From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 17 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts; running backs Kenneth Walker, Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris; receivers Tyler Lockett and Chris Olave; tight ends Hayden Hurst and Noah Fant; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Cardinals

QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Out



RB James Conner (illness) - Cleared

WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) - Questionable

WR A.J. Green (illness) - Cleared

C Billy Price (knee) - Cleared

OG Max Garcia (shoulder) - Cleared



OT Kelvin Beachum (knee) - Questionable

DE Zach Allen (hand) - Out



CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) - Out

CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Questionable

Falcons

G Chuma Edoga (knee) - Out



Notable injuries

Bears

Lions

FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) - Cleared

C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Questionable



SS DeShon Elliott (shoulder) - Out

FS Kerby Joseph (back) - Cleared

The Chicago receiving corps continues to struggle with injuries. Claypool logged multiple limited practices this week so it's possible that he plays. However, it's difficult to trust any Bears receiver even in a fantastic matchup with Detroit. If Claypool does return to action, it could make a dent in Cole Kmet's volume.

DFS impact

Given the matchup, Claypool could be an interesting value play at just $4,500 on DraftKings. But it's a risky move, only possible in tournament play. Claypool has failed to reach double-digit Fantasy points since Week 8.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) - Questionable

OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) - Questionable



DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) - Questionable

OLB Travon Walker (ankle) - Questionable

Texans

RB Dare Ogunbowale (knee) - Questionable

TE Teagan Quitoriano (knee) - Out

OG Kenyon Green (ankle) - Cleared



OT Tytus Howard (concussion) - Cleared

Fantasy managers should monitor the Jaguars throughout the weekend as all players are questionable. However, Trevor Lawrence has played through his toe injury and will likely play in Week 17.

There are no major impact injuries for the Texans, although the potential absence of Dare Ogunbowale could make Royce Freeman a very deep league option this week. Freeman is operating as the Texans' lead back. Additional carries against a struggling Jags defense make him a low-end flex option.

DFS impact

Freeman is just $4,600 on DraftKings. He's received the bulk of volume for two straight weeks but has struggled to be productive. Jacksonville is an excellent matchup so Freeman is an option in tournament play if Ogunbowale is out.

Notable injuries

Broncos

RB Latavius Murray (foot) - Cleared



WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) - Cleared



WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) - Questionable

WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) - Questionable

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR

OG Quinn Meinerz (ribs) - Cleared

NT D.J. Jones (knee) - Questionable

OLB Randy Gregory (knee) - Out



OLB Baron Browning (back) - Questionable

CB K'Waun Williams (knee) - Cleared

Chiefs

None

Notable injuries

Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Out

FB Alec Ingold (thumb) - Questionable

WR River Cracraft (calf) - Questionable



OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable



OT Eric Fisher (calf) - Doubtful

OT Brandon Shell (shoulder) - Cleared

OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) - Questionable

OLB Jaelan Phillips (toe) - Cleared

CB Xavien Howard (knee) - Questionable



SS Eric Rowe (quadriceps) - Cleared



Patriots

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Questionable

RB Damien Harris (thigh) - Cleared

WR DeVante Parker (concussion) - Out



WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) - Questionable

TE Hunter Henry (knee) - Questionable

TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) - Out

CB Jalen Mills (groin) - Questionable



CB Jack Jones (knee) - Out

CB Jonathan Jones (chest) - Questionable

CB Marcus Jones (concussion) - Out

SS Adrian Phillips (illness) - Cleared

Notable injuries

Colts

WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) - Out

TE Kylen Granson (ankle) - Out



DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) - Questionable

CB Kenny Moore (ankle) - Out



Giants

DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Cleared

OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) - Questionable

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Doubtful



FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out

Ashton Dulin and Kylen Granson are out for Week 17. Jelani Woods has flashed upside in the past with Granson out and is a deep league streaming option. His upside is limited with Nick Foles at the helm. Woods caught three of his five targets last week for 43 yards. However, given the matchup and the Giants injuries on defense, Woods is worth a desperation heave.

