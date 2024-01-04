tee-higgins-cincinnati-bengals-usatsi.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.  

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sat, Jan 6 at 4:30 pm ET •
BAL +3.5, O/U 35
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Mason Rudolph5.7Tyler Huntley5.3
Najee Harris7.6Melvin Gordon5.4
Jaylen Warren6.7Nelson Agholor2.0
George Pickens7.2Ravens DST 4.0
Diontae Johnson6.1

Steelers DST 7.2

Houston Texans
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sat, Jan 6 at 8:15 pm ET •
IND +1, O/U 47.5
TexansRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud7.7Gardner Minshew6.7
Devin Singletary7.4Jonathan Taylor8.7
Nico Collins8.2Michael Pittman7.9
Xavier Hutchinson3.1Josh Downs4.5
John Metchie2.1Alec Pierce3.2
Dalton Schultz6.4Colts DST 6.2
Texans DST 8.3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +4.5, O/U 37.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield7.5Bryce Young4.3
Rachaad White9.0Chuba Hubbard6.9
Mike Evans9.1Adam Thielen6.0
Chris Godwin7.0D.J. Chark4.8
Trey Palmer3.6Panthers DST 2.0
Cade Otton3.4

Buccaneers DST 7.4

Cleveland Browns
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
CIN -7, O/U 37.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jeff Driskel2.5Jake Browning5.9
Pierre Strong Jr.7.1Joe Mixon7.9
Cedric Tillman4.1Chase Brown3.4
David Bell2.0Ja'Marr Chase7.8
Harrison Bryant3.3Tee Higgins5.4
Browns DST 3.3Tyler Boyd3.5


Tanner Hudson3.6


Bengals DST 5.4
Minnesota Vikings
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3.5, O/U 45.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Nick Mullens6.5Jared Goff7.8
Ty Chandler5.7Jahmyr Gibbs8.9
Justin Jefferson9.2David Montgomery8.4
Jordan Addison5.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.8
Johnny Mundt6.1Sam LaPorta8.3
Vikings DST 4.4Lions DST 7.0
New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -1.5, O/U 30.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Siemian2.7Bailey Zappe4.1
Breece Hall9.3Ezekiel Elliott7.3
Garrett Wilson6.5Demario Douglas5.0
Xavier Gipson2.9Patriots DST 8.0
Tyler Conklin5.4

Jets DST 8.7

Atlanta Falcons
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 42
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke3.5Derek Carr7.1
Bijan Robinson8.1Jamaal Williams6.3
Tyler Allgeier4.2Chris Olave8.8
Drake London6.2Rashid Shaheed6.3
Kyle Pitts6.2Juwan Johnson7.3
Jonnu Smith3.5Taysom Hill6.0
Falcons DST 6.0Saints DST 7.6
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Jan 7 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +3.5, O/U 40
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Beathard4.7Ryan Tannehill3.9
Travis Etienne9.1Derrick Henry6.5
Calvin Ridley6.9Tyjae Spears4.6
Evan Engram7.4DeAndre Hopkins7.1
Jaguars DST 8.8Chigoziem Okonkwo4.9


Titans DST 5.6
Seattle Seahawks
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +3, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith7.4Kyler Murray8.8
Zach Charbonnet7.2James Conner9.5
DK Metcalf8.6Emari Demercado2.0
Tyler Lockett6.7Greg Dortch5.7
Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.9Michael Wilson4.4
Noah Fant2.5Rondale Moore2.2
Seahawks DST 3.1Trey McBride6.7


Cardinals DST 3.0
Chicago Bears
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
GB -3, O/U 45
BearsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields9.0Jordan Love8.7
Khalil Herbert7.0Aaron Jones8.5
Roschon Johnson5.3Bo Melton5.1
D.J. Moore9.3Romeo Doubs5.2
Cole Kmet5.9Malik Heath2.7
Bears DST 6.6Tucker Kraft5.6


Packers DST 5.0
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAC -3.5, O/U 35
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Blaine Gabbert5.1Easton Stick4.5
Clyde Edwards-Helaire6.2Austin Ekeler6.4
Justyn Ross4.7Alex Erickson3.8
Kadarius Toney3.7Quentin Johnston3.4
Mecole Hardman2.5Gerald Everett6.6
Noah Gray5.8Chargers DST 2.8
Chiefs DST 3.7

Denver Broncos
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
LV -3, O/U 38
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Jarrett Stidham3.7Aidan O'Connell6.4
Javonte Williams6.8Zamir White8.8
Jaleel McLaughlin3.8Davante Adams8.9
Brandon Johnson4.9Jakobi Meyers6.8
Jerry Jeudy4.6Tre Tucker2.4
Lil'Jordan Humphrey2.3Raiders DST 7.7
Broncos DST 5.2

Philadelphia Eagles
@
New York Giants
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
NYG +5, O/U 42
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts8.6Tyrod Taylor6.9
D'Andre Swift7.5Saquon Barkley8.6
Kenneth Gainwell2.8Darius Slayton6.4
A.J. Brown8.5Wan'Dale Robinson5.6
Julio Jones4.2Jalin Hyatt3.9
Dallas Goedert7.1Darren Waller6.8
Eagles DST 6.8Giants DST 6.4
Los Angeles Rams
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
SF -4, O/U 41
RamsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Carson Wentz5.5Sam Darnold4.9
Ronnie Rivers5.8Jordan Mason6.1
Demarcus Robinson5.3Tyrion Davis-Price2.7
Rams DST 4.1Ronnie Bell2.8


49ers DST 4.9
Dallas Cowboys
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Jan 7 at 4:25 pm ET •
WAS +13, O/U 46
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.5Sam Howell5.8
Tony Pollard7.8Brian Robinson Jr.6.6
CeeDee Lamb10.0Antonio Gibson4.9
Brandin Cooks6.6Terry McLaurin7.7
Jake Ferguson6.9Curtis Samuel4.3
Cowboys DST 7.9Jahan Dotson3.3


Commanders DST 2.7
Buffalo Bills
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Jan 7 at 8:20 pm ET •
MIA +3, O/U 49.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.6Tua Tagovailoa7.9
James Cook7.7De'Von Achane9.2
Stefon Diggs7.3Tyreek Hill9.5
Gabe Davis5.5Cedrick Wilson Jr.4.0
Dalton Kincaid7.0Braxton Berrios3.0
Bills DST 5.8Dolphins DST 3.6