Ezekiel Elliott RB NE New England • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -6.5 O/U 34.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 522 REC 36 REYDS 247 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Elliott only scored 9.6 PPR points in Week 15 against Kansas City, but I expect him to get back on track in Week 16 at Denver. Prior to Week 15, Elliott did well stepping in for Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) with at least 13.2 PPR points in two games against the Chargers and Steelers. He's been excellent in the passing game in his past three outings with 16 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown on 19 targets, and he should remain heavily involved as a receiver against the Broncos. It also helps that Denver is No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Broncos in the past six games.

Derrick Henry RB TEN Tennessee • #22

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 13.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 884 REC 27 REYDS 203 TD 11 FPTS/G 14.4 I started the week not liking Henry after his terrible performance against the Texans in Week 15 when he had 16 carries for 9 yards and four catches for 1 yard on four targets. But this should be a bounce-back spot for him against Seattle at home. Henry is 116 rushing yards away from the fifth 1,000-yard season in his career, and I'm sure Mike Vrabel will want to get Henry that milestone at home. He also has just two home games left this year with Jacksonville in Week 18, and Henry might be done in Tennessee after this season since he'll be a free agent. The Seahawks are also playing on the road after a Monday night game, so we could see a tired defense, and a running back has scored at least 12.9 PPR points against Seattle in seven of the past eight games, with nine running backs hitting that mark over that span. I still like Henry as a No. 2 running back in all leagues with this matchup.

Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR GB -5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 298 REC 23 REYDS 185 TD 3 FPTS/G 11 Jones returned from his three-game absence with a knee injury in Week 15 against Tampa Bay and got plenty of work with A.J. Dillon (thumb) sidelined. Jones had 13 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 16 yards on four targets against the Buccaneers, and we'll see if Dillon can return in Week 16 against the Panthers. But Jones should still have a big role even if Dillon is healthy, and Jones might be needed in the passing game with Christian Watson (hamstring) and Jayden Reed (toe) banged up. And it's a beautiful matchup against Carolina, which is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Jones should be trustworthy again as a No. 2 running back in Week 16.

Chuba Hubbard RB CAR Carolina • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5 O/U 36 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 12.5 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 731 REC 32 REYDS 190 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Hubbard once again had a solid outing in Week 15 against Atlanta with 22 carries for 87 yards and two catches for 16 yards on two targets. He's now scored at least 11.6 PPR points in four games in a row, and he's averaging 16.6 PPR points over that span. This week, Hubbard is taking on a Packers defense that has been awful against running backs since Week 10. Over that six-game span, seven running backs have scored at least 11.3 PPR points, with three in a row scoring at least 21.3 PPR points. Green Bay has allowed seven total touchdowns and five running backs to gain at least 95 total yards during that stretch. Hubbard should be considered a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 16.