams @PIT Stefon Diggs @CHI Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR Chris Godwin @ARI A.J. Brown @DAL Keenan Allen @IND Tee Higgins @NE CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI DK Metcalf @KC Jaylen Waddle vs. GB DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB DeVonta Smith @DAL Terry McLaurin @SF Mike Williams @IND Diontae Johnson vs. LV Mike Evans @ARI JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA Michael Pittman vs. LAC Christian Kirk @NYJ Christian Watson @MIA Jerry Jeudy @LAR Zay Jones @NYJ Garrett Wilson vs. JAX Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS Drake London @BAL Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN Courtland Sutton @LAR Chris Olave @CLE Adam Thielen vs. NYG Curtis Samuel @SF Brandin Cooks @TEN Amari Cooper vs. NO D.J. Moore vs. DET Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO D.J. Chark @CAR Chris Moore @TEN Marquise Goodwin @KC Marquise Brown vs. TB Darius Slayton @MIN Gabe Davis @CHI Romeo Doubs @MIA Josh Palmer @IND Mack Hollins @PIT Allen Lazard @MIA Michael Gallup vs. PHI Tyler Boyd @NE George Pickens vs. LV DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL Parris Campbell vs. LAC KJ Osborn vs. NYG Isaiah Hodgins @MIN Hunter Renfrow @PIT Marvin Jones @NYJ Richie James @MIN Robert Woods vs. HOU Jahan Dotson @SF Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA

Travis Kelce vs. SEA TJ Hockenson vs. NYG Dallas Goedert @DAL Mark Andrews vs. ATL George Kittle vs. WAS Darren Waller @PIT Dalton Schultz vs. PHI Evan Engram @NYJ David Njoku vs. NO Cole Kmet vs. BUF Gerald Everett @IND Pat Freiermuth vs. LV Greg Dulcich @LAR Dawson Knox @CHI Tyler Higbee vs. DEN Taysom Hill @CLE Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU Noah Fant @KC Robert Tonyan @MIA Daniel Bellinger @MIN Tyler Conklin vs. JAX Hunter Henry vs. CIN Juwan Johnson @CLE Cameron Brate @ARI

Top-125 Flex Rankings

Austin Ekeler @IND Justin Jefferson vs. NYG Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN Tyreek Hill vs. GB Ja'Marr Chase @NE Josh Jacobs @PIT Davante Adams @PIT Stefon Diggs @CHI Derrick Henry vs. HOU Travis Kelce vs. SEA Dalvin Cook vs. NYG Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR Saquon Barkley @MIN Aaron Jones @MIA Chris Godwin @ARI A.J. Brown @DAL Keenan Allen @IND Tony Pollard vs. PHI Joe Mixon @NE Tee Higgins @NE Nick Chubb vs. NO CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI David Montgomery vs. BUF DK Metcalf @KC Alvin Kamara @CLE Najee Harris vs. LV James Conner vs. TB Jaylen Waddle vs. GB Raheem Mostert vs. GB DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB Travis Etienne @NYJ Kenneth Walker @KC DeVonta Smith @DAL Terry McLaurin @SF Mike Williams @IND Miles Sanders @DAL Diontae Johnson vs. LV Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI Leonard Fournette @ARI Mike Evans @ARI JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA Michael Pittman vs. LAC Latavius Murray @LAR Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA Christian Kirk @NYJ D'Andre Swift @CAR J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL Christian Watson @MIA TJ Hockenson vs. NYG Jerry Jeudy @LAR Mark Andrews vs. ATL Zay Jones @NYJ Garrett Wilson vs. JAX Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS Drake London @BAL Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN Courtland Sutton @LAR Zonovan Knight vs. JAX Chris Olave @CLE Rachaad White @ARI Zack Moss vs. LAC Adam Thielen vs. NYG Devin Singletary @CHI Curtis Samuel @SF Brandin Cooks @TEN Amari Cooper vs. NO D.J. Moore vs. DET AJ Dillon @MIA George Kittle vs. WAS Cam Akers vs. DEN Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO D.J. Chark @CAR Chris Moore @TEN Marquise Goodwin @KC Marquise Brown vs. TB Darren Waller @PIT D'Onta Foreman vs. DET Antonio Gibson @SF Darius Slayton @MIN Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL Deon Jackson vs. LAC Gabe Davis @CHI Dalton Schultz vs. PHI Romeo Doubs @MIA Evan Engram @NYJ Josh Palmer @IND Mack Hollins @PIT Tyler Allgeier @BAL David Njoku vs. NO Allen Lazard @MIA Cole Kmet vs. BUF Michael Gallup vs. PHI Tyler Boyd @NE Jamaal Williams @CAR Gerald Everett @IND Pat Freiermuth vs. LV Chuba Hubbard vs. DET Greg Dulcich @LAR George Pickens vs. LV Dawson Knox @CHI DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL Tyler Higbee vs. DEN Brian Robinson Jr. @SF Parris Campbell vs. LAC Taysom Hill @CLE Gus Edwards vs. ATL KJ Osborn vs. NYG Isaiah Hodgins @MIN Michael Carter vs. JAX Royce Freeman @TEN Hunter Renfrow @PIT Marvin Jones @NYJ Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU James Cook @CHI Richie James @MIN Robert Woods vs. HOU Jahan Dotson @SF Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA Josh Reynolds @CAR Noah Fant @KC Elijah Moore vs. JAX Kareem Hunt vs. NO Robert Tonyan @MIA

➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

If you have Jalen Hurts, you need a QB. Heck, given how shallow the position has been all season, you might need one anyways. . Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 16:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets