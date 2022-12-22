Week 15 didn't have a ton of big injuries, but the ones we got are going to hurt. 

Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, as we learned Monday, which likely means his season is over -- a frustrating ending for the guy who was supposed to be the safe No. 1 pick. But that isn't the most important injury we learned about Monday -- that honor would go to Jalen Hurts, who suffered a shoulder injury during the third quarter of Sunday's game and could be out for the rest of the regular season.

Hurts is dealing with a sprained shoulder, and while it isn't considered a long-term issue, it's going to keep him out of Week 16 against the Cowboys. And, with the Eagles needing just one win to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, there may not be much reason to push him until he's 100% -- which could mean Gardner Minshew starts the final three games of the season for the Eagles.

Which might not be the worst thing in the world. Minshew isn't on Hurts' level as a Fantasy performer, so this is obviously a massive blow to those of you who have been riding Hurts' MVP-caliber performance all season. However, given the weapons around him, Minshew has a pretty good chance of being a viable starting option for the next few weeks if he's needed, and he should be good enough to keep those weapons relevant for Fantasy. 

I wrote about Hurts' injury and what to expect here, and I know Heath Cummings agrees that Minshew is a viable starter this week, at least. I'm sure we'll have plenty of debates about how high to rank Minshew, A.J. Brown, and the rest all week, so make you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET every day this week. 

Plus, if you have other questions you need to be answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you: 

Here are my rankings for Week 16 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. SEA
  2. Josh Allen @CHI
  3. Justin Fields vs. BUF
  4. Justin Herbert @IND
  5. Joe Burrow @NE
  6. Tua Tagovailoa vs. GB
  7. Kirk Cousins vs. NYG
  8. Geno Smith @KC
  9. Dak Prescott vs. PHI
  10. Trevor Lawrence @NYJ
  11. Tom Brady @ARI
  12. Gardner Minshew @DAL
  13. Derek Carr @PIT
  14. Daniel Jones @MIN
  15. Deshaun Watson vs. NO
  16. Aaron Rodgers @MIA
  17. Jared Goff @CAR
  18. Brock Purdy vs. WAS
  19. Taylor Heinicke @SF
  20. Russell Wilson @LAR
  21. Mitchell Trubisky vs. LV
  22. Baker Mayfield vs. DEN
  23. Mac Jones vs. CIN
  24. Trace McSorley vs. TB
  25. Zach Wilson vs. JAX
  26. Nick Foles vs. LAC
  27. Davis Mills @TEN
  28. Tyler Huntley vs. ATL
  29. Malik Willis vs. HOU
  30. Sam Darnold vs. DET
  31. Andy Dalton @CLE
  32. Desmond RIdder @BAL

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler @IND
  2. Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
  3. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
  4. Josh Jacobs @PIT
  5. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  6. Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
  7. Saquon Barkley @MIN
  8. Aaron Jones @MIA
  9. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  10. Joe Mixon @NE
  11. Nick Chubb vs. NO
  12. David Montgomery vs. BUF
  13. Alvin Kamara @CLE
  14. Najee Harris vs. LV
  15. James Conner vs. TB
  16. Travis Etienne @NYJ
  17. Kenneth Walker @KC
  18. Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
  19. Miles Sanders @DAL
  20. Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
  21. Raheem Mostert vs. GB
  22. Leonard Fournette @ARI
  23. J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
  24. Latavius Murray @LAR
  25. D'Andre Swift @CAR
  26. Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
  27. Zonovan Knight vs. JAX
  28. Rachaad White @ARI
  29. Zack Moss vs. LAC
  30. Devin Singletary @CHI
  31. AJ Dillon @MIA
  32. Cam Akers vs. DEN
  33. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  34. Antonio Gibson @SF
  35. Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
  36. Deon Jackson vs. LAC
  37. Tyler Allgeier @BAL
  38. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  39. Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
  40. Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
  41. Gus Edwards vs. ATL
  42. Michael Carter vs. JAX
  43. Royce Freeman @TEN
  44. James Cook @CHI
  45. Kareem Hunt vs. NO
  46. Kyren Williams vs. DEN
  47. Samaje Perine @NE
  48. Dare Ogunbowale vs. WAS
  49. Joshua Kelley @IND
  50. Jordan Mason vs. WAS
  51. Khalil Herbert vs. BUF
  52. Rex Burkhead @TEN
  53. Alexander Mattison vs. NYG
  54. Justin Jackson @CAR
  55. Hassan Haskins vs. HOU
  56. Jamycal Hasty @NYJ
  57. Nyheim Hines @CHI
  58. Kenneth Gainwell @DAL
  59. Salvon Ahmed vs. GB
  60. Jaylen Warren vs. LV

