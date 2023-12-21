tua-tagovailoa-dolphins-usatsi.jpg
Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Fields, Kyler Murray, and Trevor Lawrence were all drafted to be must-start Fantasy options when healthy this season. As we enter Week 16, all four sit outside of the top 12 QBs in terms of Fantasy points per game. That in itself doesn't necessarily mean you should sit them, but you at least have to consider the case. 

Fields is my highest ranked and the guy whose low ranking is easiest to explain. He only played 53% of the snaps and scored just five Fantasy points in Week 6 against the Vikings. Last week he lost four points on Hail Mary INTs, and a lot more than that if you think Darnell Mooney should have caught one of them for a touchdown. He's facing a Cardinals defense that has allowed the fifth-most FPPG to QBs so I'm comfortably starting Fields this week.

Tagovailoa also cracks my top 12, as long as Tyreek Hill is available. Tagovailoa has thrown for at least 300 yards or three-plus TDs in every healthy home game he's played with a healthy Hill. While it's easy to say that you should sit the Dolphins QB if Hill is out again, it will get complicated if Hill doesn't practice and is a true game-time decision. 

Murray is the one QB out of this group I'm sitting in one-QB leagues. It has been a struggle for Murray in his return from injury. His 5.8 AY/A and 78.4 passer rating are both career lows. He's also facing a Bears defense that has only allowed one QB to top 20 Fantasy points since Week 9. Did I mention that the game is in Chicago where the forecast calls for cold and rainy conditions?

Lawrence doesn't show up in our projections because he's in the concussion protocol. If he does play, he'll do it without two of his top three receivers, but also against one of the best matchups in Fantasy. He had scored 23 or more Fantasy points in four straight games last week, so he will likely project as a starter in this matchup if he's cleared. But for now, you have to plan to be without him and I have a low-rostered waiver wire replacement for you below.

My full set of projections for quarterback and every other position can be found at SportsLine. Here's everything else you need to know about quarterback in Week 16:

  • 18 -- The Ravens have only allowed three quarterbacks all season to score more than 18 Fantasy points. This will be the biggest test Brock Purdy has faced yet.
  • 15.0 -- Tua Tagovailoa has scored 15 or fewer Fantasy points in three of his last four games.
  • 26 -- The Jaguars have allowed 26 or more Fantasy points to four of the past six quarterbacks they have faced. Baker Mayfield is a good start.
  • 66% -- Nick Mullens has completed 66% of his passes in his career and 76% this season. That type of accuracy with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson will play even in a one-QB league.
  • 256 -- Kyler Murray has yet to top 256 yards passing in a game this season and he still doesn't have a game with multiple passing touchdowns. 
player headshot
Brock Purdy QB
SF San Francisco • #13
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL SF -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
14th
PROJ PTS
18.9
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3795
RUYDS
138
TD
31
INT
7
FPTS/G
23.8
player headshot
Baker Mayfield QB
TB Tampa Bay • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC TB -1 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
18.1
QB RNK
8th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3315
RUYDS
152
TD
25
INT
8
FPTS/G
20
player headshot
Matthew Stafford QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #9
Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO LAR -4 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
16.8
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3320
RUYDS
70
TD
21
INT
9
FPTS/G
19.3
player headshot
Nick Mullens QB
MIN Minnesota • #12
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET DET -3 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
9th
PROJ PTS
20.4
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
386
RUYDS
10
TD
2
INT
2
FPTS/G
12.2
player headshot
Sam Howell QB
WAS Washington • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ NYJ -3 O/U 37.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
15.3
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3568
RUYDS
265
TD
24
INT
15
FPTS/G
20.2
player headshot
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -5.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
12th
PROJ PTS
18.9
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
3105
RUYDS
741
TD
22
INT
7
FPTS/G
21.8
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
player headshot
Despite the fact that they're on their fourth QB, the Vikings rank seventh in both passing yards and passing touchdowns this season. That's partially because they rank fourth in pass attempts and partially because their trio of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson is one of the most talented in the league. Mullens is competent enough to produce 20 Fantasy points with this crew and the Lions provide a good matchup to do it against.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Contrarian DFS Play
player headshot
The main slate is missing Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Brock Purdy this week. In other words, it's a great week to go cheap at QB and Mullens qualifies at just $7,000. This game has the second-highest over-under on the main slate and is being played indoors so weather will not be an issue.
QB Preview
Heath's projections

My full set of Week 16 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 16. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.   