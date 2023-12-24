Two of the biggest names on the injury report for Week 16 at wide receiver, Tyreek Hill (ankle), Nico Collins (calf), are in line to return from their injuries Sunday. Hill is right back in the top five of the position in what we're hoping will be a shootout against the Cowboys, while Collins is in the WR2 range while playing with a backup QB. There's some risk here, but Collins' upside makes it worth chasing, in my eyes.
A lot of the other injuries for Week 16 at WR are probably guys I'd steer clear of otherwise. Zay Flowers (foot) is a decent WR3 in PPR if he plays, but with that game kicking off Monday night, it might be tough to risk it. Similarly, I'm probably trying to avoid Jayden Reed (toe) and Zay Jones (hamstring), both of whom are questionable, but aren't enough of a sure thing that I want to take the right. There's upside with both if they're active, but right now, we just don't know.
Beyond those guys, we've got a bunch of relevant names either ruled out or doubtful, including Michael Pittman (concussion), who suffered a setback in his recovery after being cleared. Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful, Marquise Brown (heel) is out, as are Kadarius Toney (hip), Skyy Moore (knee), and JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:
Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings
- CeeDee Lamb @MIA
- Tyreek Hill vs. DAL
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
- AJ Brown vs. NYG
- Justin Jefferson vs. DET
- Jaylen Waddle vs. DAL
- DJ Moore vs. ARI
- Deebo Samuel vs. BAL
- Davante Adams @KC
- Mike Evans vs. JAX
- Garrett Wilson vs. WAS
- Rashee Rice vs. LV
- Amari Cooper @HOU
- Devonta Smith vs. NYG
- Brandon Aiyuk vs. BAL
- Nico Collins vs. CLE
- Terry McLaurin @NYJ
- DK Metcalf @TEN
- DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
- Courtland Sutton vs. NE
- Chris Godwin vs. JAX
- Drake London vs. IND
- Calvin Ridley @TB
- Jordan Addison vs. DET
- Tyler Lockett @TEN
- Jakobi Meyers @KC
- Dontayvion Wicks @CAR
- Curtis Samuel @NYJ
- Zay Flowers @SF
- Elijah Moore @HOU
- Adam Thielen vs. GB
- Wan'Dale Robinson @PHI
- Brandin Cooks @MIA
- Romeo Doubs @CAR
- Demario Douglas @DEN
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba @TEN
- Michael Wilson @CHI
- Odell Beckham @SF
- Jerry Jeudy vs. NE
- Josh Downs @ATL
- Jahan Dotson @NYJ
- Darius Slayton @PHI
- Jonathan Mingo vs. GB
- DeVante Parker @DEN
- Alec Pierce @ATL
- Noah Brown vs. CLE
- Michael Gallup @MIA
- Darnell Mooney vs. ARI
- Rondale Moore @CHI
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. SEA