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. GB
  3. Ja'Marr Chase @NE
  4. Davante Adams @PIT
  5. Stefon Diggs @CHI
  6. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
  7. Chris Godwin @ARI
  8. A.J. Brown @DAL
  9. Keenan Allen @IND
  10. Tee Higgins @NE
  11. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  12. DK Metcalf @KC
  13. Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
  14. DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
  15. DeVonta Smith @DAL
  16. Terry McLaurin @SF
  17. Mike Williams @IND
  18. Diontae Johnson vs. LV
  19. Mike Evans @ARI
  20. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
  21. Michael Pittman vs. LAC
  22. Christian Kirk @NYJ
  23. Christian Watson @MIA
  24. Jerry Jeudy @LAR
  25. Zay Jones @NYJ
  26. Garrett Wilson vs. JAX
  27. Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
  28. Drake London @BAL
  29. Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
  30. Courtland Sutton @LAR
  31. Chris Olave @CLE
  32. Adam Thielen vs. NYG
  33. Curtis Samuel @SF
  34. Brandin Cooks @TEN
  35. Amari Cooper vs. NO
  36. D.J. Moore vs. DET
  37. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
  38. D.J. Chark @CAR
  39. Chris Moore @TEN
  40. Marquise Goodwin @KC
  41. Marquise Brown vs. TB
  42. Darius Slayton @MIN
  43. Gabe Davis @CHI
  44. Romeo Doubs @MIA
  45. Josh Palmer @IND
  46. Mack Hollins @PIT
  47. Allen Lazard @MIA
  48. Michael Gallup vs. PHI
  49. Tyler Boyd @NE
  50. George Pickens vs. LV
  51. DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
  52. Parris Campbell vs. LAC
  53. KJ Osborn vs. NYG
  54. Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
  55. Hunter Renfrow @PIT
  56. Marvin Jones @NYJ
  57. Richie James @MIN
  58. Robert Woods vs. HOU
  59. Jahan Dotson @SF
  60. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce vs. SEA
  2. TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
  3. Dallas Goedert @DAL
  4. Mark Andrews vs. ATL
  5. George Kittle vs. WAS
  6. Darren Waller @PIT
  7. Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
  8. Evan Engram @NYJ
  9. David Njoku vs. NO
  10. Cole Kmet vs. BUF
  11. Gerald Everett @IND
  12. Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
  13. Greg Dulcich @LAR
  14. Dawson Knox @CHI
  15. Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
  16. Taysom Hill @CLE
  17. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
  18. Noah Fant @KC
  19. Robert Tonyan @MIA
  20. Daniel Bellinger @MIN
  21. Tyler Conklin vs. JAX
  22. Hunter Henry vs. CIN
  23. Juwan Johnson @CLE
  24. Cameron Brate @ARI

