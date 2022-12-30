From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 17 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts; running backs Kenneth Walker, Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris; receivers Tyler Lockett and Chris Olave; tight ends Hayden Hurst and Noah Fant; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
Notable injuries
- QB Colt McCoy (concussion) - Out
- RB James Conner (illness) - Cleared
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (knee) - Questionable
- WR A.J. Green (illness) - Cleared
- C Billy Price (knee) - Cleared
- OG Max Garcia (shoulder) - Cleared
- OT Kelvin Beachum (knee) - Questionable
- DE Zach Allen (hand) - Out
- CB Antonio Hamilton (hip) - Out
- CB Marco Wilson (neck) - Questionable
- G Chuma Edoga (knee) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Chase Claypool (knee) - Questionable
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) - Cleared
- WR Dante Pettis (ankle) - Questionable
- OG Teven Jenkins (neck) - Cleared
- OG Cody Whitehair (knee) - Cleared
- FB Jason Cabinda (ankle) - Cleared
- C Frank Ragnow (foot) - Questionable
- SS DeShon Elliott (shoulder) - Out
- FS Kerby Joseph (back) - Cleared
The Chicago receiving corps continues to struggle with injuries. Claypool logged multiple limited practices this week so it's possible that he plays. However, it's difficult to trust any Bears receiver even in a fantastic matchup with Detroit. If Claypool does return to action, it could make a dent in Cole Kmet's volume.
DFS impact
Given the matchup, Claypool could be an interesting value play at just $4,500 on DraftKings. But it's a risky move, only possible in tournament play. Claypool has failed to reach double-digit Fantasy points since Week 8.
Notable injuries
Jaguars
- QB Trevor Lawrence (toe) - Questionable
- OG Brandon Scherff (abdomen) - Questionable
- DE Foley Fatukasi (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Travon Walker (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Dare Ogunbowale (knee) - Questionable
- TE Teagan Quitoriano (knee) - Out
- OG Kenyon Green (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Tytus Howard (concussion) - Cleared
Fantasy managers should monitor the Jaguars throughout the weekend as all players are questionable. However, Trevor Lawrence has played through his toe injury and will likely play in Week 17.
There are no major impact injuries for the Texans, although the potential absence of Dare Ogunbowale could make Royce Freeman a very deep league option this week. Freeman is operating as the Texans' lead back. Additional carries against a struggling Jags defense make him a low-end flex option.
DFS impact
Freeman is just $4,600 on DraftKings. He's received the bulk of volume for two straight weeks but has struggled to be productive. Jacksonville is an excellent matchup so Freeman is an option in tournament play if Ogunbowale is out.
Notable injuries
- RB Latavius Murray (foot) - Cleared
- WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring) - Cleared
- WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Kendall Hinton (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR
- OG Quinn Meinerz (ribs) - Cleared
- NT D.J. Jones (knee) - Questionable
- OLB Randy Gregory (knee) - Out
- OLB Baron Browning (back) - Questionable
- CB K'Waun Williams (knee) - Cleared
- None
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) - Out
- FB Alec Ingold (thumb) - Questionable
- WR River Cracraft (calf) - Questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable
- OT Eric Fisher (calf) - Doubtful
- OT Brandon Shell (shoulder) - Cleared
- OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) - Questionable
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (toe) - Cleared
- CB Xavien Howard (knee) - Questionable
- SS Eric Rowe (quadriceps) - Cleared
- RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) - Questionable
- RB Damien Harris (thigh) - Cleared
- WR DeVante Parker (concussion) - Out
- WR Tyquan Thornton (knee) - Questionable
- TE Hunter Henry (knee) - Questionable
- TE Jonnu Smith (concussion) - Out
- CB Jalen Mills (groin) - Questionable
- CB Jack Jones (knee) - Out
- CB Jonathan Jones (chest) - Questionable
- CB Marcus Jones (concussion) - Out
- SS Adrian Phillips (illness) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Ashton Dulin (concussion) - Out
- TE Kylen Granson (ankle) - Out
- DE Yannick Ngakoue (throat) - Questionable
- CB Kenny Moore (ankle) - Out
- DE Leonard Williams (neck) - Cleared
- OLB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) - Questionable
- CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) - Doubtful
- FS Xavier McKinney (hand) - Out
Ashton Dulin and Kylen Granson are out for Week 17. Jelani Woods has flashed upside in the past with Granson out and is a deep league streaming option. His upside is limited with Nick Foles at the helm. Woods caught three of his five targets last week for 43 yards. However, given the matchup and the Giants injuries on defense, Woods is worth a desperation heave.
DFS impact
While Woods is a desperation option in season-long leagues, he's a fine punt play at tight end in DFS at just $2,800 on DraftKings. For the Giants, the receiving corps as a whole is strong for value plays. The Colts have been inconsistent against the pass and will be without Kenny Moore on Sunday.
Notable injuries
- RB Alvin Kamara (quadriceps) - Cleared
- RB Dwayne Washington (illness) - Out
- WR Chris Olave (hamstring) - Questionable
- OG Andrus Peat (illness) - Out
- OT Ryan Ramczyk (illness) - Cleared
- OLB Pete Werner (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Questionable
- SS Marcus Maye (shoulder) - Out
- QB Jalen Hurts (shoulder) - Doubtful
- RB Miles Sanders (knee) - Cleared
- WR A.J. Brown (knee) - Cleared
- OT Lane Johnson (abdomen) - Out
- DT Linval Joseph (illness) - Cleared
- CB Avonte Maddox (toe) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - Questionable
- OLB Shaq Green-Thompson (hamstring) - Cleared
- CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - Out
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - Questionable
- TE Cade Otton - Cleared
- OT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Donovan Smith (foot) - Questionable
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - Questionable
- OLB Carl Nassib (pec) - Doubtful
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) - Questionable
- CB Carlton Davis (shoulder) - Doubtful
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Questionable
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Demetric Felton (illness) - Cleared
- WR Amari Cooper (hip) - Cleared
- OT Jedrick Wills (back) - Cleared
- DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion) - Questionable
- FS John Johnson (thigh) - Cleared
- RB Antonio Gibson (knee) - Out
- OG Saddiq Charles (concussion) - Out
- OG Wes Schweitzer (illness) - Cleared
- DE Chase Young (knee) - Cleared
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) - Questionable
- SS Kamren Curl (ankle) - Questionable
- SS Darrick Forrest (illness) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) - Out
- RB Christian McCaffrey (knee) - Cleared
- RB Jordan Mason (hamstring) - Cleared
- WR Deebo Samuel (knee) - Out
- DE Nick Bosa (illness) - Cleared
- DT Arik Armstead (foot) - Cleared
- DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) - Cleared
- DT Kevin Givens (knee) - Out
- RB Zamir White (ankle) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
Jets
- QB Mike White (ribs) - Cleared
- WR Denzel Mims (concussion) - Cleared
- WR Jeff Smith (knee) - Out
- OT George Fant (knee) - Cleared
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) - Cleared
- SS Lamarcus Joyner (hip) - Questionable
- RB Kenneth Walker (ankle) - Questionable
- RB DeeJay Dallas (ankle) - Cleared
- RB Travis Homer (ankle) - Questionable
- WR Tyler Lockett (hand) - Questionable
- WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) - Doubtful
- TE Noah Fant (knee) - Cleared
- TE Will Dissly (knee) - IR
- OT Abraham Lucas (knee) - Questionable
- OLB Bruce Irvin (knee) - Cleared
- SS Ryan Neal (knee) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- C Garrett Bradbury (back) - Out
- OG Ezra Cleveland (shoulder) - Cleared
- CB Cam Dantzler (ankle) - Cleared
- QB Aaron Rodgers (knee) - Cleared
- RB Aaron Jones (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Christian Watson (hip) - Questionable
- OT Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- OT David Bakhtiari (appendix) - Cleared
- DB Keisean Nixon (groin) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB John Wolford (neck) - Out
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf) - Out
- TE Tyler Higbee (elbow) - Questionable
- C Brian Allen (calf) - Out
- NT Greg Gaines (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Aaron Donald (ankle) - Out
- OLB Leonard Floyd (NIR) - Questionable
- RB Austin Ekeler (knee) - Cleared
- FB Zander Horvath (ankle) - Questionable
- DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) - Cleared
- OLB Joey Bosa (groin) - Cleared
- SS Derwin James (quadriceps) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Diontae Johnson (hip) - Cleared
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) - Questionable
- ILB Myles Jack (groin) - Questionable
- SS Terrell Edmunds (hamstring) - Cleared
- QB Lamar Jackson (knee) - Out
- WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) - Cleared
- WR Tylan Wallace (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Nick Boyle (illness) - Questionable
- DE Calais Campbell (knee) - Questionable
- CB Marcus Peters (calf) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Stefon Diggs (illness) - TBD
- WR Jamison Crowder (ankle) - TBD
- WR Jake Kumerow (ankle) - TBD
- TE Dawson Knox (hip) - TBD
- C Mitch Morse (concussion) - TBD
- NT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) - TBD
- OLB Matt Milano (knee) - TBD
- DE Boogie Basham (calf) - TBD
- TE Hayden Hurst (calf) - TBD
- OT La'el Collins (knee) - IR
- DE Sam Hubbard (calf) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.