DFS impact

While Woods is a desperation option in season-long leagues, he's a fine punt play at tight end in DFS at just $2,800 on DraftKings. For the Giants, the receiving corps as a whole is strong for value plays. The Colts have been inconsistent against the pass and will be without Kenny Moore on Sunday.

Notable injuries

Saints

RB Alvin Kamara (quadriceps) - Cleared

RB Dwayne Washington (illness) - Out



WR Chris Olave (hamstring) - Questionable



OG Andrus Peat (illness) - Out



OT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) - Cleared

OLB Pete Werner (hamstring) - Questionable



CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Questionable

SS Marcus Maye (shoulder) - Out

Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) - Doubtful

RB Miles Sanders (knee) - Cleared

WR A.J. Brown (knee) - Cleared

OT Lane Johnson (abdomen) - Out

DT Linval Joseph (illness) - Cleared

CB Avonte Maddox (toe) - Out

Notable injuries

Panthers

TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - Questionable

OLB Shaq Green-Thompson (hamstring) - Cleared

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - Out

Buccaneers

Notable injuries

Browns

RB Demetric Felton (illness) - Cleared

WR Amari Cooper (hip) - Cleared



OT Jedrick Wills (back) - Cleared

DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) - Questionable



FS John Johnson (thigh) - Cleared

Commanders

RB Antonio Gibson (knee) - Out

OG Saddiq Charles (concussion) - Out

OG Wes Schweitzer (illness) - Cleared

DE Chase Young (knee) - Cleared

CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Questionable

SS Kamren Curl (ankle) - Questionable

SS Darrick Forrest (illness) - Cleared

Notable injuries

49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out

RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) - Cleared



RB Jordan Mason (hamstring) - Cleared

WR Deebo Samuel (knee) - Out

DE Nick Bosa (illness) - Cleared

DT Arik Armstead (foot) - Cleared

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Cleared

DT Kevin Givens (knee) - Out



Raiders

RB Zamir White (ankle) - Questionable



Notable injuries

Jets

QB Mike White (ribs) - Cleared

WR Denzel Mims (concussion) - Cleared

WR Jeff Smith (knee) - Out

OT George Fant (knee) - Cleared

OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Cleared

SS Lamarcus Joyner (hip) - Questionable

Seahawks

RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) - Questionable

RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) - Cleared

RB Travis Homer (ankle) - Questionable

WR Tyler Lockett (hand) - Questionable

WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) - Doubtful

TE Noah Fant (knee) - Cleared



TE Will Dissly (knee) - IR

OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - Questionable

OLB Bruce Irvin (knee) - Cleared

SS Ryan Neal (knee) - Questionable

Notable injuries

Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Out



OG Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) - Cleared

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) - Cleared



Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) - Cleared

RB Aaron Jones (ankle) - Cleared

WR Christian Watson (hip) - Questionable

OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared



OT David Bakhtiari (appendix) - Cleared

DB Keisean Nixon (groin) - Questionable

Notable injuries

Rams

QB John Wolford (neck) - Out

WR Ben Skowronek (calf) - Out

TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) - Questionable

C Brian Allen (calf) - Out

NT Greg Gaines (shoulder) - Cleared

DE Aaron Donald (ankle) - Out

OLB Leonard Floyd (NIR) - Questionable

Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (knee) - Cleared

FB Zander Horvath (ankle) - Questionable

DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) - Cleared



OLB Joey Bosa (groin) - Cleared



SS Derwin James (quadriceps) - Out

Notable injuries

Steelers

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - Out

WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) - Cleared

WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - TBD

TE Nick Boyle (illness) - Questionable

DE Calais Campbell (knee) - Questionable



CB Marcus Peters (calf) - Out

Notable injuries

Bills

WR Stefon Diggs (illness) - TBD

WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) - TBD

WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) - TBD

TE Dawson Knox (hip) - TBD

C Mitch Morse (concussion) - TBD



NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - TBD

OLB Matt Milano (knee) - TBD

DE Boogie Basham (calf) - TBD



Bengals

TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - TBD



OT La'el Collins (knee) - IR

DE Sam Hubbard (calf) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.