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Austin Ekeler @IND
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. NYG
  3. Christian McCaffrey vs. WAS
  4. Rhamondre Stevenson vs. CIN
  5. Tyreek Hill vs. GB
  6. Ja'Marr Chase @NE
  7. Josh Jacobs @PIT
  8. Davante Adams @PIT
  9. Stefon Diggs @CHI
  10. Derrick Henry vs. HOU
  11. Travis Kelce vs. SEA
  12. Dalvin Cook vs. NYG
  13. Amon-Ra St. Brown @CAR
  14. Saquon Barkley @MIN
  15. Aaron Jones @MIA
  16. Chris Godwin @ARI
  17. A.J. Brown @DAL
  18. Keenan Allen @IND
  19. Tony Pollard vs. PHI
  20. Joe Mixon @NE
  21. Tee Higgins @NE
  22. Nick Chubb vs. NO
  23. CeeDee Lamb vs. PHI
  24. David Montgomery vs. BUF
  25. DK Metcalf @KC
  26. Alvin Kamara @CLE
  27. Najee Harris vs. LV
  28. James Conner vs. TB
  29. Jaylen Waddle vs. GB
  30. Raheem Mostert vs. GB
  31. DeAndre Hopkins vs. TB
  32. Travis Etienne @NYJ
  33. Kenneth Walker @KC
  34. DeVonta Smith @DAL
  35. Terry McLaurin @SF
  36. Mike Williams @IND
  37. Miles Sanders @DAL
  38. Diontae Johnson vs. LV
  39. Ezekiel Elliott vs. PHI
  40. Leonard Fournette @ARI
  41. Mike Evans @ARI
  42. JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. SEA
  43. Michael Pittman vs. LAC
  44. Latavius Murray @LAR
  45. Jerick McKinnon vs. SEA
  46. Christian Kirk @NYJ
  47. D'Andre Swift @CAR
  48. J.K. Dobbins vs. ATL
  49. Christian Watson @MIA
  50. TJ Hockenson vs. NYG
  51. Jerry Jeudy @LAR
  52. Mark Andrews vs. ATL
  53. Zay Jones @NYJ
  54. Garrett Wilson vs. JAX
  55. Isiah Pacheco vs. SEA
  56. Brandon Aiyuk vs. WAS
  57. Drake London @BAL
  58. Jakobi Meyers vs. CIN
  59. Courtland Sutton @LAR
  60. Zonovan Knight vs. JAX
  61. Chris Olave @CLE
  62. Rachaad White @ARI
  63. Zack Moss vs. LAC
  64. Adam Thielen vs. NYG
  65. Devin Singletary @CHI
  66. Curtis Samuel @SF
  67. Brandin Cooks @TEN
  68. Amari Cooper vs. NO
  69. D.J. Moore vs. DET
  70. AJ Dillon @MIA
  71. George Kittle vs. WAS
  72. Cam Akers vs. DEN
  73. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. NO
  74. D.J. Chark @CAR
  75. Chris Moore @TEN
  76. Marquise Goodwin @KC
  77. Marquise Brown vs. TB
  78. Darren Waller @PIT
  79. D'Onta Foreman vs. DET
  80. Antonio Gibson @SF
  81. Darius Slayton @MIN
  82. Cordarrelle Patterson @BAL
  83. Deon Jackson vs. LAC
  84. Gabe Davis @CHI
  85. Dalton Schultz vs. PHI
  86. Romeo Doubs @MIA
  87. Evan Engram @NYJ
  88. Josh Palmer @IND
  89. Mack Hollins @PIT
  90. Tyler Allgeier @BAL
  91. David Njoku vs. NO
  92. Allen Lazard @MIA
  93. Cole Kmet vs. BUF
  94. Michael Gallup vs. PHI
  95. Tyler Boyd @NE
  96. Jamaal Williams @CAR
  97. Gerald Everett @IND
  98. Pat Freiermuth vs. LV
  99. Chuba Hubbard vs. DET
  100. Greg Dulcich @LAR
  101. George Pickens vs. LV
  102. Dawson Knox @CHI
  103. DeMarcus Robinson vs. ATL
  104. Tyler Higbee vs. DEN
  105. Brian Robinson Jr. @SF
  106. Parris Campbell vs. LAC
  107. Taysom Hill @CLE
  108. Gus Edwards vs. ATL
  109. KJ Osborn vs. NYG
  110. Isaiah Hodgins @MIN
  111. Michael Carter vs. JAX
  112. Royce Freeman @TEN
  113. Hunter Renfrow @PIT
  114. Marvin Jones @NYJ
  115. Chigoziem Okonkwo vs. HOU
  116. James Cook @CHI
  117. Richie James @MIN
  118. Robert Woods vs. HOU
  119. Jahan Dotson @SF
  120. Marquez Valdes-Scantling vs. SEA
  121. Josh Reynolds @CAR
  122. Noah Fant @KC
  123. Elijah Moore vs. JAX
  124. Kareem Hunt vs. NO
  125. Robert Tonyan @MIA

➕Top Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets

If you have Jalen Hurts, you need a QB. Heck, given how shallow the position has been all season, you might need one anyways. . Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 16:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Gardner Minshew, QB, Eagles (3%) -- Minshew scored at least 20 points in six-point-per-pass-TD leagues in six of nine games in 2020, and he wasn't throwing to A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert back then. He's not a perfect quarterback, and he may not be as willing to take aggressive downfield shots as you might like with these kinds of weapons -- that was a frequent criticism of his Jacksonville days -- but he's a solid, steady QB who should be able to produce enough to make him worth starting. 
  2. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (33%) -- I think there's a pretty sizeable gap between Minshew and Purdy, who is my QB22 for Week 16, but if you can't get Minshew, Purdy should be solid. He's been so conservative that he may not ever be much more than that, especially in a low-volume pass offense, but it's hard to ignore multiple touchdowns in three straight games. He looks like a high-floor QB2, a guy who may not light it up, but probably won't leave you with a five-point hole in your lineup. 
  3. Zack Moss, RB, Colts (3%) -- Moss was, rather surprisingly, the lead back for the Colts in Taylor's absence last week, even in the passing game. I think Deon Jackson (21%) is a decent start for Week 16 against the Chargers as well, but if you need an RB for this week, Moss looks like the better choice. 
  4. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Falcons (55%) -- I would probably start Jackson ahead of Allgeier this week, too, but Allgeier was pretty impressive in Week 15, leading the Falcons in rushing and attempts. The problem? He's got a very tough matchup on the way against the Ravens, and, since he doesn't catch passes (just 11 in 13 games), he's pretty touchdown dependent. But Week 17 against the Cardinals could be a very good one for Allgeier. 
  5. Jahan Dotson, WR, Commanders (33%) -- The highs haven't been as high, but Dotson is having a very similar rookie season to Christian Watson, complete with some pretty impressive big-play skills. He's back to playing about 80% of the snaps and has 15 targets over the past two weeks, and would be a more intriguing option for Week 16 if the Commanders didn't have such an awful matchup against the 49ers on the way. 