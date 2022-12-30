tyler-lockett-seahawks.jpg
From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 17 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts; running backs Kenneth WalkerRhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris; receivers Tyler Lockett and Chris Olave; tight ends Hayden Hurst and Noah Fant; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Arizona Cardinals
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3.5, O/U 42

Notable injuries

Cardinals

  • QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Out
  • RB James Conner (illness) - Cleared
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) - Questionable
  • WR A.J. Green (illness) - Cleared
  • C Billy Price (knee) - Cleared
  • OG Max Garcia (shoulder) - Cleared
  • OT Kelvin Beachum (knee) - Questionable
  • DE Zach Allen (hand) - Out
  • CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) - Out
  • CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Questionable

Falcons

Analysis coming soon.  

Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -6, O/U 52

Notable injuries

Bears

Lions

The Chicago receiving corps continues to struggle with injuries. Claypool logged multiple limited practices this week so it's possible that he plays. However, it's difficult to trust any Bears receiver even in a fantastic matchup with Detroit. If Claypool does return to action, it could make a dent in Cole Kmet's volume.

DFS impact

Given the matchup, Claypool could be an interesting value play at just $4,500 on DraftKings. But it's a risky move, only possible in tournament play. Claypool has failed to reach double-digit Fantasy points since Week 8.

Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +4.5, O/U 43.5

Notable injuries

Jaguars

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) - Questionable
  • OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) - Questionable
  • DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) - Questionable
  • OLB Travon Walker (ankle) - Questionable

Texans

  • RB Dare Ogunbowale (knee) - Questionable
  • TE Teagan Quitoriano (knee) - Out
  • OG Kenyon Green (ankle) - Cleared
  • OT Tytus Howard (concussion) - Cleared

Fantasy managers should monitor the Jaguars throughout the weekend as all players are questionable. However, Trevor Lawrence has played through his toe injury and will likely play in Week 17.  

There are no major impact injuries for the Texans, although the potential absence of Dare Ogunbowale could make Royce Freeman a very deep league option this week. Freeman is operating as the Texans' lead back. Additional carries against a struggling Jags defense make him a low-end flex option.

DFS impact

Freeman is just $4,600 on DraftKings. He's received the bulk of volume for two straight weeks but has struggled to be productive. Jacksonville is an excellent matchup so Freeman is an option in tournament play if Ogunbowale is out.

Denver Broncos
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 45

Notable injuries

Broncos

  • RB Latavius Murray (foot) - Cleared
  • WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) - Cleared
  • WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) - Questionable
  • WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) - Questionable
  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR
  • OG Quinn Meinerz (ribs) - Cleared
  • NT D.J. Jones (knee) - Questionable
  • OLB Randy Gregory (knee) - Out
  • OLB Baron Browning (back) - Questionable
  • CB K'Waun Williams (knee) - Cleared

Chiefs

  • None

Analysis coming soon.  

Miami Dolphins
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -2.5, O/U 41

Notable injuries

Dolphins

  • QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Out
  • FB Alec Ingold (thumb) - Questionable
  • WR River Cracraft (calf) - Questionable
  • OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable
  • OT Eric Fisher (calf) - Doubtful
  • OT Brandon Shell (shoulder) - Cleared
  • OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) - Questionable
  • OLB Jaelan Phillips (toe) - Cleared
  • CB Xavien Howard (knee) - Questionable
  • SS Eric Rowe (quadriceps) - Cleared

Patriots

  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Questionable
  • RB Damien Harris (thigh) - Cleared
  • WR DeVante Parker (concussion) - Out
  • WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) - Questionable
  • TE Hunter Henry (knee) - Questionable
  • TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) - Out
  • CB Jalen Mills (groin) - Questionable
  • CB Jack Jones (knee) - Out
  • CB Jonathan Jones (chest) - Questionable
  • CB Marcus Jones (concussion) - Out
  • SS Adrian Phillips (illness) - Cleared

Analysis coming soon.  

Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Giants
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -5.5, O/U 39

Notable injuries

Colts

  • WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) - Out
  • TE Kylen Granson (ankle) - Out
  • DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) - Questionable
  • CB Kenny Moore (ankle) - Out

Giants

  • DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Cleared
  • OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) - Questionable
  • CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Doubtful
  • FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out

Ashton Dulin and Kylen Granson are out for Week 17. Jelani Woods has flashed upside in the past with Granson out and is a deep league streaming option. His upside is limited with Nick Foles at the helm. Woods caught three of his five targets last week for 43 yards. However, given the matchup and the Giants injuries on defense, Woods is worth a desperation heave. 

DFS impact

While Woods is a desperation option in season-long leagues, he's a fine punt play at tight end in DFS at just $2,800 on DraftKings. For the Giants, the receiving corps as a whole is strong for value plays. The Colts have been inconsistent against the pass and will be without Kenny Moore on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -6.5, O/U 42

Notable injuries

Saints

Eagles

  • QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) - Doubtful
  • RB Miles Sanders (knee) - Cleared
  • WR A.J. Brown (knee) - Cleared
  • OT Lane Johnson (abdomen) - Out
  • DT Linval Joseph (illness) - Cleared
  • CB Avonte Maddox (toe) - Out

Analysis coming soon.  

Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -3, O/U 40.5

Notable injuries

Panthers

  • TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - Questionable
  • OLB Shaq Green-Thompson (hamstring) - Cleared
  • CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - Out

Buccaneers

Analysis coming soon.  

Cleveland Browns
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Jan 1 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -2.5, O/U 40.5

Notable injuries

Browns

Commanders

  • RB Antonio Gibson (knee) - Out
  • OG Saddiq Charles (concussion) - Out
  • OG Wes Schweitzer (illness) - Cleared
  • DE Chase Young (knee) - Cleared
  • CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Questionable
  • SS Kamren Curl (ankle) - Questionable
  • SS Darrick Forrest (illness) - Cleared

Analysis coming soon.  

San Francisco 49ers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
LV +9.5, O/U 42

Notable injuries

49ers

  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
  • RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) - Cleared
  • RB Jordan Mason (hamstring) - Cleared
  • WR Deebo Samuel (knee) - Out
  • DE Nick Bosa (illness) - Cleared
  • DT Arik Armstead (foot) - Cleared
  • DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Cleared
  • DT Kevin Givens (knee) - Out

Raiders

Analysis coming soon.  

New York Jets
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA +1.5, O/U 42.5

Notable injuries

Jets

  • QB Mike White (ribs) - Cleared
  • WR Denzel Mims (concussion) - Cleared
  • WR Jeff Smith (knee) - Out
  • OT George Fant (knee) - Cleared
  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Cleared
  • SS Lamarcus Joyner (hip) - Questionable

Seahawks

  • RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) - Questionable
  • RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) - Cleared
  • RB Travis Homer (ankle) - Questionable
  • WR Tyler Lockett (hand) - Questionable
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) - Doubtful
  • TE Noah Fant (knee) - Cleared
  • TE Will Dissly (knee) - IR
  • OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - Questionable
  • OLB Bruce Irvin (knee) - Cleared
  • SS Ryan Neal (knee) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.  

Minnesota Vikings
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 48

Notable injuries

Vikings

  • Garrett Bradbury (back) - Out
  • OG Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) - Cleared
  • CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) - Cleared

Packers

  • QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) - Cleared
  • RB Aaron Jones (ankle) - Cleared
  • WR Christian Watson (hip) - Questionable
  • OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
  • OT David Bakhtiari (appendix) - Cleared
  • DB Keisean Nixon (groin) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.  

Los Angeles Rams
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Jan 1 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -6.5, O/U 42.5

Notable injuries

Rams

Chargers

Analysis coming soon.  

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Jan 1 at 8:20 pm ET •
BAL -2.5, O/U 35.5

Notable injuries

Steelers

Ravens

  • QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - Out
  • WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) - Cleared
  • WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - TBD
  • TE Nick Boyle (illness) - Questionable
  • DE Calais Campbell (knee) - Questionable
  • CB Marcus Peters (calf) - Out

Analysis coming soon.  

Buffalo Bills
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Mon, Jan 2 at 8:30 pm ET •
CIN +1.5, O/U 49.5

Notable injuries

Bills

Bengals

  • TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - TBD
  • OT La'el Collins (knee) - IR
  • DE Sam Hubbard (calf) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.