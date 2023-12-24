usatsi-22125666-chris-godwin-bucs-wr-1q-2023-1400.jpg

Two of the biggest names on the injury report for Week 16 at wide receiver, Tyreek Hill (ankle), Nico Collins (calf), are in line to return from their injuries Sunday. Hill is right back in the top five of the position in what we're hoping will be a shootout against the Cowboys, while Collins is in the WR2 range while playing with a backup QB. There's some risk here, but Collins' upside makes it worth chasing, in my eyes.

A lot of the other injuries for Week 16 at WR are probably guys I'd steer clear of otherwise. Zay Flowers (foot) is a decent WR3 in PPR if he plays, but with that game kicking off Monday night, it might be tough to risk it. Similarly, I'm probably trying to avoid Jayden Reed (toe) and Zay Jones (hamstring), both of whom are questionable, but aren't enough of a sure thing that I want to take the right. There's upside with both if they're active, but right now, we just don't know.

Beyond those guys, we've got a bunch of relevant names either ruled out or doubtful, including Michael Pittman (concussion), who suffered a setback in his recovery after being cleared. Christian Watson (hamstring) is doubtful, Marquise Brown (heel) is out, as are Kadarius Toney (hip), Skyy Moore (knee), and JuJu Smith-Schuster

Here are my full rankings for Week 16 at wide receiver for PPR leagues:   

Week 16 Wide Receiver Rankings

  1. CeeDee Lamb @MIA
  2. Tyreek Hill vs. DAL
  3. Amon-Ra St. Brown @MIN
  4. AJ Brown vs. NYG
  5. Justin Jefferson vs. DET
  6. Jaylen Waddle vs. DAL
  7. DJ Moore vs. ARI
  8. Deebo Samuel vs. BAL
  9. Davante Adams @KC
  10. Mike Evans vs. JAX
  11. Garrett Wilson vs. WAS
  12. Rashee Rice vs. LV
  13. Amari Cooper @HOU
  14. Devonta Smith vs. NYG
  15. Brandon Aiyuk vs. BAL
  16. Nico Collins vs. CLE
  17. Terry McLaurin @NYJ
  18. DK Metcalf @TEN
  19. DeAndre Hopkins vs. SEA
  20. Courtland Sutton vs. NE
  21. Chris Godwin vs. JAX
  22. Drake London vs. IND
  23. Calvin Ridley @TB
  24. Jordan Addison vs. DET
  25. Tyler Lockett @TEN
  26. Jakobi Meyers @KC
  27. Dontayvion Wicks @CAR
  28. Curtis Samuel @NYJ
  29. Zay Flowers @SF
  30. Elijah Moore @HOU
  31. Adam Thielen vs. GB
  32. Wan'Dale Robinson @PHI
  33. Brandin Cooks @MIA
  34. Romeo Doubs @CAR
  35. Demario Douglas @DEN
  36. Jaxon Smith-Njigba @TEN
  37. Michael Wilson @CHI
  38. Odell Beckham @SF
  39. Jerry Jeudy vs. NE
  40. Josh Downs @ATL
  41. Jahan Dotson @NYJ
  42. Darius Slayton @PHI
  43. Jonathan Mingo vs. GB
  44. DeVante Parker @DEN
  45. Alec Pierce @ATL
  46. Noah Brown vs. CLE
  47. Michael Gallup @MIA
  48. Darnell Mooney vs. ARI
  49. Rondale Moore @CHI
  50. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine vs. SEA