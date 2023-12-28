The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Trevor Siemian 2.3 Joe Flacco 7.1 Breece Hall 7.7 Jerome Ford 6.1 Garrett Wilson 6.9 Kareem Hunt 5.9 Tyler Conklin 5.1 Amari Cooper 8.1 Jets DST 7.4 Elijah Moore 4.4



David Njoku 9.0



Browns DST 8.5

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 7.4 Dak Prescott 9.4 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.2 Tony Pollard 7.1 David Montgomery 6.9 CeeDee Lamb 9.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.7 Brandin Cooks 5.0 Jameson Williams 4.7 Jake Ferguson 6.9 Sam LaPorta 7.7 Cowboys DST 5.2 Lions DST 4.3





Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Tua Tagovailoa 6.6 Lamar Jackson 8.6 Raheem Mostert 9.3 Gus Edwards 6.5 De'Von Achane 7.2 Justice Hill 4.2 Tyreek Hill 9.8 Zay Flowers 7.5 Dolphins DST 5.6 Odell Beckham Jr. 4.0



Isaiah Likely 6.7



Ravens DST 8.0

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Bailey Zappe 4.0 Josh Allen 8.7 Ezekiel Elliott 6.2 James Cook 8.4 Demario Douglas 4.2 Stefon Diggs 7.8 DeVante Parker 3.9 Gabe Davis 4.9 Patriots DST 5.8 Dalton Kincaid 5.9



Bills DST 7.3

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10) Taylor Heinicke 3.2 Justin Fields 8.5 Bijan Robinson 8.7 D'Onta Foreman 4.9 Drake London 5.9 Khalil Herbert 4.6 Kyle Pitts 5.7 Roschon Johnson 3.1 Jonnu Smith 4.5 D.J. Moore 8.5 Falcons DST 6.2 Bears DST 6.8

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 4.2 C.J. Stroud 7.2 Derrick Henry 7.8 Devin Singletary 7.6 Tyjae Spears 4.4 Nico Collins 6.6 DeAndre Hopkins 7.1 Noah Brown 5.5 Chigoziem Okonkwo 4.9 Dalton Schultz 5.5 Titans DST 6.4 Texans DST 7.5

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Aidan O'Connell 2.9 Gardner Minshew 5.6 Zamir White 7.0 Jonathan Taylor 8.8 Davante Adams 7.3 Josh Downs 3.6 Jakobi Meyers 6.3 Alec Pierce 2.0 Raiders DST 7.6 Colts DST 7.1

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 5.5 Trevor Lawrence 6.8 Chuba Hubbard 6.7 Travis Etienne 8.5 Adam Thielen 5.6 Calvin Ridley 7.4 D.J. Chark 5.8 Evan Engram 7.4 Panthers DST 3.9 Jaguars DST 6.6

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 8.4 Tyrod Taylor 5.0 Kyren Williams 9.7 Saquon Barkley 8.6 Cooper Kupp 8.7 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.7 Puka Nacua 8.3 Darius Slayton 2.9 Demarcus Robinson 6.7 Darren Waller 7.2 Rams DST 7.2 Giants DST 2.6

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 6.9 Jalen Hurts 9.5 James Conner 8.0 D'Andre Swift 8.2 Emari Demercado 3.2 A.J. Brown 9.1 Greg Dortch 4.3 DeVonta Smith 8.2 Trey McBride 6.3 Dallas Goedert 6.5 Cardinals DST 2.4 Eagles DST 6.9

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 7.3 Baker Mayfield 7.6 Alvin Kamara 8.3 Rachaad White 9.4 Chris Olave 9.5 Mike Evans 9.0 Rashid Shaheed 6.8 Chris Godwin 7.0 Juwan Johnson 6.1 Buccaneers DST 4.8 Saints DST 4.5





49ers RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Brock Purdy 9.2 Jacoby Brissett 5.8 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Antonio Gibson 5.8 Brandon Aiyuk 9.3 Terry McLaurin 7.7 Deebo Samuel 9.6 Curtis Samuel 4.6 George Kittle 7.3 Jahan Dotson 4.5 49ers DST 9.3 Logan Thomas 4.7



Commanders DST 1.7

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Mason Rudolph 5.2 Geno Smith 7.0 Najee Harris 6.8 Kenneth Walker III 7.3 Jaylen Warren 5.7 Zach Charbonnet 4.8 Diontae Johnson 6.1 DK Metcalf 7.9 George Pickens 6.0 Tyler Lockett 6.4 Steelers DST 4.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.4



Seahawks DST 4.7

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Easton Stick 4.3 Jarrett Stidham 5.7 Austin Ekeler 8.9 Javonte Williams 6.6 Josh Palmer 4.8 Samaje Perine 2.2 Quentin Johnston 3.8 Jerry Jeudy 5.3 Gerald Everett 5.3 Broncos DST 6.0 Chargers DST 4.0





Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Jake Browning 5.9 Patrick Mahomes 7.8 Joe Mixon 7.4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7.9 Chase Brown 4.5 Rashee Rice 8.6 Tee Higgins 7.2 Travis Kelce 7.8 Tyler Boyd 4.1 Chiefs DST 7.0 Bengals DST 3.8





