Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI CHI -4 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 24.3 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1976 RUYDS 488 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 19.9 Fields' stat line at Cleveland in Week 15 was bad with 19-of-40 completions for 166 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he only rushed for 30 yards. But he could have had a better day than just 11.6 Fantasy points. Both of his interceptions came on Hail Mary plays at the end of each half, and Darnell Mooney nearly caught the game-winning touchdown on the final throw. And Fields threw a beautiful pass down the field to a wide-open Robert Tonyan in the first quarter that would have been a 73-yard touchdown, but Tonyan had one of the worst drops of the season. This week, Fields should get back on track against the Cardinals, who allow the fifth-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks at 22 per game. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Arizona have scored at least 31.4 Fantasy points.

Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIA -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 3921 RUYDS 55 TD 25 INT 10 FPTS/G 20.2 I didn't like Tagovailoa in Week 15 with his matchup against the Jets, and he scored just 14.9 Fantasy points. He's now been under 15 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. Tyreek Hill (ankle) didn't play against the Jets, but he's expected to return in Week 16 against the Cowboys, which is fantastic in a potential shootout. This isn't an easy matchup since Dallas just held Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen to a combined 26.8 Fantasy points in the past two weeks. But I'll take my chances with Tagovailoa at home, where he's scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in five of seven starts this season.

Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC JAC -PK O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.1 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 3315 RUYDS 152 TD 25 INT 8 FPTS/G 20 Mayfield is on fire coming into Week 16 against Jacksonville, and he scored a combined 61.1 Fantasy points in his past two outings against Atlanta and Green Bay. He was in consideration for Start of the Week with his matchup against the Jaguars, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this season at 22.4 per game. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Mayfield should keep that trend going. He's a top-10 Fantasy quarterback for me in Week 16.

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO LAR -4 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 16.8 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 3320 RUYDS 70 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 19.3 Stafford did well as the Start of the Week in Week 15 against Washington with 22.5 Fantasy points, and he's now hit that mark or better in four games in a row, with an average of 28.1 Fantasy points over that span. He has a tough matchup in Week 16 against the Saints, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks for the season, but they've faced a lot of bad quarterbacks (Ryan Tannehill, Bryce Young twice, Mac Jones, Desmond Ridder and Tommy DeVito). Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Trevor Lawrence and Jared Goff all scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against the Saints, and Stafford should be in that range as well. He remains a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 16.