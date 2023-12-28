tee-higgins-cincinnati-bengals-usatsi.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.  

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Dec 28 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE -7.5, O/U 34
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Siemian2.3Joe Flacco7.1
Breece Hall8.1Jerome Ford6.1
Garrett Wilson7.7Kareem Hunt5.9
Tyler Conklin5.7Amari Cooper8.3
Jets DST 7.4Elijah Moore5.2


David Njoku9.2


Browns DST 8.5
Detroit Lions
@
Dallas Cowboys
Sat, Dec 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -5.5, O/U 53
LionsRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.4Dak Prescott9.4
Jahmyr Gibbs9.6Tony Pollard7.2
David Montgomery6.8CeeDee Lamb9.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7Brandin Cooks5.4
Jameson Williams4.4Jake Ferguson7.0
Sam LaPorta7.9Cowboys DST 5.2
Lions DST 4.3

Miami Dolphins
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -3, O/U 47
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa6.6Lamar Jackson8.6
Raheem Mostert9.2Gus Edwards6.3
De'Von Achane7.3Justice Hill4.5
Tyreek Hill9.8Zay Flowers7.6
Dolphins DST 5.6Odell Beckham Jr.4.0


Isaiah Likely7.2


Ravens DST 8.0
New England Patriots
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -13, O/U 40
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Bailey Zappe4.0Josh Allen8.7
Ezekiel Elliott6.9James Cook8.5
Demario Douglas5.5Stefon Diggs8.1
DeVante Parker4.3Gabe Davis5.8
Patriots DST 5.8Dalton Kincaid5.9


Bills DST 7.3
Atlanta Falcons
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -3, O/U 38
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke3.2Justin Fields8.5
Bijan Robinson9.5D'Onta Foreman5.0
Drake London6.5Khalil Herbert4.4
Kyle Pitts5.6Roschon Johnson3.8
Jonnu Smith4.9D.J. Moore8.7
Falcons DST 6.2Bears DST 6.8
Tennessee Titans
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -5, O/U 43.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.2C.J. Stroud7.2
Derrick Henry7.7Devin Singletary7.6
Tyjae Spears4.7Nico Collins7.4
DeAndre Hopkins7.1Noah Brown6.4
Chigoziem Okonkwo5.2Dalton Schultz6.8
Titans DST 6.4Texans DST 7.5
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND -3.5, O/U 43.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Aidan O'Connell2.9Gardner Minshew5.6
Zamir White7.0Jonathan Taylor8.6
Davante Adams7.9Josh Downs4.9
Jakobi Meyers6.8Alec Pierce2.0
Raiders DST 7.6Colts DST 7.1
Carolina Panthers
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -6.5, O/U 38
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young5.5Trevor Lawrence6.8
Chuba Hubbard6.6Travis Etienne9.0
Adam Thielen7.2Calvin Ridley7.3
D.J. Chark5.9Evan Engram7.5
Panthers DST 3.9Jaguars DST 6.6
Los Angeles Rams
@
New York Giants
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG +5.5, O/U 44.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.4Tyrod Taylor5.0
Kyren Williams9.8Saquon Barkley9.1
Cooper Kupp9.0Wan'Dale Robinson4.8
Puka Nacua8.9Darius Slayton3.7
Demarcus Robinson6.2Darren Waller7.1
Tyler Higbee4.2Giants DST 2.6
Rams DST 7.2

Arizona Cardinals
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
PHI -10.5, O/U 48
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray6.9Jalen Hurts9.5
James Conner8.3D'Andre Swift7.9
Emari Demercado4.0A.J. Brown9.4
Greg Dortch4.7DeVonta Smith8.8
Trey McBride7.6Dallas Goedert6.9
Cardinals DST 2.4Eagles DST 6.9
New Orleans Saints
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
TB -2.5, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.3Baker Mayfield7.6
Alvin Kamara8.4Rachaad White9.7
Chris Olave9.6Mike Evans9.1
Rashid Shaheed6.7Chris Godwin7.5
Juwan Johnson6.1Buccaneers DST 4.8
Saints DST 4.5

San Francisco 49ers
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 31 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +13, O/U 49.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy9.2Jacoby Brissett5.8
Christian McCaffrey9.9Antonio Gibson6.5
Brandon Aiyuk9.3Terry McLaurin8.0
Deebo Samuel9.2Curtis Samuel5.3
George Kittle7.3Jahan Dotson4.6
49ers DST 9.3Logan Thomas5.3


Commanders DST 1.7
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Dec 31 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -3.5, O/U 41
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph5.2Geno Smith7.0
Najee Harris6.7Kenneth Walker III7.1
Jaylen Warren6.2Zach Charbonnet4.9
Diontae Johnson7.0DK Metcalf8.2
George Pickens6.6Tyler Lockett6.9
Steelers DST 4.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba6.1


Seahawks DST 4.7
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Dec 31 at 4:25 pm ET •
DEN -3.5, O/U 36.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Easton Stick4.3Jarrett Stidham5.7
Austin Ekeler9.4Javonte Williams6.4
Josh Palmer5.6Samaje Perine2.5
Quentin Johnston3.9Jerry Jeudy5.7
Gerald Everett6.1Broncos DST 6.0
Chargers DST 4.0

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Dec 31 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -7, O/U 44
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning5.9Patrick Mahomes7.8
Joe Mixon7.5Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.8
Chase Brown3.9Rashee Rice8.6
Tee Higgins7.8Travis Kelce8.0
Tyler Boyd5.0Chiefs DST 7.0
Bengals DST 3.8

Green Bay Packers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Dec 31 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIN -0.5, O/U 44.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jordan Love7.7Jaren Hall5.7
Aaron Jones8.2Ty Chandler7.4
Romeo Doubs6.3Justin Jefferson9.5
Tucker Kraft5.0K.J. Osborn6.0
Packers DST 5.4Vikings DST 5.0