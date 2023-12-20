It's the second week of Fantasy playoffs in most leagues and if you're looking for quarterbacks to stream, there are plenty of viable options.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 16, right here. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 16 projections over at SportsLine.
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Fields' stat line at Cleveland in Week 15 was bad with 19-of-40 completions for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he only rushed for 30 yards. But he could have had a better day than just 11.6 Fantasy points. Both of his interceptions came on Hail Mary plays at the end of each half, and Darnell Mooney nearly caught the game-winning touchdown on the final throw. And Fields threw a beautiful pass down the field to a wide-open Robert Tonyan in the first quarter that would have been a 73-yard touchdown, but Tonyan had one of the worst drops of the season. This week, Fields should get back on track against the Cardinals, who allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 22 per game. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 31.4 Fantasy points.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I didn't like Tagovailoa in Week 15 with his matchup against the Jets, and he scored just 14.9 Fantasy points. He's now been under 15 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Tyreek Hill (ankle) didn't play against the Jets, but he's expected to return in Week 16 against the Cowboys, which is fantastic in a potential shootout. This isn't an easy matchup since Dallas just held Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen to a combined 26.8 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. But I'll take my chances with Tagovailoa at home, where he's scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of seven starts this season.
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mayfield is on fire coming into Week 16 against Jacksonville, and he scored a combined 61.1 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Green Bay. He was in consideration for Start of the Week with his matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season at 22.4 per game. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Mayfield should keep that trend going. He's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for me in Week 16.
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Stafford did well as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against Washington with 22.5 Fantasy points, and he's now hit that mark or better in four games in a row, with an average of 28.1 Fantasy points over that span. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 against the Saints, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season, but they've faced a lot of bad quarterbacks (Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young twice, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder and Tommy DeVito). Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff all scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against the Saints, and Stafford should be in that range as well. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jake Browning ended the Vikings eight-game streak of holding quarterbacks under 20 Fantasy points when he scored 22.9 points in Week 15. I expect Goff to have over 20 Fantasy points against Minnesota as well in Week 16, even though he's on the road. Goff has actually scored at least 20.3 Fantasy points in two of his past three road games, with both quality outings coming indoors (at the Chargers in Week 10 and at New Orleans in Week 13), and he has a great history against the Vikings with at least 25 Fantasy points in three of his past five meetings. This is a different defense that he's facing under coordinator Brian Flores, but I like Goff in this matchup since his offensive line is healthy after center Frank Ragnow was back in Week 15 against Denver when Goff scored 41.1 Fantasy points. That ended Denver's streak of not allowing a quarterback to score more than 20 Fantasy points in nine games in a row.
Joe Flacco QB
CLE Cleveland • #15
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
Flacco should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues for Week 16 at Houston. He comes into this game with at least 20.2 Fantasy points in all three starts for the Browns, with at least two touchdowns in each outing and at least 311 passing yards in his past two contests. This week, he gets to face a Texans defense that has allowed five of their past seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points. It wouldn't surprise me if Flacco is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.
Geno Smith QB
SEA Seattle • #7
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Smith will return as the Seahawks starter in Week 16 at Tennessee after missing the past two games with a groin injury. The last time we saw Smith he scored 35.9 Fantasy points at Dallas in Week 13 in his best game of the season. I hope he stays hot in this matchup with the Titans, who have allowed five quarterbacks this year to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and my only concern for Smith is Kenneth Walker III taking over this game on the ground. I still expect Smith to have his sixth game with multiple touchdowns, and he's worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in deeper leagues for Week 16.
Nick Mullens QB
MIN Minnesota • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mullens is a great streaming quarterback to use in Week 16 against Detroit. He just scored 21.1 Fantasy points in his first start for the Vikings in Week 15 at Cincinnati, and he took advantage of playing with great weapons in Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Lions, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and four of the past six quarterbacks against Detroit have scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points. It wouldn't surprise me if Mullens is a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Murray has scored fewer than 16 Fantasy points in each of his past two starts at Pittsburgh and San Francisco, and he should have another down outing in Week 16 at Chicago. While the Bears allowed Joe Flacco to score 21.1 Fantasy points in Week 15, he still threw three interceptions, and Chicago has 12 interceptions compared to six passing touchdowns allowed in the past four games. It's too tough to trust Murray in Week 16 against this defense on the road.
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Wilson comes into Week 16 with five games in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points, and it's tough to trust him in the Fantasy playoffs. He's also facing a Patriots defense that has held five of their past six opposing quarterbacks to fewer than 20 Fantasy points, including Justin Herbert in Week 13 and Patrick Mahomes in Week 15. I would only start Wilson in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 16.
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Howell is expected to remain the Commanders starter in Week 16 at the Jets after he was benched in Week 15 at the Rams. I thought he would play well given the matchup, but he struggled at Los Angeles with 11-of-26 passing for 102 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 22 rushing yards, and he was benched for Jacoby Brissett. Hopefully, Howell can play well enough to stay in the game in Week 16, but this is a brutal matchup against the Jets, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 14.7 per game. Howell also has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in four games in a row coming into this contest.
Jordan Love QB
GB Green Bay • #10
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Love scored 21.5 Fantasy points in Week 15 against Tampa Bay, and he has now scored at least 20.7 Fantasy points in five of his past six games. But this week I'm expecting Love to struggle at Carolina, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Panthers are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks at 14.6 per game, and only Jared Goff in Week 5, Tua Tagovailoa in Week 6 and Dak Prescott in Week 11 have scored more than 20 points against Carolina this year. Love might not have Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) for this game, which will definitely hinder Love's production. This could also be a breakout game for Aaron Jones based on how teams run on Carolina. I'm nervous about Love's ceiling in this matchup.