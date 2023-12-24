Two of the biggest names on the injury report for Week 16 at wide receiver, Tyreek Hill (ankle), Nico Collins (calf), are in line to return from their injuries Sunday. Hill is right back in the top five of the position in what we're hoping will be a shootout against the Cowboys, while Collins is in the WR2 range while playing with a backup QB. There's some risk here, but Collins' upside makes it worth chasing, in my eyes.

A lot of the other injuries for Week 16 at WR are probably guys I'd steer clear of otherwise. Zay Flowers (foot) is a decent WR3 in PPR if he plays, but with that game kicking off Monday night, it might be tough to risk it. Similarly, I'm probably trying to avoid Jayden Reed (toe) and Zay Jones (hamstring), both of whom are questionable, but aren't enough of a sure thing that I want to take the right. There's upside with both if they're active, but right now, we just don't know.

Beyond those guys, we've got a bunch of relevant names either ruled out or doubtful, including Michael Pittman (concussion), who suffered a setback in his recovery after being cleared. Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful, Marquise Brown (heel) is out, as are Kadarius Toney (hip), Skyy Moore (knee), and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:

Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings