tee-higgins-cincinnati-bengals-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.  

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Dec 28 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE -7.5, O/U 34
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Siemian2.3Joe Flacco7.1
Breece Hall7.7Jerome Ford6.1
Garrett Wilson6.9Kareem Hunt5.9
Tyler Conklin5.1Amari Cooper8.1
Jets DST 7.4Elijah Moore4.4


David Njoku9.0


Browns DST 8.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Dec 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -5.5, O/U 53
LionsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.4Dak Prescott9.4
Jahmyr Gibbs9.2Tony Pollard7.1
David Montgomery6.9CeeDee Lamb9.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7Brandin Cooks5.0
Jameson Williams4.7Jake Ferguson6.9
Sam LaPorta7.7Cowboys DST 5.2
Lions DST 4.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 47
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.6Lamar Jackson8.6
Raheem Mostert9.3Gus Edwards6.5
De'Von Achane7.2Justice Hill4.2
Tyreek Hill9.8Zay Flowers7.5
Dolphins DST 5.6Odell Beckham Jr.4.0


Isaiah Likely6.7


Ravens DST 8.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -13, O/U 40
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Bailey Zappe4.0Josh Allen8.7
Ezekiel Elliott6.2James Cook8.4
Demario Douglas4.2Stefon Diggs7.8
DeVante Parker3.9Gabe Davis4.9
Patriots DST 5.8Dalton Kincaid5.9


Bills DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -3, O/U 38
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke3.2Justin Fields8.5
Bijan Robinson8.7D'Onta Foreman4.9
Drake London5.9Khalil Herbert4.6
Kyle Pitts5.7Roschon Johnson3.1
Jonnu Smith4.5D.J. Moore8.5
Falcons DST 6.2Bears DST 6.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -5, O/U 43.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.2C.J. Stroud7.2
Derrick Henry7.8Devin Singletary7.6
Tyjae Spears4.4Nico Collins6.6
DeAndre Hopkins7.1Noah Brown5.5
Chigoziem Okonkwo4.9Dalton Schultz5.5
Titans DST 6.4Texans DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 43.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Aidan O'Connell2.9Gardner Minshew5.6
Zamir White7.0Jonathan Taylor8.8
Davante Adams7.3Josh Downs3.6
Jakobi Meyers6.3Alec Pierce2.0
Raiders DST 7.6Colts DST 7.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -6.5, O/U 38
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.5Trevor Lawrence6.8
Chuba Hubbard6.7Travis Etienne8.5
Adam Thielen5.6Calvin Ridley7.4
D.J. Chark5.8Evan Engram7.4
Panthers DST 3.9Jaguars DST 6.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.4Tyrod Taylor5.0
Kyren Williams9.7Saquon Barkley8.6
Cooper Kupp8.7Wan'Dale Robinson3.7
Puka Nacua8.3Darius Slayton2.9
Demarcus Robinson6.7Darren Waller7.2
Rams DST 7.2Giants DST 2.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -10.5, O/U 48
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray6.9Jalen Hurts9.5
James Conner8.0D'Andre Swift8.2
Emari Demercado3.2A.J. Brown9.1
Greg Dortch4.3DeVonta Smith8.2
Trey McBride6.3Dallas Goedert6.5
Cardinals DST 2.4Eagles DST 6.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.3Baker Mayfield7.6
Alvin Kamara8.3Rachaad White9.4
Chris Olave9.5Mike Evans9.0
Rashid Shaheed6.8Chris Godwin7.0
Juwan Johnson6.1Buccaneers DST 4.8
Saints DST 4.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +13, O/U 49.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy9.2Jacoby Brissett5.8
Christian McCaffrey9.9Antonio Gibson5.8
Brandon Aiyuk9.3Terry McLaurin7.7
Deebo Samuel9.6Curtis Samuel4.6
George Kittle7.3Jahan Dotson4.5
49ers DST 9.3Logan Thomas4.7


Commanders DST 1.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 31 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 41
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph5.2Geno Smith7.0
Najee Harris6.8Kenneth Walker III7.3
Jaylen Warren5.7Zach Charbonnet4.8
Diontae Johnson6.1DK Metcalf7.9
George Pickens6.0Tyler Lockett6.4
Steelers DST 4.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.4


Seahawks DST 4.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 31 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 36.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Easton Stick4.3Jarrett Stidham5.7
Austin Ekeler8.9Javonte Williams6.6
Josh Palmer4.8Samaje Perine2.2
Quentin Johnston3.8Jerry Jeudy5.3
Gerald Everett5.3Broncos DST 6.0
Chargers DST 4.0

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 31 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -7, O/U 44
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning5.9Patrick Mahomes7.8
Joe Mixon7.4Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.9
Chase Brown4.5Rashee Rice8.6
Tee Higgins7.2Travis Kelce7.8
Tyler Boyd4.1Chiefs DST 7.0
Bengals DST 3.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 31 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIN -0.5, O/U 44.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.7Jaren Hall5.7
Aaron Jones8.1Ty Chandler7.5
Romeo Doubs6.5Justin Jefferson9.4
Tucker Kraft4.3K.J. Osborn6.2
Packers DST 5.4Vikings DST 5.0